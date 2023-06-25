The Best CEX for Caged Beasts - OKX, Binance, or KuCoin?

OKX vs Binance vs Kucoin - Which CEX Could Caged Beasts Launch On?

Caged Beasts (BEASTS) has been making waves with its recently launched presale. It has raised about $57,000 so far and still has a long way to go to finally free its beasts from their cages. While we're waiting, why not ponder over which crypto exchange will list the BEASTS token?

To answer that question, we need to briefly go over Caged Beasts' unique features. It follows the principle of Caged Liquidity, which means 30% of funds raised are locked up for liquidity. It is a community token, so it will focus on community engagement with competitions, bonuses, giveaways, and special events. It also has an innovative referral system, where both the referrer and the referred get a 20% bonus on their purchases. So, which is the best CEX for Caged Beast.

OKX: Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger

OKX is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange and wallet platform based in Seychelles. It serves a global client base and offers various trading options, including spot, options, margin, futures, perpetual swaps, and derivatives. The platform also provides additional features such as trading bots, block trading, savings, crypto loans, and a launchpad called Jumpstart. OKX wallet acts as a gateway to Web3, offering a hot wallet, decentralized exchange (DEX), NFT marketplace, and support for over 30 networks. It has its own blockchain, OKX Chain, and a native token called OKB. The exchange supports 350+ cryptocurrencies and over 500 trading pairs, with fees based on trading volume and OKB holdings.

Binance: The CEX Giant

Binance, established in July 2017, is the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of daily trading volume. Its objective is to elevate cryptocurrency exchanges to a prominent position in global finance. Binance has created an extensive ecosystem, including Binance Chain, Binance Smart Chain, Binance Academy, Trust Wallet, and Research projects, utilizing blockchain technology to revolutionize finance. The native token, BNB, plays a crucial role in various Binance sub-projects. Binance's decentralized and blockchain-based networks set it apart, making it a leading exchange globally. Its commitment to development has allowed it to expand into diverse sectors, aiming to become the infrastructure services provider for the entire blockchain industry.

KuCoin: Exceptionally Low Transaction Fees

KuCoin is a prominent cryptocurrency exchange known for its diverse range of trading options and low fees. Launched in 2017, it has grown into one of the largest global exchanges, serving over 20 million users across 200 countries. While U.S. users can sign up, access to features is limited due to regulatory restrictions. KuCoin has faced regulatory issues in countries like The Netherlands and Canada. In the aftermath of FTX's fall, rumours circulated about KuCoin's exposure, but the CEO reassured users of its independence. To enhance trust, KuCoin released a Proof of Reserves. With over 700 cryptocurrencies available, KuCoin provides a wide selection for buying, selling, and trading.

Which CEX Is The Best For Caged Beasts?

Based on the unique features of Caged Beasts (BEASTS), the ideal crypto exchange for listing the token would be one that values community engagement, supports locked liquidity mechanisms, and offers support for meme coins. Among various exchanges, Binance stands out as a strong candidate. Binance is known for its extensive community outreach programs, including competitions, bonuses, and giveaways. It also supports locked liquidity mechanisms through its Binance Smart Chain. Additionally, Binance offers a referral system that rewards both referrers and referees, aligning with Caged Beasts' innovative referral system. With its global reach and reputation, Binance would provide the necessary platform to showcase and grow the Caged Beasts community and its unique token features.

Learn more about Caged Beasts:

Website: https://cagedbeasts.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CAGED_BEASTS

Telegram: https://t.me/CAGEDBEASTS

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.