Teach for India partners with ed-tech Newsahoot

New Delhi (India), April 25: Jaipur-based ed-tech Newsahoot, incubated by NSRCEL (IIM Bangalore’s flagship business incubator), has collaborated with Teach for India to make daily news accessible to students. This partnership enables about 1500 students across New Delhi to access safe, fact-checked, and age-appropriate news.

Everyday news sources are typically customised to the preferences of adults, from topics covered to writing styles and even modes of distribution. This has left children unaware of the happenings of the world they will inherit. Traditional means of education must be equipped for children to learn about current affairs in a formal, easy-to-understand and age-appropriate manner.

Newsahoot publishes one article daily in three reading levels with meanings of challenging words. Weekly quizzes and news discussions make it an interactive experience for children. The platform can be accessed from its website or user-friendly Android app. Through this partnership, students can catch up on significant events in 10 minutes daily.

“Teach For India classrooms have always been about exploring the ideas of excellent education with our students. This opportunity will help our students identify their role in solving the challenges and leverage the opportunities in their schools and communities.”, said Mansi Joshi, City Director for Teach for India, Delhi.

“We are proud that our platform can make children first-time newsreaders. Newsahoot is a completely customisable and inexpensive blended learning solution for schools aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It can adapt to the needs of schools and is a tool to power up a school’s existing pedagogy.”, said Anmol Malhotra, CEO of Newsahoot and an alumnus of the prestigious St. John’s High School, Chandigarh.

Recently, some of the most innovative schools across North India, such as Mayoor School Jaipur (in collaboration with Mayo College General Council, Ajmer), Holy Child Public School, Sector 75, Faridabad, Dwarka International School, etc., have also partnered with Newsahoot. Newsahoot can be reached at https://www.newsahoot.com/ or [email protected]

About Teach For India

Teach For India’s vision is for all children to get an excellent education. Their mission is to empower and build a movement of leaders by providing them with the support and ecosystem to manifest that change.

As one of India’s largest Fellowships and pipeline of talent into the education sector, Teach For India creates a nationwide impact by bringing India’s brightest students and professionals to become Teach For India Fellows. These Fellows are placed as teachers in government and affordable private schools for two years.

At present, there are 36 alum organisations in Delhi. The alums have successfully reached out and transformed the lives of 46,000 children, while Teach For India has transformed the lives of 10,000 children in the city.

