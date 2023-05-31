 Term insurance for seniors: Is it too late to get coverage? : The Tribune India

Term insurance for seniors: Is it too late to get coverage?

Term insurance for seniors: Is it too late to get coverage?


Term insurance is one of the most popular insurance options that people opt for to secure their family’s financial future. But is it too late for seniors to get coverage? In this blog, we'll explore the benefits of term insurance policies and introduce you to the Canara HSBC Life Insurance iSelect Smart360 Term Plan, which is designed to cater to the specific needs of seniors.

Term insurance policies are essentially a contract between the insurer and the insured, where the insurer agrees to pay the beneficiary a sum of money in case of the insured's death during the policy term. Term insurance policies offer several benefits, such as affordability, flexibility, and high coverage. However, many people believe that term insurance policies are not suitable for seniors, but this couldn't be further from the truth.

Term insurance policies are ideal for seniors who are looking for coverage at an affordable price. They provide coverage for a specific period, which can range from one to thirty years, depending on the policy. During this time, the policyholder pays a fixed premium to the insurer, and in the event of their death, the beneficiary receives the sum assured. However, seniors need to choose a term that covers them until their retirement age or beyond.

The Canara HSBC Life Insurance iSelect Smart360 Term Plan is one such policy that provides comprehensive coverage to seniors. Let's take a closer look at some of the benefits of this policy.

Steady Income Benefit on Attaining 60 Years of Age

The plan offers a Steady Income Benefit, which provides a fixed monthly income to the insured from the age of 60 years. This feature can be especially useful for seniors who have retired and need a steady income stream to support their lifestyle.

Critical Illness Benefit for the Insured

The term plan provides a critical illness benefit to the insured, which means that in case of diagnosis of any of the 40 critical illnesses listed in the policy, a lump sum payout is made. This payout can be used to cover the medical expenses and treatment costs, ensuring that the policyholder can focus on their recovery.

Life Cover till 99 Years of Age

The iSelect Smart360 Term Plan provides coverage until the age of 99 years, which is a great advantage for seniors who want to ensure that their loved ones are financially secure, even in their absence. This coverage can be especially important for seniors who have dependents or those who have outstanding debts or mortgages.

Option to Get Return of Total Premiums

The iSelect Smart360 Term Plan offers the option to get a return of the total premiums paid if the policyholder outlives the policy term. This means that if the policyholder does not pass away during the policy term, they can receive all the premiums paid.

Option to Block the Premium

The term plan provides the option to block the premium at inception, which means that the policyholder does not have to worry about any increase in premiums for the remaining policy term. This feature can be especially useful for seniors who may face financial constraints during their retirement years.

Additional Lump Sum Payment

The iSelect Smart360 Term Plan provides an additional lump sum payment in case of critical illness, accidental total, and permanent disability, or accidental death if opted. This additional payout can provide financial security to the policyholder and their family during a difficult time.

Steady Income Benefit on Attaining 60 Years of Age

The plan also offers a Steady Income Benefit, which provides a fixed monthly income to the insured from the age of 60 years. This feature can be especially useful for seniors who have retired and need a steady income stream to support their lifestyle.

Conclusion

In conclusion, it's never too late for seniors to opt for term insurance policies. The Canara HSBC Life Insurance iSelect Smart360 Term Plan provides comprehensive coverage, including a critical illness benefit, life cover until 99 years of age, an option to get a return of total premiums, and a steady income benefit on attaining 60 years of age. If you're a senior looking for a reliable and affordable term plan, this is the perfect one for you.

 

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

AAP government in Punjab set to expand Cabinet; ‘giant slayer’ Lambi MLA Gurmeet Khudian, Kartarpur legislator Balkar Singh to be inducted

2
Sports

Wrestlers put off medal immersion in Ganga after BKU chief Naresh Tikait seeks 5-day time to resolve issue

3
Nation

China hails India’s new Parliament as ‘great symbol’, accuses West of ‘divide and rule’

4
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reveals name of player from whom Channi's kin 'sought bribe' in lieu of govt job

5
Punjab

AAP MP Vikramjit Sahney writes to Vice-President on Panjab University’s move to drop Punjabi as compulsory subject

6
Nation

40 medical colleges lose recognition, 100 more face similar action: Sources

7
Nation

Vande Bharat Train: Kapurthala Rail Coach Factory fails to deliver even one train set against target of 32 for FY 22-23

8
Punjab

AAP govt set to expand Cabinet in Punjab

9
Punjab

Gurmeet Singh Khudian inducted as Punjab agriculture minister, Balkar Singh gets local bodies

10
Trending

Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba’s 'sweet' gesture after former registers thrilling win against Gujarat Titans in IPL final leaves Internet in goosebumps

Don't Miss

View All
Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth
Jalandhar

Kapurthala cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh

Cold desert of Ladakh witnessed monsoon 17,000 years ago: Study
J & K

Cold desert of Ladakh witnessed monsoon 17,000 years ago: Study

Road built for CM’s visit caves in within a week
Haryana

Gurugram road built for CM's visit caves in within a week

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla
Nation

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught
Sports

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students
Nation

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

Top News

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reveals player from whom bribe was sought for govt job by Channi's kin

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reveals name of player from whom Channi's kin 'sought bribe' in lieu of govt job

Former CM Charanjit Channi denies allegations

Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Balkar Singh inducted as new cabinet ministers

Gurmeet Singh Khudian inducted as Punjab agriculture minister, Balkar Singh gets local bodies

Governor Banwarilal Purohit administers the oath of office a...

‘PM Modi would soon start explaining to God how universe work’: Rahul Gandhi to Indian diaspora in US

In US, Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi thinks he knows more than God, calls him 'specimen'

Was speaking at the 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' event organised by ...

Khalistani supporters heckle Rahul Gandhi at an event in US, he responds with 'Bharat Jodo' slogans

Khalistani supporters heckle Rahul Gandhi at an event in US, he responds with 'Bharat Jodo' slogans

An unperturbed Gandhi smiled in response to sloganeering and...

Army opens fire after suspicious movement near LoC in J-K's Poonch

3 terrorists arrested as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Poonch

An Army personnel and one of the terrorists are injured in t...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Amid teachers’ call for protest, GNDU changes exam centres

Amritsar: Amid teachers’ call for protest, GNDU changes exam centres

JAC threatens protest in Tarn Taran over transfer of DCE Gursharan Singh Khehra

Tarn Taran Bar Association observes ‘no work’ day, residents suffer

SGPC flays attack on Sikh minors in Maharashtra

Fading Mughal connect of Patti

Extortion racket backed by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi busted by Punjab Police; 3 operatives held

Extortion racket backed by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi busted by Punjab Police; 3 operatives held

200 vehicles scrapped in Chandigarh

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh

Plans afoot to transform Chandigarh into tobacco-free city

Chandigarh: Mid-day meal to have milk, fruit

Delhi girl murder: Police recreates crime scene, may do psychoanalysis test of accused

Delhi girl murder: Police recreates crime scene, may do psychoanalysis test of accused

Delhi govt provides honorarium of Rs 1 cr to family of Corona warrior

Sexual harassment case against wrestling federation chief under consideration, report to be submitted to court: Delhi Police

Delhi constable nabs armed robber

Flatmate kills salon worker in Delhi

Cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth

Kapurthala cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth

Two held for robbery at gunpoint, 2 pistols seized

Students at receiving end over centralised admission process

Public grievances cell of Punjab Police seeks swift resolution of complaints

Jalandhar native held for liquor scam in US

Despite plaints, Ludhiana MC fails to repair damaged street lights

Despite plaints, Ludhiana MC fails to repair damaged street lights

Jagraon woman illegally detained in Oman, returns

Work on Rs 2,857-cr Ludhiana-Ropar expressway picks up pace

Three of looters’ gang nabbed; cash, 2 sharp weapons seized

Speedy container truck crushes 13-year-old girl to death in Sahnewal

Gensets on govt land add to parking woes in Patiala

Gensets on govt land add to parking woes in Patiala

Sessions Judge inspects jails in Patiala, listens to inmates' grievances

22 rural women attend 5-day training course