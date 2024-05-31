 SV CREATION presents "Mission C1000: Hindu Atankwad & the Honey Trap : A Masterpiece by Tejeshwar, In collaboration with Tollywood & Pan Indian movies. : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Impact Feature
  • SV CREATION presents "Mission C1000: Hindu Atankwad & the Honey Trap : A Masterpiece by Tejeshwar, In collaboration with Tollywood & Pan Indian movies.

SV CREATION presents "Mission C1000: Hindu Atankwad & the Honey Trap : A Masterpiece by Tejeshwar, In collaboration with Tollywood & Pan Indian movies.

SV CREATION presents


SV CREATION proudly introduces "Mission C1000: Hindu Atankwad and the Honey Trap," a groundbreaking film directed by Tejeshwar. This cinematic marvel delves into the themes of patriotism, cultural identity, and the fight against false narratives, all while providing an engaging and thrilling storyline.

The film revolves around the character of Ram, portrayed by Tejeshwar, who is tasked with a vital mission to thwart terrorists aiming to misuse a revolutionary formula developed by scientists .

As the story unfolds, viewers are immersed in a narrative where foreign entities seek to discredit India by labeling it a Hindu terrorist nation. Ram becomes a symbol of patriotism, countering these false accusations and inspiring the youth to connect with their cultural heritage. The movie's captivating visuals and compelling plot serve as a platform for discussions on cultural awareness and global responsibilities.

"Mission C1000" also introduces a crucial subplot involving a honey trap. This element highlights the deceptive tactics used by the antagonists to manipulate and exploit individuals for their nefarious purposes. The honey trap underscores the lengths to which the terrorists will go to achieve their goals, adding an extra layer of intrigue and complexity to the storyline.

In the film, Ram is appointed by the Indian Prime Minister and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh to embark on a perilous journey that intertwines heroism, science, and a deep connection to Indian culture. The plot follows as the scientist is on the brink of inventing a groundbreaking formula. However, their success attracts a terrorist group with malicious intent, seeking to use the formula to spread terrorism globally and create a false narrative of Hindu Atankwad.

Amidst the chaos, Ram emerges as the protagonist who must dismantle the terrorists' plans and restore the nation's image. Throughout the film, a subtle yet profound message urges the youth to reconnect with Sanatan Dharma, emphasizing its importance for the nation's progress. The performances by Tejeshwar, Pragya Nayan, Kabir Duhan Singh, Sanjay Pandey, and other talented artists, combined with Tejeshwar's innovative direction, make "Mission C1000" an exceptional film. It serves as a powerful reminder of the significance of preserving and understanding one's cultural heritage for national development.

As Ram faces numerous challenges and adversaries, the film showcases the vibrant traditions, rituals, and landscapes of India. The cinematography beautifully captures the country's essence, reinforcing the idea that a strong connection to one's roots can lead to a harmonious and prosperous society. "Mission C1000" goes beyond entertainment, leaving a lasting impact on viewers and sparking conversations about cultural awareness and national responsibility. It calls on the audience to embrace their cultural identity and contribute positively to the nation's growth.

"Mission C1000: Hindu Atankwad and the Honey Trap" not only entertains but also inspires. As Ram triumphs over terrorism, he leaves behind a legacy that encourages the youth to embrace their Indian culture, fostering unity, pride, and commitment to the nation's advancement.

"Sasoon Mein Meri Thuhai Samaya" a lyrical melody song , released by SV CREATION available to view on YouTube under the SV Creation channel.

Experience the mesmerizing melodies and captivating visuals by clicking on the following link.

https://youtu.be/xtnpskuda5Q?si=hgTz3pvJS596p8VU

Mission C1000 credits :-

- *Producer:* Kiranmayee, Viraat & Shourrya

- *Story, Screenplay, Dialogues, and Direction:* Tejeshwar

- *Banner:* SV CREATION (Tollywood)

- *Language:*Hindi,Telugu,marathi,panjabi,bhojpuri,Tamil,kanadam ,Malayalam languages

- *Director of Photography:* Mahender S.

- *Music:* Sridhar Athreya  BGM:vinnu

- *Editor:* Marthand K Venkatesh (Annapurna Studios)

- *Choreography:* Ganesh Swamy

- *Fights:* Stunt Jahshuva

- *7.1 Dolby  Atmos:* Krishna (Rama Naidu Studios)

- *DI:* Saradhi Studios

- *VFX Head:* Ananth Iyyunni

- *Sound Effects:* J.R. Ethiraaj (Ramanaidu Studios)

- *Singers:* Vaishali Madge & Pamela Jain (melody song), Vijay Prakash (Ram Ji song), Srikanth Sandugu (patriotic song)

- LYRICS : LAXMI NARAYANA MASADE , JVP, VISHWANADHA SRINIVAS , PRASAD SAANA⁠

- *Executive Producers:* Dr. Elasagaram Prabhakar, V. Ramu, Gandikota Srinivas

- *Co-producers:* T. Eeshwar & T. Uma Mahendra& smt. T.Suhaseni

 

- *Special Appearance:* Kaali Charan Maharaj

- *Cast:* Tejeshwar (Hero), Pragya Nayan (Heroine), Kabir Duhan Singh & Sanjay Pandey (Villains), Jaya Prakash, Anish Kuruvella & Sudha (Artists)

Artists:

Kalicharan Maharaj,

Jaya Prakash,

Sudha,Sheker Rao Perala as( P.M),

Vishal, Sandeep,

Satish & others

Marketing and promotions -Media Fourth

"Mission C1000" is set to hit the screens very soon. Stay tuned for updates on its release.

 

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Modi's 33-year-old picture with Murli Manohar Joshi goes viral as PM begins his 45-hour-long meditation in Kanyakumari

2
India

Police complaint filed against PM Modi over Mahatma Gandhi remarks

3
India

PM Modi begins ‘dhyan’ at Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial

4
India

China flexes muscle, places advanced stealth fighter jets 200 km from Sikkim

5
World

Donald Trump becomes first former US president to be convicted of felony

6
Punjab

High-voltage campaigning ends for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab

7
India

‘Objective view emerging in Pakistan’: India on Nawaz Sharif’s comments that Islamabad 'violated' Lahore pact

8
India

Prajwal Revanna interrogated by SIT after arrest on his return from Germany

9
Punjab

Lok Sabha elections: It’s intense in Majha

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh employees to get flats at 2008 rates, rules High Court

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Delhi govt moves Supreme Court, seeks direction to Haryana to release more water to crisis-hit capital

Delhi seeks Supreme Court direction to Haryana to release water flowing in from Himachal Pradesh to crisis-hit capital

The plea, filed by Delhi's Water Minister Atishi, has made t...

Prajwal Revanna arrested on his returns from Germany in sex video case; to be produced before special court today

Prajwal Revanna interrogated by SIT after arrest on his return from Germany

Revanna will be taken for medical examination before being p...

Going back to jail on June 2, they will try to break me but won't bow down: Arvind Kejriwal

Going back to jail on June 2, they will try to break me but won't bow down: Arvind Kejriwal

Addresses a virtual press conference

Farmers to again hit Shambhu border on June 2

Farmers again to head to Shambhu on Punjab-Haryana border on June 2

Sarwan Singh Pandher, who is leading the Shambhu Morcha, sha...

DGCA issues show cause notice to Air India for inordinate flight delays

DGCA issues show-cause notice to Air India for inordinate flight delays, passenger discomfort

Civil Aviation Minister took cognisance of flight delays and...


Cities

View All

Candidates make last-ditch efforts as campaigning ends

Candidates make last-ditch efforts as campaigning ends

INDIA bloc an alliance to protect ‘parivar’, ‘bhrashtachar’: Nadda

Political leaders have neither will nor interest in addressing green concerns: Pingalwara chief

DC office sends notice for absence from poll duty to dead employee

No point in voting for party with uncertain future: BJP spokesperson

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Padyatras mark last day of campaigning

Padyatras mark last day of campaigning

4K cops to be deployed on polling day

Chandigarh employees to get flats at 2008 rates, rules High Court

INDIA VOTES 2024: Tandon winds up election campaign with padyatra

Tewari holds ‘Save Constitution’ march

Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi High Court reserves order on maintainability of Bibhav Kumar's plea against arrest

Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi High Court reserves order on maintainability of Bibhav Kumar's plea against arrest

Delhi seeks Supreme Court direction to Haryana to release water flowing in from Himachal Pradesh to crisis-hit capital

Going back to jail on June 2, they will try to break me but won't bow down: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi BJP holds protest march over water crisis in city

Government to move SC to get ‘rightful’ share of water from Haryana

Campaigning ends, over to voters now

Campaigning ends, over to voters now

16,01,826 to cast votes at 1,963 booths in Hoshiarpur

Modi cites Kashi connect to woo SC voters

Canada deportation case accused Mishra sentenced to three-year jail

CPM’s Yechury targets BJP over ‘bulldozer rajneeti’

Now, it’s over to electorate

Now, it’s over to electorate

Post-poll, AAP may join hands with Congress in state as well: Arora

Rape victim protesting against Bains thrashed by group

Candidates make last-ditch efforts to lure voters

Gajjanmajra family goes full steam in canvassing for GP

Massive fire breaks out in Patiala, over 15 booths in cloth market gutted

Massive fire breaks out in Patiala, over 15 booths in cloth market gutted

Decisive moment: Amarinder exhorts people to vote for BJP

Kejriwal makes last-ditch effort to woo state voters

Dry day declared; police, excise teams to check liquor inflow

Politics takes centre stage at ‘pind di satth’