 Symphony's Cool Revolution: Quirky, Efficient, and Unbeatably Cool Coolers! : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Impact Feature
  • Symphony's Cool Revolution: Quirky, Efficient, and Unbeatably Cool Coolers!

Symphony's Cool Revolution: Quirky, Efficient, and Unbeatably Cool Coolers!

Symphony's Cool Revolution: Quirky, Efficient, and Unbeatably Cool Coolers!


Are you ready to embark on a journey of coolness like never before? Look no further, because Symphony is here to revolutionize the way you chill! With over 80 years of cooling expertise and a whopping 2.5 crore air coolers sold worldwide, Symphony isn't just a brand; it's a coolness phenomenon!

Picture this: Symphony, the brainchild of Mr. Achal Bakeri, was born in the vibrant city of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Founded with a mission to provide economically viable cooling accessible to all, Symphony has since become the world's largest air-cooling company. And it's not just about cooling; it's about conscious cooling – cooling that's sustainable, efficient, and downright cool!

But what sets Symphony apart from the rest? It's not just their commitment to quality or their global presence in over 60 countries; it's their quirky approach to cooling that steals the show!

Enter Symphony's range of coolers – quirky, efficient, and unbeatably cool! Let's take a closer look at some of their coolest offerings:

Diet 3D 55B: Sleek, Trendy, and Powerful

Remote -

Say hello to the Diet 3D 55B – the sleek and trendy personal tower cooler that packs a powerful punch! With its automatic pop-up touchscreen control and highly effective honeycomb cooling pads, this cooler is the epitome of style and efficiency.

But that's not all – Symphony coolers come with a host of innovative features designed to make your cooling experience hassle-free and enjoyable:

Multi-Function Remote: Be in control no matter where you sit with Symphony's multi-function remote. Adjust settings, set timers, and enjoy the cool breeze without lifting a finger!

Whisper-Quiet Performance: No more noisy coolers disrupting your peace and quiet! Symphony coolers are designed to deliver a cooling experience without creating much noise, ensuring a tranquil environment for relaxation.

Automatic Louver Movement: Experience ambient cooling and a gentle breeze with Symphony's automatic louver movement feature. The swing moves in virtually any direction to surround you with chilled air, no matter where you are in the room.

Winter 80B: The BLDC Wonder

Consuming just 130 watts*, the Winter 80B is the world's 1st air cooler with BLDC technology, guaranteeing 60% less power consumption. Say goodbye to hefty electricity bills and hello to efficient cooling!

Buy Winter 80B online from Symphony Store!

Jumbo 70: Power-Packed Performance

With a massive 70-litre tank capacity and a powerful fan, the Jumbo 70 promises superior cooling without compromising on power consumption. Plus, its whisper-quiet performance ensures a peaceful night's sleep.

But wait, there's more! Symphony coolers are not just efficient; they're also affordable. With cooler prices that won't break the bank, you can enjoy superior cooling without burning a hole in your pocket.

So, why settle for ordinary when you can be extraordinary with Symphony? Say goodbye to sweaty summers and hello to cool, refreshing bliss with Symphony's quirky, efficient, and unbeatably cool coolers!

Limited Offer on Symphony Online Store!

  • Flat 3% off on UPI transactions
  • 6 Month No Cost EMI
  • 18% GST Benefits
  • Lifetime Symphony Support
  • 1 Year Symphony Warranty
  • Free Delivery & Same-Day Dispatch

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘How was the slap bro’: Pakistani athlete slaps India’s player, later raises Indian flag saying ‘this fight was for peace, we are not enemies’

2
Punjab

SAD announces 2nd list; Harsimrat Badal to contest from Bathinda, Hardev Saini from Chandigarh

3
Punjab

Former Punjab Congress chief Mohinder Singh Kaypee joins SAD

4
Amritsar

Retired ASI’s son shot dead in Amritsar

5
Trending

8 family members leave restaurant without paying Rs 34,000 bill in UK; know what happens next

6
Punjab

Congress announces 2 more candidates for Punjab; fields Yamini Gomar from Hoshiarpur

7
India

Over 25,000 West Bengal teachers lose jobs as Calcutta High Court cancels all appointments

8
Delhi What our readers say

Encroachments in Faridabad park

9
India

Indians can now get multiple entry Schengen visa with longer validity as EU eases norms

10
India

BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal wins Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed

Don't Miss

View All
Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Top News

PM doubles down on anti-Congress pitch, claims it will seize, redistribute wealth

PM doubles down on anti-Congress pitch, claims it will seize, redistribute wealth

Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb

Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara

Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...

BJP wins from Surat uncontested; Congress calls it ‘fixed match’

BJP wins from Surat uncontested; Congress calls it ‘fixed match’

Court rejects Kejri’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing

Court rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing

Tells AIIMS to form board to monitor CM’s health

If Ashish attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC

If Lakhimpur Kheri violence case accused Ashish Mishra attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC

Seeks material to back allegations against accused


Cities

View All

Retired ASI’s son shot dead by armed assailants in Amritsar

Retired ASI’s son shot dead in Amritsar

Wheat arrival picks up pace in Amritsar district

Amritsar: Civic issues in rural areas remain unresolved

Amritdhari Sikh booked in Italy for carrying kirpan

Working on plan to save vanishing industry: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Tough fight for Harsimrat in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Tough fight for Harsimrat Badal in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

Monkey menace haunts northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

Monkey menace haunts northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

INDIA VOTES 2024: 3-time councillor Hardeep SAD’s pick

Tandon: Constituency hopper or local leader, let voters decide

Where are ‘achhe din’: Tewari slams BJP over back-breaking prices

Congress candidate election tourist: City BJP chief

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to launch inquiry into Ghazipur fire incident, blaze rages on

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to launch inquiry into Ghazipur fire incident, blaze rages on

Delhi court directs AIIMS to constitute medical board to examine Arvind Kejriwal

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Supreme Court refuses to entertain furlough plea by ex-Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar

Gogi gang member shot dead in Delhi

‘Arvind Kejriwal asking for insulin daily’: AAP sources cite Delhi CM’s letter to Tihar superintendent

INDIA VOTES 2024: ‘Parachute candidates’ make fight riveting in Jalandhar

‘Parachute candidates’ make fight riveting in Jalandhar

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

2 days on, rainwater still accumulated on roads in Jalandhar

Mohinder Singh Kaypee third party-hopper to enter Jalandhar battle arena

Open House: What steps should be taken to check the misuse of water during the peak summer season?

Couple dies in road mishap near Noorpura, no FIR yet

Couple dies in road mishap near Noorpura, no FIR yet

20 days into session, students of govt schools in Ludhiana await books

Ludhiana Civil Surgeon’s office to get makeover

Open House: What needs to be done to collect overdue tax, curb rising trend of defaulting?

Ludhiana doctor, businessman receive Rs 2 crore extortion call, FIR registered

67-year-old Indian Sikh pilgrim, a Patiala resident, dies in Lahore

67-year-old Patiala Sikh pilgrim dies in Lahore

16 hurt as bus, tipper truck collide

Patiala: Only photo ops, false promises by leaders during Ghaggar floods

AAP candidate befooling voters, says NK Sharma

Congress candidate highlights works done by him