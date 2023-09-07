“Teacher is the backbone of every individual's life, who teaches the new meaning of the life” - Sanjeev Juneja

Chandigarh- Divisa Herbals Pvt. Ltd. celebrated Teacher's Day in Chandigarh, courtesy of its renowned brand - Ayurvedic Dr. Ortho.

On this joyous event, entrepreneur and investor Dr. Sanjeev Juneja, popularly known as Brand Machine, wished all the teachers a very happy Teacher's Day.

Explaining the importance of a teacher in our lives, he said that teachers or gurus have a huge contribution to the life of an individual. Just as a firm foundation builds a solid building, in the same way, a teacher helps in constructing a building of success for the future by strengthening the foundation of the student. He not only takes his pupils to the heights of success but also teaches them a precise way to choose the right and wrong in life which will be beneficial for them in the future.

Remembering his father, the Late Mr. I.K. Juneja, Dr. Sanjeev Juneja quoted-

पिता से अस्तित्व मेरा, पिता हैं जीवन बीज,

गुरू बनकर दी, सम्मार्ग की मुझको सीख।

संघर्ष सिखाया और जगाया मेरा स्वाभिमान,

प्रतिछाया हूं उनकी, पिता से मेरी पहचान।।

He also had complete confidence in me and my abilities, so I knew that I could do it.

It is said that in a child's life, the mother is always his first teacher, who makes him familiar with the world. And the second important place is given to teachers, who make them aware of worldly understanding. Just as a potter shapes clay into a vessel, the same way, a teacher shapes the lives of their students. Our relationship with teachers is based on trust and respect. It is impossible to make life simple and successful without a teacher. Teacher's Day is a celebration and occasion to pay respect and gratitude towards teachers. Teachers teach us to face adverse situations in life.

Keeping all these things in mind, Dr. Juneja founded Divisa Herbals Pvt. Ltd. and crafted its main product Dr. Ortho, which is completely Ayurvedic and helps in relieving joint pain (knee, shoulder, elbow, neck, wrist pain, etc.) from its root. Further, he said that along with Ayurvedic Dr. Ortho Oil, Ayurvedic capsules, pain relief spray, and ointment have been available in the market for many years. However, considering the high demands of Indians, the company has also launched Strong Oil, Premium Quality Knee Cap, Back Support, Posture Corrector, and Ankle Binder in the market.

Teachers show us the right path to fulfill our dreams. It is because of them that we become successful in our lives. Teachers are the backbone of every person's life. It is the teacher who teaches the real meaning of life to the students. A teacher, like our parents in every situation, remains with us, be it happiness or distress. They also serve society and the nation by encouraging the youth and educating them. It is only because of their blessings, we move from the darkness of ignorance to the light of knowledge.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.