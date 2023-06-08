 The Best Crypto Project of 2023: Big Eyes Coin, XRP and AVAX Rival, to End Presale on June 3rd : The Tribune India

The Best Crypto Project of 2023: Big Eyes Coin, XRP and AVAX Rival, to End Presale on June 3rd

Cryptocurrencies were envisioned as instruments that could make our financial lives easier. Avalanche (AVAX) and Ripple (XRP) are two crypto projects aimed at achieving this exact goal, with AVAX enabling a crypto-based financial system with its multichain blockchain, and Ripple making sending money across borders a breeze. Both projects have made significant strides in their respective niches, offering unique features and capturing the attention of investors and enthusiasts.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a meme coin on a stellar presale, is following in the footsteps of AVAX and XRP with a utility-driven development model. We will look into what made AVAX and XRP popular and how lessons from their journey would help BIG on its journey to launch.

Avalanche: Addressing Blockchain’s Scalability Dilemma

Avalanche (AVAX) has gained considerable recognition for its innovative technology and focus on scalability. Powered by the Avalanche consensus mechanism, this platform aims to deliver fast and secure transactions while providing an ideal environment for decentralized application development.

With its impressive transaction speeds, capable of processing up to 4,500 transactions per second, Avalanche sets itself apart as a scalable solution in the crypto space. Its efficient architecture not only ensures seamless user experiences but also facilitates broader adoption. The platform’s ecosystem has the capacity to host high-powered dApps and DeFi projects making it home to a large and growing developer community.

A Big Ripple in the Payments Universe

Ripple (XRP) has established itself as a formidable player in cross-border payments. Collaborating closely with traditional financial institutions, Ripple offers a reliable and cost-effective solution for global transactions. Its native digital asset, XRP, enables faster, cheaper, and more secure cross-border payments compared to traditional methods.

Ripple's partnerships with major banks and financial institutions serve as a testament to its potential for real-world adoption. Ripple’s collaboration with Spanish banking giant Santander is a reflection of the project’s capabilities. The project’s legal tussle with the SEC is expected to go its way, boosting XRP’s short as well as long-term prospects.

Big Eyes Coin Gears Up for BIG Step Up

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a meme coin that has grabbed the attention with its engaging project is on the last lap of its presale. While meme coins often face skepticism, Big Eyes Coin aims to differentiate itself by embracing utility and community engagement. The highly successful presale, raising over $46 million, demonstrates the enthusiasm surrounding the project. The cute cat-themed project will wind down its presale on June 3rd.

To reward its community the Big Eyes team has made BIG available for an incredible stage 3 price of $0.00017, a price which will zoom to $0.0006 on launch, a 200% increase! The incredible stage 3 prices will push funds raised even further and will make the presale even more of a success.

Big Eyes Coin presents an opportunity for meme coin lovers and investors seeking meme coins with utility. With its upcoming Big Eyes Casino, set to launch on August 29th, the project aims to tap into the play-to-earn market, exclusively utilizing BIG as its utility token. This approach ensures a sustainable revenue stream for the community and sets the stage for long-term growth.

The Last Bite

As we assess the crypto landscape in 2023, Avalanche (AVAX) and Ripple (XRP) have huge potential in their respective domains. Avalanche's scalable technology and Ripple's focus on cross-border payments showcase their potential for widespread adoption. But it is the emergence of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) as a unique player, blending meme coin enthusiasm with utility and community engagement that has the market paying its full attention to. With its successful presale and plans for the Big Eyes Casino, Big Eyes Coin aims to disrupt the market and carve its own niche.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: Telegram: Contact @BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/BigEyesCoin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

