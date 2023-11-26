"Swarna Dhara "a series of paintings inspired by the Ganga a solo art exhibition by artist Sonali Durga Chaudhari

New Delhi (India), November 25: "Swarna Dhara" - a series of paintings inspired by the Ganga, a mesmerizing solo art exhibition, was held at Arpana Caur Fine Art Gallery, New Delhi. Sonali Durga Chaudhari's exhibition, showcasing the majesty of the river, began on 14th November and continued until 24th November 2023.

Curator's Note: "Swarna Dhara - The flowing golden river." Sonali Durga Chaudhari, born and brought up in New Delhi, India, graduated from the prestigious College of Art, New Delhi. Her works were inspired by her extensive travels in the Himalayan regions and the Upper Gangetic belt. She liked to experiment with texture and color, bringing her experiences alive onto the canvas.

"My paintings depicted the strength and beauty of nature. The power of nature in its untamed aspect fascinated me, and though most of us had forgotten it, we were an integral part of nature. Nature was the greatest inspiration for one to learn continuously. As a human being, I believed in overcoming obstacles and adversity and triumphing in the journey of life. My artworks highlighted the transformation of the human spirit from bondage to freedom, from darkness to light and from the depths of despair to the pinnacle of bliss. For me, pure bliss meant being one with the universal consciousness or the supreme energy which pervades this entire universe. Like the mighty Ganga, I flowed through life, through everything it had to offer," said the artist.

A nomad at heart, Sonali's eyes were forever looking beyond the horizon. Her first interaction with the river Ganga was as a child, traveling to Rishikesh with her maternal grandparents. "That image of the golden river flowing in front of me is imprinted in my mind, like it was just yesterday," said Sonali. This imprint got represented seamlessly in her works that celebrated the moods of the river.

"Swarna Dhara," the exhibition, was a beautiful series of works created to celebrate the majesty of Ganga, flowing without any hindrances in the Himalayas, its ability to inspire people, the joy of sustaining physical life, and evoking the divine within each one of us. The magnificent Himalayas, the flowing Ganga, fishes swimming with freedom, the temples on the banks all found representation on her canvas. It was also an entirely new series following her recent exhibition "Waters of life" at the Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai, India, which was very well received. "Swarna Dhara," the exhibition of paintings, was thus an invitation to soak in the grandeur of nature in more ways than one through the understanding of Sonali, the artist.

Sonali had exhibited her paintings at many reputed art galleries in India and many parts of the world. Her works were in the collection of many private collectors and organizations. She was also a recipient of the 'Iconic women creating a better World for all,' an award conferred by the Women Economic Forum. She had also received an award for her contribution in the field of Art from the Indian Council for UN Relations.

A free spirit who wanted to constantly evolve, Sonali took life lessons from the great river Ganga which had been a pillar of strength for her. When asked what she considered life to be, she said, "just passing through, like a river on its way to the ocean without fear."

"The Sun rose on the horizon,

Spreading its rays over the glorious Himalayas...

The flowing Ganga reflected the golden hue...

The bells of the temples came together expressing gratitude...

Nature, Divine, and Human came together in the eternal flow of life," said Robinson, who curated the show.

About the Artist:

Sonali Durga Chaudhari, a graduate of the prestigious College of Art, New Delhi, specialized in Fine Art. Her artistic journey was a testament to her love for exploring the Himalayan regions and the Upper Gangetic belt, where she experimented with texture and color to bring her vivid experiences to life on canvas.

Sonali's remarkable art had been exhibited in numerous renowned galleries across India and around the world, gracing the collections of private collectors and organizations. Her dedication to the world of art had not gone unnoticed, as she had received accolades such as the 'Iconic Women Creating a Better World for All' award from the Women Economic Forum and an award for her outstanding contributions to the field of Art from the Indian Council for UN Relations.

As Sonali beautifully put it, "Life is just passing through, like a river on its way to the ocean without fear." "Swarna Dhara" was an opportunity to immerse oneself in the grandeur of nature through the artistic lens of Sonali Durga Chaudhari.

