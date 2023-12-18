Tata Nexon Compact SUV: Price, Mileage, and Other Highlights

Top Highlights of Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is one of India's most popular compact SUVs today. Launched in 2017, the Nexon has seen tremendous success and has established Tata as a strong player in the compact SUV segment. In this detailed blog, we look at some of the key highlights and features of the Tata Nexon that make it stand out.

Striking Exterior Design

The recently launched facelifted 2023 Tata Nexon features a comprehensive update to the exterior redesign, giving it a very fresh and modern look. Up front, the grille is now sleeker with a closed-off design, and the air dams act as the main grille. The sharper LED daytime running lights support cool welcome light animations and lend a futuristic vibe.

The split LED headlamps take inspiration from the Tata Harrier EV for a high-tech look. Adding to the aggressive new front is the redesigned bumper. From the sides, the profile remains similar except for the new 16-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels.

At the rear, the connected LED taillights with an 'X' light signature also get nifty welcome/exit light animations. The boot lid looks more muscular and rugged after the redesign. The quirky new bumper incorporates the reverse lamps, while the rear wiper is cleverly tucked away under the integrated spoiler.

The 2023 Nexon facelift is offered in six colour options - Fearless Purple, Creative Ocean Blue, Pure Grey, Flame Red, Daytona Grey and Pristine White - for plenty of style choices.

Premium and Feature-Loaded Cabin

The Nexon offers a modern and premium cabin layout finished in a classy piano black and silver theme. The dashboard features a soft-touch leatherette panel, which adds to the upmarket feel. The seats come wrapped in leatherette as standard across variants. The space is excellent, with good headroom and legroom for 5 adults.

The cabin offers plenty of feel-good features, including a large floating 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity options. The instrument cluster is an all-digital 10.25-inch unit with customizable themes and driving data. Other highlights include an electric sunroof, auto climate control, push-button start/stop, height-adjustable driver's seat, adjustable rear headrests, cruise control and more.

The Harman-tuned audio system comes equipped with 4 speakers and 4 tweeters. It offers excellent acoustic performance and audio quality. Some key safety features include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear parking camera with dynamic guidelines, seat belt reminder and speed alert system.

Powerful BS6 Petrol and Diesel Engines

The Nexon is available with the choice of two BS6-compliant engines. The petrol option is a 1.2-litre turbocharged unit, which churns out 120PS power and 170Nm torque. On the other hand, the diesel engine is a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit delivering 110PS power and 260Nm torque. Transmission options for the diesel include a slick 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT automatic.

Transmission options for the diesel include a slick 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT automatic. Both petrol and diesel engines offer brisk acceleration and effortless drivability in the city or on the highway. The claimed fuel economy figure for the Nexon petrol is 18.7kmpl while the diesel returns 23kmpl.

Best-in-Class Safety Standards

Safety is an area where the Nexon shines bright. It comes loaded with segment-leading safety features, including 6 airbags as standard across all variants. This includes dual front airbags, side airbags and curtain airbags for all-around protection.

Other key safety features include an Electronic Stability Program, Traction Control System, Roll-over Mitigation, Hill Hold Control, Brake Disc Wiping and more. The Nexon gets anti-roll bars, a reinforced high-strength steel body shell and impact-absorbing crumple zones for additional protection. Thanks to all these safety features, the Nexon has scored a full 5-star rating in Global NCAP crash tests.

Impressive Ride and Handling Balance

Underpinning the Nexon is Tata's Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture platform. The rigid platform combined with a suspension setup of MacPherson struts up front and a twist beam at the rear strikes a fine balance between ride quality and handling dynamics. The steering offers a good feel and weighs up well at highway speeds.

Ride quality finds a nice balance between plushness over potholes and stability at high speeds. The 209mm of ground clearance helps the Nexon easily tackle speed breakers and broken roads without scraping its underbody. Around corners, the Nexon remains well-planted and nimble with a controlled body roll.

Wide Range of Variants

The Nexon is offered in a wide range of variants catering to diverse budgets and needs. The main versions available are:

Smart

Smart+

Smart+ (S)

Pure

Pure (S)

Creative

Creative+

Creative+ (S)

Fearless

Fearless (S)

Fearless+ (S)

The Smart variants focus on value, while the top-end Fearless+ (S) variant pushes performance and style. In between, there are options like Pure, Creative and Fearless versions that strike the optimal balance between price and features.

The Bottom Line

With its head-turning design, premium interiors, peppy petrol and diesel engines and abundant safety tech, the Tata Nexon makes for an excellent choice in the compact SUV segment. Adding new variants and timely feature upgrades have only enhanced the Nexon's appeal. Overall, if you are looking for a stylish, feature-packed and safe compact SUV, the Tata Nexon emerges as a winning package.

Disclaimer: This article is part of a sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.