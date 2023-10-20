The Best Crypto to Buy Now in 2023 for Smart Money Investors

There has never been as much choice for cryptocurrency investors to choose from, meaning that it can be challenging for prospective investors to recognize what’s hot and what isn’t.

With more than 21,000 cryptocurrencies currently in circulation and dozens of new projects hitting the market every month, only a select few offer prospective investors anything unique.

While some projects offer real-world solutions to genuine problems, others exist without giving value or long-term potential. They’re ultimately nothing more than speculative assets. New meme coins such as Pepe Coin and Floki Inu are a perfect case in point, where incredible early returns have quickly resulted in dramatic loss as early-stage investors dump their coins.

Long-established big hitters such as Bitcoin and Ethereum have delivered long-term returns while continuing to evolve to meet the changing needs and requirements of the crypto community. So, how do seasoned investors navigate the murky world of crypto investment to find the next Bitcoin rather than suffering the ignominy of investing in something destined to crash?

Thankfully, we’ve done the hard work of reviewing and analyzing a range of the best cryptos to buy now and present this curated list. From well-established cryptos with a proven track record of delivering value and excellent returns to exciting newbies with unique use cases and enormous long-term potential to grow in the next few years. Below is a list of the best crypto for savvy investors wondering what crypto to buy now.

Best crypto to buy now:

1) The Memeinator (MMTR): AI-enabled meme coin on the path to market dominance

2) Shiba Memu (SHMU): New meme coin harnessing the power of AI to market itself

3) Chancer (CHANCER): Decentralized betting platform giving a glimpse of the future

4) AltSignals (ASI): Harnessing AI to provide unrivaled trading signals

5) Metacade (MCADE): GameFi revolution with Metacade

6) Ripple (XRP): Back to bullish after SEC win

7) Binance Coin (BNB): Crypto behemoth holding up

8) Ethereum (ETH): Blockchain giant steady as ever

9) Monero (XMR): Privacy leader continuing to grow in 2023

10) Cosmos (ATOM): Internet of Blockchain enabler moving forward

11) Tron (TRX): Crypto entertainment powerhouse making strides

1) The Memeinator (MMTR): AI-enabled meme coin on the path to market dominance

There’s no escaping that meme coins are an increasingly prevalent part of the crypto fabric. Along with their entertaining, light-hearted theme, they are sometimes seen as a stepping stone for newbies to the crypto scene into the volatile world of crypto investment and trading. Their relatable nature makes them a popular choice, and investing in the right coin at the right time can lead to overnight success on a colossal scale.

However, meme coins are full of pitfalls, with dozens proving to be nothing more than a flash in the pan. For every Dogecoin and Shiba Inu that stays the course, there are others, such as Pepe coin, that flatter to deceive by burning brightly early on before fizzling out equally fast.

Memeinator has come to the meme coin sector as a rebel with a cause. Loosely based on the ‘90s action film franchise The Terminator, the Memeinator intends to be something more than the usual fizzle-and-die meme coin. Instead, the Memeinator uses AI innovation. The Memescanner searches the internet for signs of weak, pathetic meme coins it will feed into its Meme Warfare game as content. Users will then be able to shoot, blow up, run over, and ultimately destroy meme coin competitors in this classic shoot-em-up style game.

By destroying pathetic coins that stand in the way, the Memeinator looks to accumulate a dominating market share and achieve a $1 billion market cap. All this while delivering its noble aim of providing a better, higher-quality future for other strong meme coins to flourish by marking out the worst offenders from the aimless, zero-value coins and eliminating them.

Anyone familiar with The Terminator will recognize 29th August as Judgment Day, and it’s no coincidence that the Memeinator chose this as the day to announce its impending crypto presale. The 29-day countdown kicked off ahead of its 29-stage ICO, which started on 27th September. Already marked out by meme coin enthusiasts and broader crypto investors as one of the best cryptos to buy in 2023, the Memeinator will be ready to drive serious growth over the coming months and years.

The presale launched its native MMTR tokens at just $0.01, which will grow to $0.049 when the ICO ends. Soon after, MMTR will list on BitMart, having gained increases of 390% for stage 1 investors in the presale. With an impending bull market still to come, monumental gains are on offer for savvy investors wondering which crypto to buy today.

>>> You can find more information, including how to buy MMTR, by visiting the official Memeinator website <<<

2) Shiba Memu (SHMU): New meme coin harnessing the power of AI to market itself

There’s a fast-growing recognition in meme coin circles that meme tokens need more utility. Established big hitters like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are scrambling to diversify their appeal through new releases to add long-term utility to their furry charm. With most new meme coins needing enormous human and financial effort to sustain long-term marketing capability, it’s no wonder many fade into insignificance so quickly.

The name Shiba Memu provides a massive clue as to what investors are getting when they invest in this meme coin, a Shiba Inu-style meme coin. Yet, this super-intelligent pup comes packing a punch.

This clever canine brings innovation by harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, such as natural language processing (NLP) and sentiment analysis. NLP sniffs out organic mentions of Shiba Memu throughout the internet before sentiment analysis assesses how online communities feel towards it. This data is analyzed and used to inform the creation and distribution of autonomously created marketing literature designed to improve investor sentiment and increase the coin’s appeal.

The ongoing stream of marketing content aimed at potential investors and meme coin fans is designed to sustain Shiba Memu’s long-term marketing strategy, helping push it to the top of the meme coin sector and take on big hitters like Dogecoin. As the only meme coin to combine meme culture and cutting-edge AI innovation, it would take a brave soul to bet against Shiba Memu to achieve genuine pioneer status in the meme coin sector.

While this alone marks Shiba Memu as one of the best cryptos to buy now, there’s more because of the unique way the SHMU ICO is structured. After launching at just $0.011125 per token, Shiba Memu has delivered day-one investors daily price increases of $0.000225. Over the initial 60-day presale period, the earliest investors saw 119.33% gains on their investment. The plan was that at this stage, the presale would end.

However, due to intense demand, Shiba Memu extended its presale for another 60 days, allowing more investors to see quick gains while existing investors could double their money. With the ICO due to conclude on 31st October and a listing on BitMart to come, the future for SHMU looks exceptionally bright.

The best time to buy SHMU is yesterday or the day before that. Currently priced at $0.031825, there’s no time to lose for investors seeking instant returns alongside the allure of being part of one of the most innovative and best cryptos to buy this year.

3) Chancer (CHANCER): Decentralized online betting platform giving a glimpse into the future

Online betting is a big business and is growing at an incredible pace. Already worth more than $60 billion in 2021, the market is forecast to be worth $131.9 billion by 2027. Currently, the betting market and its clients are in bondage to several online bookmakers that control and set markets and odds tilted in their favor at the expense of bettors.

Enter Chancer and its ambitious plans to take on the big boys at their own game and win big with their new decentralized peer-to-peer (P2P) online betting platform. By using the power of the blockchain and the support of the Web3 community, Chancer is aiming to change the online betting landscape for good by placing control in the hands of the clients.

The Kelbie brothers are the brains behind the operation. Adam is the CEO, and Paul is the Head of Product. Each brings years of passion for betting, sports, and light-hearted challenges. The idea for Chancer came about from a conversation in the pub before quickly morphing into a fully-fledged decentralized venture embracing the power of Web3. With the online betting market entering a period of such enormous growth, Chancer has a fantastic opportunity to change the industry for good and grab a sizable market share.

The Chancer presale event recently launched its native CHANCER token at $0.01. The 12-stage ICO will see the coin increase in price to an eventual $0.021, at which point it will launch on crypto exchanges. Designed to provoke FOMO in investor circles, this is one of the best crypto ICOs on the market and one of the best cryptos to buy now.

As if that wasn’t enough, Chancer offers ten lucky investors the opportunity to share in a massive $100k token giveaway. To enter, investors must purchase at least $100 in CHANCER to win a potential $10k—quite the incentive for investors seeking the top crypto to buy in 2023.

4) AltSignals: Harnessing AI to provide unrivaled trading signals

AltSignals has been a big name in the trading signals sector since 2017. Serving a community of more than 52,000 digital traders, AltSignals provides outstanding trading signals across a range of markets with an incredible average success rate of 64%. Its pioneering AltAlgo™ trading indicator tool has been the centerpiece of AltSignals’ success until now.

Making its first move into the Web3 sector with the release of its native ASI token, AltSignals is harnessing artificial intelligence's enormous power and potential to take its outputs to the next level. By using a combination of machine learning, NLP, predictive analytics, and sentiment analysis, AltSignals aims to increase its success rate to over 80%. How? ActualizeAI, its new AI-powered trading stack that covers trades on markets as diverse as Forex, cryptocurrency, CFDs, and Binance Futures.

Investors buying at least 50,000 ASI tokens benefit from lifetime access to ActualizeAI outputs. In contrast, all investors can join the exclusive AI Members Club and take advantage of additional special offers and benefits.

AltSignals’ new ASI token drives all this activity, and many observers consider the ASI token to be one of the best cryptos to buy now. Predictions are that it will appreciate once it hits major crypto exchanges, with substantial profits available to presale investors once the potential of using AI algorithms is apparent.

Still in its presale phase, investors can be part of a genuinely pioneering new crypto project that could become the standard for what’s possible when crypto and AI meet. The price of ASI is unlikely to ever return to these giveaway levels, and with time running out for its ICO, now is the time for investors who want to find the best cryptocurrency to buy now to get on board and reap the handsome rewards available from investing in AltSignals today.

5) Metacade (MCADE): The GameFi revolution is on with Metacade

Metacade is a brand-new GameFi project that concluded a successful presale in 2023, raising $16.4 million. The blockchain gaming sector is snowballing, and Metacade is positioning itself to grab a significant share of this growth market with its multi-game virtual arcade.

Metacade, driven by its native MCADE token, is expanding rapidly, with its user base increasing fast alongside the compendium of games offered. Investors and gamers are flocking to Metacade in their hundreds, attracted by the platform’s comprehensive and compelling play-to-earn (P2E) mechanics. In addition, several other earning streams are available, as well as the Metagrants scheme that promotes talent from within to develop new games with crypto funding.

After its successful presale, MCADE listed on major crypto exchanges, including Uniswap, BitMart, and MEXC, driving buying pressure on the token and pushing it to its current $0.0054 price. This valuation is brilliant for an innovative GameFi token.

Metacade is among the best cryptos to buy now, with vast growth potential in a massively expanding sector.

6) Ripple (XRP): Back to bullish performance after SEC win

Ripple, previously known as XRP, was one of the first major players in the crypto world. A global payment network developed by Ripple Labs, XRP enables worldwide financial institutions to make cross-border international financial transactions. With its fast transaction speeds and low costs, XRP significantly improves upon legacy systems, such as SWIFT. Already, XRP is enjoying the support of some substantial global institutions such as the Bank of England and Santander.

Ripple has recently won a legal challenge from the US Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC), which accused Ripple Labs of breaching securities law by selling $1.3 billion of the XRP token without registering the coin as a security. Ripple contested the challenge and was successful, with judges ruling in their favor earlier this year to fully unleash its potential across financial markets.

The XRP token, which provides liquidity to enable transactions on the platform, is trading at around $0.50 at the time of writing, offering potential investors a significant discount on the coin’s previous all-time high of $3.80. With the legal challenges behind it, Ripple is in a great place to tear up the global international payments space while driving significant profit potential into the digital wallets of investors. XRP looks like one of the best crypto to buy today.

7) Binance Coin (BNB): Crypto behemoth in rude health

The BNB token is the native coin that services the Binance crypto ecosystem, including the largest crypto exchange in terms of trading volume. In addition, BNB coin holders can gain access to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), one of the leading blockchains. The BNB token is one of the most versatile coins on the market, with uses including transactions, trading, payment processing, and exchanging for other cryptos.

Binance launched the BNB token in 2017, valued at just $0.10. Worth around $212.69 at the time of writing, coin holders who stepped on the ladder's first rung have made incredible returns of more than 200,000%. With its all-encompassing, one-stop crypto shop that performs many functions exceptionally well, the BNB token is one of the top cryptocurrencies to buy.

Binance dwarfs many other crypto tokens in terms of trading volume and being used by thousands of platforms on BSC; BNB’s place in the top ten cryptocurrencies looks secure over the long term, making it an excellent choice for investors wanting to know which crypto to buy today.

8) Ethereum (ETH): Blockchain giant with new updates

Second only to Bitcoin (BTC) by market cap, Ethereum is a leading cryptocurrency and blockchain provider. Since launching in 2015, Ethereum has grown into the world’s leading smart contract platform, offering diverse use cases on its network. These include the development of decentralized apps (dApps), decentralized finance (DeFi), and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Despite the overwhelming number of challengers to its supremacy, Ethereum’s Total Value Locked (TVL), a metric representing the amount of digital assets either deposited or staked within the protocol, eclipses that of its nearest rival by nearly 10x.

Meanwhile, Ethereum’s developer base is still the biggest in crypto, hosting several hundred protocols. Ethereum is a proven network supporting numerous projects and has previously used a proof-of-work consensus mechanism. However, this was updated in September 2022 when it transitioned to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism that increased transaction speeds, lowered fees, and made it more ecologically sustainable.

With massive levels of liquidity and allocated capital entrusted to Ethereum via staking and a vast number of platforms hosted on its networks, this crypto giant’s enduring appeal continues to make it among the best crypto to buy now.

9) Monero (XMR): Privacy leader continuing to grow in 2023

Regarding privacy, an overriding concern for many in the decentralized world of Web3, Monero (XMR) is the best-established and well-renowned privacy coin. Although nearly a decade old, Monero is still the best crypto for investors seeking access to privacy coins, a market sector that has grown in recent years.

Using a proof-of-work protocol, Monero protects user anonymity by encrypting and obfuscating addresses at either end of transactions using stealth addresses and ring signatures. This marks Monero out from other privacy coins.

The XMR token adds additional layers of security for users wanting privacy by balancing transactions using Monero crypto wallets and making them invisible.

Monero is trading at $143.86 at the time of writing, reaching a 52-week high of $188 and an all-time high of $542, giving it plenty of scope to grow, particularly with an expected increase in people searching for privacy solutions as decentralization becomes more widespread. The current discounted price makes for an appealing crypto investment opportunity and is a strong pick for being one of the top crypto to buy this year.

10) Cosmos (ATOM): Internet of Blockchain enabler moving forward

Cosmos (ATOM) is the watchword in Web3 for cross-network interoperability. Having positioned itself as the “Internet of Blockchains,” the ATOM token is a regular feature as one of the best cryptos to buy now for investors seeking to be part of a fully integrated and interoperable blockchain.

Cosmos allows different blockchains to communicate without the use of a centralized server. Interoperability is made possible via the Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol (IBC), which helps blockchains to perform transactions seamlessly. The platform launched in 2016 using the highly advanced Tendermint consensus mechanism to achieve trust, security, and agreement on the blockchain.

The focus on interoperability and the platform’s ability to support dApps, DeFi, and NFTs makes ATOM one of the best crypto to buy in 2023.

11) Tron (TRX): Crypto entertainment powerhouse making strides

Tron is a super-exciting platform that is grabbing the attention of entertainment fans across the decentralized web. With a focus on content sharing, Tron aims to build an internet distribution platform where content is distributed equitably and optimally. It’s like TikTok for the decentralized generation, allowing creators to show off their work without giant tech corporations like YouTube hosting.

Tron was founded by Justin Sun and designed to be a no-cost worldwide digital content platform with enormous storage capability thanks to its blockchain technology. Users can store, publish, and own data while creating entertainment-focused dApps. Trading at just $0.083502 at the time of writing, Tron’s unique use case makes it one of the most appealing low-cost crypto investment options currently on crypto markets.

With an increasing call for content-sharing platforms allowing users to create, own, and distribute digital media, Tron could be one of this year's best long-term crypto investments ahead of the expected bull market in 2025.

Our criteria for selecting the best crypto to buy now

Choosing the best crypto to buy now is not an exact science. Cryptocurrencies are a notoriously volatile digital asset class; negotiating which projects are the best to buy can be challenging.

A lot depends on an individual investor’s risk tolerance and how much they’re willing to risk. More cautious investors may be content with up to 40% investment returns. These gains significantly eclipse the returns on traditional financial investments such as deposit and savings accounts. More often than not, conservative investors look for steady long-term prospects that deliver stable returns over several years.

Meanwhile, more bullish investors with a greater risk tolerance usually look for more intense, shorter-term gains, potentially up to 100x quickly. They apply less caution in investing enormous sums in return for rapid, short-term profits. While this approach can prove lucrative, there is a greater risk of losing big money.

Regardless of whether you’re a risky or cautious investor, performing due diligence on every investment prospect is essential. While newly launched crypto projects, especially those in their discount presale phase, have potentially more significant space to grow compared to higher-cap coins, on the flip side, they can be prone to much more substantial price volatility.

If you’re wondering what crypto to buy now, here are the essential things to consider before committing your money:

Project use cases

Each entry on this list of the best crypto to buy in 2023 has unique use cases that offer significant potential, longevity, and investor appeal.

For instance, Shiba Memu uses cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology and the charm of meme coin culture to push its self-marketing capability. Meanwhile, other AI-powered projects have equally unique but very different project plans. The Memeinator uses AI to power the Memescanner, which feeds into its Meme Warfare game dynamically. At the same time, AltSignals’ ASI token enables AI to improve its existing trading signals to unprecedented levels.

Meanwhile, Chancer uses its CHANCER token to create custom betting markets and odds while fueling a pioneering new online betting platform. Metacade’s MCADE token looks likely to become a standard-bearer in the GameFi sector.

Finding coins with real-world value and utility is essential as they give buyers a longer-term investment, particularly compared to low-value, low-cost coins that are purely speculative.

Market capitalization

A large market cap doesn’t necessarily equate to a crypto winner. Some high-profile, highly valued projects have gone to the wall, proving that no crypto project is too big to fail. However, some of the projects in this list are in the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market cap, which reflects high levels of community interest and good liquidity.

Of course, newer coins require more time to build a substantial market valuation. However, where projects have compelling use cases, unique value propositions, and excellent utility, they can generate significant, fast returns. ICOs often provide excellent opportunities for speculative investors, with coins available for bargain prices before they launch on exchanges.

Shiba Memu, Chancer, and the Memeinator are excellent examples of compelling, appealing prospects currently in their presale phase. They have enormous potential to generate 50x returns, even before the return of bull market conditions after the next Bitcoin halving event.

Token availability

Projects with tokens available on popular crypto exchanges, both centralized and decentralized, are also indicative of the more secure, stable projects.

Market sectors

Within crypto markets, there are diverse market sectors. For example, some currencies are a means of payment and exchange; others fuel dApps. Some relate to gaming platforms, while others provide liquidity on DeFi platforms.

Some sectors are overcrowded with the continual release of new projects, adding enormous layers of competition to already saturated marketplaces—for example, meme coins, layers 1 and 2 blockchains, and GameFi tokens. Projects need to stand out in specific niches to make waves.

For instance, Shiba Memu and the Memeinator offer new value and functionality within the meme coin sector, elevating them above the usual low-value, pointless coins that flood the market. Meanwhile, Chancer is entering an established, high-value real-world market but revolutionizing the industry with its one-of-a-kind decentralized online betting solution.

Each of these cryptos is worthy of being on our list of “the best cryptos to buy” in 2023. It features tokens with high potential in their market sector.

Presale opportunities

In their presale phase, crypto projects often feature on “best crypto to buy” lists — because presales, or ICOs, provide excellent opportunities for investors to gain early access to some of the best crypto projects on offer at knockdown prices.

ICOs are similar to TradFi IPOs as they offer investors highly advantageous terms and special introductory offers to build liquidity before they launch publicly. These offers are usually discounts and competitions, such as the Memeinator offering someone the trip of a lifetime with Virgin Galactic and Chancer’s $100k token giveaway.

Many presales offer the first investors the opportunity to make vast returns. Day one Shiba Memu investors can potentially see 240% gains at the end of the presale, and those canny early investors in the Memeinator MMTR presale can see up to 390% gains.

Established currencies, low prices

As bizarre as it sounds, the crypto winter of 2022 works in favor of today’s crypto investors. Several established crypto big hitters suffered enormous losses during the challenging market conditions of last year. Although this year has seen a significant improvement in conditions and a rebound in prices, highly-established crypto coins are still available at a considerable discount.

Coins like Monero, Binance, and Ethereum are still well short of their 52-week high, never mind their all-time highs. With a Bitcoin (BTC) halving event and a likely return to bull market conditions afterward, getting involved with these crypto behemoths could see substantial returns among established crypto projects in the next 18 months.

Development team

To further build investor confidence in their projects, many leading crypto projects are highly transparent about the makeup of their management team. They often ‘dox’ their team to prove their credentials so investors can get to know those behind the scenes.

Most of the projects in this list have made the makeup of their leadership teams public. Some, such as Monero, maintain the anonymity of their founders and management team, proving that privacy isn’t necessarily a bad thing. However, it does demonstrate the need to do your due diligence on who is behind a project before committing your funds to them.

Why do people invest in crypto?

Crypto investment is prevalent among individuals, retail investors, and venture capitalists. Why? Crypto projects have the potential to deliver much higher returns on investments much quicker than through traditional financial investment routes.

While this makes crypto sound like little more than a road for investors to speculate, there are more than 23,000 currencies, with dozens joining the ranks monthly. Some offer genuine resolutions to real-world problems, but many are little more than pie-in-the-sky nonsense.

So, with such a massive difference in the quality of projects, why do people continue to see cryptocurrencies as sensible investment options in 2023?

Fast, vast profits

When making profits from investments, few assets can eclipse the speed at which some cryptocurrencies can make returns. Meme coins can be a particularly lucrative asset class, as illustrated by a 7,000% increase on one coin between launching in April and its all-time high in May 2023. Likewise, Dogecoin went viral, creating millionaires within a few days in November 2021 after an Elon Musk tweet.

While it would be foolhardy to expect instant profits like that with your crypto investments, some tokens in their presale phase, along with some low-value, high-potential gems, can generate the kind of returns that TradFi investments can only dream of.

Diversifying a portfolio

Everyone’s investment portfolio is unique. Some enjoy focusing on a single asset class, while others find safety in a diverse portfolio across different markets. Indeed, the more varied a portfolio, the more protection offered against a crash in one area.

This applies to cryptocurrency portfolios where diversity can offer security against a seismic collapse of a project. In addition, having a holding in well-established crypto such as Bitcoin, Binance, and Ethereum provides a base camp for investors to jump into newer, higher-risk projects.

Depending on an individual’s risk tolerance and overriding investment objectives, a portfolio may lean towards more established, safer investments or speculative, higher-risk projects.

Long-term investment objectives

Whether looking for short-term, intense price action or longer-term investment, crypto could drive greater profitability than TradFi assets.

Look at Bitcoin, which opened in 2010 at $0.09 per token and is now worth more than $26,500. Likewise, Ethereum launched at $0.31, worth more than $1,600 now. While increases of this magnitude are not guaranteed, there are still substantial long-term returns in choosing the right project early.

Three tips to find the best crypto to buy in 2023

If you’re looking to find crypto success this year, the following tips can help you gain an edge when finding the best crypto to buy in 2023:

Don’t sleep on ICOs. Crypto presales often offer up some of the best profit-making opportunities for investors. Staying updated with promising token releases is essential.

Determine the project use case. The most investable projects provide solutions to real-world challenges using blockchain technology. Research a project’s whitepaper, understand its tokenomics, investigate its development team, and assess whether there is a niche it can fill.

Observe market trends. Anticipating the next narratives to find what’s hot in crypto is an excellent way of understanding how to make well-informed buys. Read crypto news outlets to keep abreast of emerging trends to find the best crypto to buy this year.

The best crypto to buy in 2023: The final word

Before making any investment choices, research and use due diligence to determine which investments meet your budget and risk tolerance and that you’re not investing more than you can afford to lose. All cryptocurrencies are volatile and could quickly lead to capital loss.

Once you understand a project’s fundamentals, utility, roadmap, and vision, decide if it's worth investing in.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.