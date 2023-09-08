The 4 Best Crypto Presale Launches in September

Presales attract a bevy of investors because they offer a clear-cut opportunity to invest in an innovative and eye-catching cryptocurrency. Presale launches allow investors to deploy their capital in a potential blue-chip project at a significantly lower price point before it fully launches. On the other hand, crypto projects typically offer discounted token prices to generate buzz and raise capital for development.

Entering at the very beginning stages of a promising project can lead to massive returns if the project thrives. For instance, we’ve seen major cryptos like Bitcoin and Ethereum generating life-changing gains for their earliest investors. However, choosing a presale to invest in requires thorough due diligence considering the project’s legitimacy, utility, and overall vision.

That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the four best crypto presale launches happening this September 2023. Here they are as follows:

Shiba Memu (SHMU) Chancer (CHANCER) AltSignals (ASI) Metacade (MCADE)

Shiba Memu: The top dog of September’s best crypto presale gems

Step aside, Dogecoin — there’s a new big dog in town. Shiba Memu (SHMU) is an exciting, innovative project in its presale phase that takes the word “meme coin” to a whole new level.

Why is that? Shiba Memu harnesses sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) and combines it with the best aspects of distributed ledger technology — in a cute, irresistibly charming meme coin that’s ready to go on a moon mission.

And therein lies its appeal. Shiba Memu was developed to self-direct, build, and implement marketing strategies with matching content creation and platform engagement based on the market’s pulse.

It’s a marked contrast from the usual meme coins that lack utility — Shiba Memu is ushering in a new era for meme coins with its blend of AI and meme magic. It will redefine how meme coins and cryptocurrencies implement their marketing strategies, distinguishing itself from the rest.

The protocol is running its presale for its native SHMU token, with a FOMO-inducing daily price increase of $0.000225 until October, when the presale ends — giving early investors a head start in gains.

You’re just in time, though. The presale has been extended from 60 to 120 days to give new participants time to grow their holdings and for early investors to increase the profits they’re already sitting on. Don’t miss the chance to be at the forefront of crypto and AI while presale prices are at just $0.025075.

>>> You can find more information, including how to buy SHMU, here <<<

Chancer: Decentralized betting done right

Chancer (CHANCER) is another hot presale launch you wouldn’t want to miss — especially with the online casino and sports betting market set to grow by a compound annual growth rate of 12% from 2020 to 2030. That’s a large piece of pie, and Chancer investors stand first in line to capture some of that value in the blockchain space.

Chancer is building a decentralized betting platform that enables users to create novel betting markets and define their odds on virtually any event. Politics, propositions, pro wrestling, bets between work colleagues…name it, and you will most likely be able to bet on it on Chancer without intermediaries.

The protocol’s presale is ongoing for its CHANCER token ahead of its imminent launch on BitMart, a crypto exchange with over 180 nationalities and approximately half a billion dollars in trading volume. Not surprisingly, CHANCER is expected to surge in value and clout upon launching and listing. Fancy a bet on the future of iGaming? Don’t sit out this presale.

>>> You can find more information, including how to buy CHANCER, here <<<

AltSignals: AI-enhanced trading signal provider enters the crypto scene

AltSignals (ASI) has been a valuable resource for traders since 2017, serving investors up with market calls at a remarkable 60% accuracy rate. And yes, AltSignals is taking its expertise to crypto with its ASI token’s presale launch.

The move aligns with the company’s goal to build a new AI-powered integration called ActualizeAI, a sophisticated platform designed to make impeccably-timed market calls. The platform’s algorithm is expected to achieve an even higher accuracy rate (from an average of 64% to as high as 80%).

Imagine the potential when ActualizeAI launches and ASI is listed on exchanges — plenty of money can be made from market calls and token price appreciation. That’s why we’ve ranked AltSignals as one of the best crypto presale launches of September 2023.

>>> You can find more information, including how to buy ASI, here <<<

Metacade: Recently-concluded GameFI ICO too good NOT to miss!

We mentioned that this list would cover crypto projects in their presale launch stages, but one token that recently concluded its ICO deserves a mention: Metacade (MCADE). Metacade takes blockchain gaming up a notch with its unique blend of Web3 integration and play-to-earn mechanism facilitated by its MCADE token, which launched last March 2023.

Metacade is onboarding new audiences into Web3 through the enduring appeal of gaming, inaugurating one of the first pioneering community-driven arcades with a massive selection of actually fun play-to-earn games that reward users with MCADE tokens.

Market analysts expect the global GameFi industry to grow by a compound annual growth rate of 27% from 2022 to 2028. With global demand gaining significant momentum in the coming years, Metacade holders are expected to reap the benefits of the GameFi boom. Currently, MCADE trades at $0.0095. This represents an excellent opportunity for individuals who missed out on the presale to get on the saddle and ride the GameFi wave — the potential for Metacade to appreciate in price is so good that you don’t want to miss out on it.

>>> You can find more information, including how to buy MCADE, here <<<

Conclusion: The best crypto presale launches of 2023

There’s no question about it: presales are where it’s at if you want to make serious gains. Finding a crypto presale worth investing in can be worth its weight in gold. But before parting with your hard-earned funds, always remember to do your due diligence. One thing’s for sure, though — these four presale launches are among the most anticipated ones of 2023.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article supplied exclusively by a third-party source and the views expressed are exclusively those of the source/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune Editorial and Management in any manner whatsoever.