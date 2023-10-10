The 4 Best Cryptos to Buy in October for a Diversified Crypto Portfolio

The crypto winter of 2022 is gone. That sound you can hear is the clarion call ahead of the approaching next bull market. As the storm clouds clear and the sun begins to shine on crypto markets again, the next Bitcoin halving is due in 2025, ushering in a new era of prosperity.

All investor’s eyes are now scouring markets to find the best cryptos to buy in October for knockdown prices, with the potential for huge returns on offer for the right investment choice. But how to navigate the overcrowded, saturated crypto landscape?

Look no further. Here are the four best cryptos to buy in October 2023.

How we found the best 4 cryptos

There are more than 23,000 crypto coins on the market. There is plenty of confusion about what’s hot and what’s not. People’s prime motive for investing in crypto is to make money, and how do people make money? Simple. Buy low and sell high.

Crypto presales often create compelling crypto investment options with low prices and high growth potential. Meanwhile, other open-market coins are still excellently priced ahead as they recover from the losses sustained in 2022. By thoroughly reviewing, analyzing, and researching crypto projects, these are the four best crypto choices for October.

4 best cryptos in October 2023:

Shiba Memu (SHMU): Self-marketing AI-magician Chancer (CHANCER): Take a bet on this online betting pioneer AltSignals (ASI): Harnessing the potential of AI Metacade (MCADE): Multi-game GameFi innovator

1) Shiba Memu: Self-marketing AI-magician

Shiba Memu is a clever canine making serious waves as it brings AI innovation and serious utility to the meme coin market. Rather than being another blowhard meme coin devoid of value or appeal beyond a furry meme.

This upstart pup has an autonomous AI-driven marketing capability driven by natural language processing (NLP), sentiment analysis, and predictive analytics. It finds mentions of itself online, understands the feelings towards it, and puts its marketing campaigns into action autonomously. The aim? To build investor sentiment towards it, increase the coin’s community, and grow its value.

So far, so appealing. But wait, the Shiba Memu presale is the talk of the crypto sphere. Initially, due to last for 60 days, the momentum has been such that Shiba Memu extended its presale for an additional 60 days until 31st October. After launching at $0.011125, the price of the SHMU token has been increasing daily by a fixed amount of $0.000225. With $3.5m already raised and a BitMart listing to come, Shiba Memu is one the best cryptos to buy in October.

>>> Find more information, including how to buy SHMU here <<<

2) Chancer: Take a bet on this online betting pioneer

It’s fair to say that the only winner in the online betting industry has been the bookmakers themselves. Centralized bodies that set markets and odds tilted in their favor have seen them make billions of dollars in profit until now. Chancer, the brainchild of brothers Adam and Paul Kelbie, is launching the first online betting platform of its kind that focuses on putting the punters in firm control.

Chancer’s brand-new peer-to-peer (P2P) online predictions market platform allows users to set markets and odds on any event they choose. From the Rugby World Cup to whether or not Keith from Accounts will ever get the office milk.

Users benefit from earning passive income and user rewards by creating markets. The more people that join a market, the more the creator earns. Not only that, but all winnings go directly to the victor of any wager, meaning that only the punters profit, not some off-shore faceless corporation.

The Chancer presale event is in full swing, with CHANCER tokens priced at $0.012. By way of extra incentive, anyone purchasing at least $100 of CHANCER tokens is entered into a prize draw to potentially win a share of $100k in CHANCER tokens.

>>> Find more information, including how to buy CHANCER here <<<

3) AltSignals (ASI): Harnessing the potential of AI

After launching in 2017, AltSignals has carved a significant niche in trading signals, delivering highly accurate and successful trading signals to a community totaling more than 52,000. Helping both newbies and seasoned experts maximize their profitability across a range of markets, AltSignals is now turning to AI to take its successful trading signals to another level entirely.

The presale of the ASI token is funding this new AI-enabled capability by providing the liquidity to develop ActualizeAI. A new trading stack incorporating machine learning, NLP, predictive analytics, and reinforcement learning, Actualize AI is expected to increase AltSignals’ impressive average 64% win rate to more than 85%.

The ASI token, one of the best cryptos to buy now, is currently in stage 2 of its presale and available at just $0.01875. This is an exciting new pioneering crypto project to participate in and gain maximum bang for your buck through its unparalleled outputs!

>>> Find more information, including how to buy ASI here <<<

4) Metacade (MCADE): Multi-game GameFi innovator

Gaming is one of the biggest growth industries in tech; the industry is already worth more than $26.14 billion, Metacade offers investors and gamers the chance to be part of a GameFi innovator with its multi-game play-to-earn (P2E) platform that’s setting the blockchain alight.

As the first virtual gaming arcade of its kind, Metacade has a range of exciting innovations designed to grow the world’s biggest gaming community. In addition to its comprehensive P2E mechanics, Metacade offers users the chance to earn passive income through several schemes. In addition, it promotes developmental talent from within with the Metagrants scheme that enables community members to get crypto funding to support the design and development of new GameFi titles.

Metacade recently concluded its successful crypto presale after raising $16.4 million. The MCADE token was then released on the Uniswap, BitMart, and MEXC exchanges and is steadily taking hold as a valuable token within the burgeoning GameFi sector. Still early in its developmental phase, there’s no question that Metacade is one of the best cryptos to buy in October 2023.

>>> Find more information, including how to buy MCADE here <<<

Conclusion

With the crypto market continuing to awake from its slumber, profitability is once more a genuine option for shrewd crypto investors. Each of these four best cryptos to buy in October 2023 are some of the most likely options to drive significant profits for brave investors.

To recap, the best cryptos for October are:

1) Shiba Memu (SHMU)

2) Chancer (CHANCER)

3) AltSignals (ASI)

4) Metacade (MCADE)

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.