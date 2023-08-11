Terra and Siacoin Prefer to Buy Into the New Presale Tipped to be the Best crypto of 2023 Called Pomerdoge

Terra’s (LUNA) legal battle in South Korea is keeping its price pattern bearish. Though Siacoin (SC) is currently bullish, a rally burnout could reverse the scenario. Fortunately, Pomerdoge (POMD) promises great long-term returns to presale investors.

Ripple to Affect Terra’s (LUNA) Legal Battle – What Does it Mean for the Token

Terra (LUNA) seems to be in a fix these days. With Terra (LUNA) fighting a legal battle in South Korea, the token has been below the $1.98 mark since March 2023. However, the verdict for Ripple might affect Terra’s (LUNA) case across the globe.

The core of Terra’s (LUNA) case is whether the token should be classified as a security. Reports suggest that Seoul’s prosecutor’s office has acquired the US verdict in Ripple’s case to frame their arguments. According to Deputy Chief Prosecutor Dan Sung, Terra's (LUNA) commitment to sharing profits differentiates it from Ripple. This could lead to reclassifying the LUNA token as securities.

It would be interesting to see how the already bearish Terra (LUNA) would be affected in such instances. Terra (LUNA) is down by 4.78% in a month, and priced at $0.56 at press time.

Siacoin (SC) on a Bullish Trend Despite Low Trading Volume

InvestorsObserver gave Siacoin (SC) a ‘very bullish’ rating last weekend. Despite the overall market being low, the price of the Siacoin (SC) token gained over 2.15% in the last seven days.

With a support level at $0.00333236 and resistance at $0.0033969, Siacoin (SC) is comfortably trading at $0.003516 at press time. However, experts say Siacoin (SC) could become volatile if the rally burns out. With a decline in trading volume, Siacoin’s (SC) bullish trend may get a break soon.

Furthermore, Siacoin (SC) is a long way away from the $0.004525 mark. After all, the last time the token touched the price was in early March this year. Time will tell if Siacoin (SC) can rally long enough to cross the $0.004 mark, or if it will fall below the support level.

Pomerdoge (POMD) is the Best Investment Choice for Meme Coins in 2023

Pomerdoge is the latest P2E gaming platform for users to connect and network with other players from across the globe. The crypto platform aims to dethrone meme coins like Dogecoin, Pepe, Shiba Inu, etc. Naturally, Pomerdoge plans to achieve this by offering exciting rewards to native token holders.

Presale investors can buy the 7,777 unique NFTs to be created by Pomerdoge. Furthermore, the platform will have a strong ecosystem with Pomergame and Pomerplace. Users can create and customize avatars, buy and sell items, and earn additional income. Pomerdoge will also provide a percentage of revenue as earnings.

The POMD native token is priced at just $0.007 during the presale. However, the biggest attraction is the prediction that the POMD token will grow by 40x in the next few weeks. With Pomerdoge scheduled to launch in Q4 of 2023, big and small investors are eager to buy their shares of tokens, and plan for the long term.

