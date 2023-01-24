The Animal Kingdom Comes To Crypto, But Who Wins? With Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin And Samoyedcoin

Animal lovers across the world are now able to connect and even earn through the world of crypto. Cryptocurrency platforms combine their world with many memes and social media content to entice and encourage different audiences and groups of people to invest and get into crypto.

People are torn when it comes to their favourite domestic animal and the battle between dogs and cats has been going on before any of us can remember. But, when it comes to crypto, who is more successful?

Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin and Samoyedcoin are 3 crypto platforms that are putting up a fight and worthy competitors in the crypto market.

Let’s see how these 3 projects differ from one another and what they have to offer investors and the overall market.

Big Eyes Coin Is The Boss Of The Presale Space

Big Eyes Coin is a crypto cathouse conquering the presale space before our very eyes. Raising over $17 million in these early stages, the presale project is thriving and building a loyal and hungry community of people. The defi community-led meme token rejoices lovers of cats, crypto and cute content to a space where investors have a lot of control of the platform.

From charitable wallets to exclusive NFT groups to connect those wanting to own cute things, Big Eyes Coin is reaching for the stars and winning the hearts of many investors. To push the launch of the platform, investors can use the code LAUNCHBIGEYES200 for a 200% bonus on top of their purchases of the Big Eyes Coin! How cool is that?!

Big Eyes Coin is making all the right moves to crown the cat kingdom as the winner, but how do Dogecoin and Samoyedcoin compare?

Dogecoin Could Be Crowned!

With the dog-themed meme token continuing to rank high on the market and having a successful trading volume growth as 2023 begins, Dogecoin is an iconic cryptocurrency. The open-source digital currency has not only sold itself to many investors with its charming nature, but it has invited a whole new audience to the world of crypto.

Dogecoin is leading a whole new pack to the market and growing the community of investors! It even caught the eyes of Tesla CEO, Elon Musk who posted several tweets on social media presenting his love and admiration for the platform!

The coin is envisaged as a fun cryptocurrency where people can enjoy their time on the platform, as well as earn and invest! The Dogecoin project puts up a good fight for cat coin Big Eyes Coin!

But how does Samoyedcoin match up to these two coins?

Samoyedcoin Is Here For The Memecoins, And More!

Designed and born out of wanting to promote, educate and support the successful Solana ecosystem, Samoyedcoin pivoted out of a meme coin and turned into an experimental Web 3.0 community coin.

The platform is an emerging asset that backs a community concentrated on onboarding Solana users, making personal connections and helping each other navigate through life. The platform is one of the most efficient, fastest and most eco-friendly dog-friendly money on the market, they aspire to be Solana’s ambassador!

Samoyedcoin has high hopes for its future, and continues to reach for the stars like other meme coins!

Final Thoughts…

The ruler of the animal kingdom may still be up for debate, but which family do you want to be part of? Do you want to start investing? Check out the links below now and be a part of the crypto family!

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.