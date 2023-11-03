 The Complete Guide to Traditional Indian Jewellery : The Tribune India

The Complete Guide to Traditional Indian Jewellery

The Complete Guide to Traditional Indian Jewellery

Traditional Indian Jewellery Guide by Mirraw



New Delhi (India), November 3: Discover the stunning world of Indian jewellery with its rich history. From intricate designs to sparkling gemstones, Indian jewellery has long captured people's attention for centuries. In this guide, we'll journey through popular types of Indian jewellery that have charmed people for centuries: Kundans are famous for their brilliance, while Meenakari and Polki pieces showcase artistry and significance - whether you are an expert or curious observer; this guide deepens your knowledge and experience! Be amazed by Kundan's vibrant brilliance, Meenakari artistry, and Polki royal elegance - discover their stories while learning their features to become mesmerised by India!

 

Popular Indian Jewellery Designs

India boasts a rich legacy of jewelry making, with each region boasting their own distinctive techniques and styles. Kundan, Meenakari, Jadau, and Polki jewellery styles have been handed down through generations in India to keep their art form and culture alive.

Kundan:

Kundan jewellery, beloved traditional Indian jewellery known for its brilliant shine and intricate craftsmanship, originated in Rajasthan's royal courts. Securing glass or uncut diamond polkis with lac or resin within gold foil ensures an exquisite regal appearance, perfect for brides looking for elegance in bridal wear and women seeking elegance for any special event. With stunning features like vibrant gemstones like emeralds and rubies adorning its surface as well as unique stone settings like lac or resin attachments that ensure seamless designs adorned with striking gemstones like emeralds or maang tikkas making an eye-catching statement every time!

Meenakari:

Meenakari jewellery, famed for its vibrant hues and intricate patterns, hails from Rajasthan's royal courts. Meenakari employs enamel on gold or silver surfaces by melting glass powders at high temperatures into durable layers that form durable yet beautiful coatings, often featuring floral and geometric designs in deep blues or fiery red hues to symbolize prosperity. Handcrafted Meenakari often displays intricate floral and geometric motifs crafted meticulously by skilled craftspeople using enamel that symbolize prosperity; handcrafted Meenakari necklaces or bangles all come together in celebrating India's cultural diversity!

Jadau:

Jadau jewellery, known for its intricate designs and gemstones, dates back to Mughal times. Created using gold embedded with precious gems using "kundan" settings - beautiful nature-inspired motifs such as flowers and birds are delicately etched into its metal surface while luxurious gemstones such as diamonds, emeralds and rubies add luxuriousness - Jadau designs represent India's rich cultural history through necklaces to rings!

 

Oxidized:

Oxidized jewellery, also known as antique or silver jewelry, has become a trendy trend in Indian fashion. Achieve its distinctive dark or tarnished appearance through oxidation using chemicals or natural agents; this trend often features traditional Indian designs like peacocks and lotus flowers against its dark background that contrasts beautifully with colourful gemstones or beads to give oxidized pieces vintage appeal. From statement necklaces to delicate rings, oxidized pieces add timeless appeal to any ensemble!

 

Trendy Indian Jewellery Pieces

Choker:

An iconic Indian jewellery design which wraps tightly around the neck. Chokers often feature intricate designs or gemstones crafted in precious metals like gold or silver and fabric materials - ideal for brides or fashion-conscious women looking to add elegance and sophistication to any ensemble. Today, they remain popular options among both traditional and modern attire alike, adding elegance and sophistication.

Mangalsutra:

Indian married women don the Mangalsutra as a symbol of their union, representing love and commitment between partners in marriage. Designs may differ depending on where it's worn, but all designs remain revered as sacred signs of union. Typically made up of black and gold beads with decorative pendants representing love and commitment between partners in marriage.

Jhumkas:

Jhumkas are traditional Indian earrings featuring bell-shaped, dangling designs. Available in multiple sizes and featuring intricate details like filigree, gemstones or enamel work to add extra elegance, Jhumkas have an extensive history dating back to ancient Persia; since becoming part of Indian culture, they add grace and femininity to any look!

Nose Rings:

Nose Rings (known in Indian culture as Naths) are traditionally worn by women to indicate marital status or cultural heritage. Designs range from simple studs to gemstone-adorned hoops; their style may depend on region and community.

 

Nose rings hold great cultural and historic importance in India. While some wear them as symbols of marriage or simply for fashion reasons - regardless of its purpose, nose rings add feminine grace and femininity to any look.

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner

 

#Indian Jewellery, #Mirraw #Traditional,

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Sunny Deol's honest revelation on his relationship with Hema Malini's family on Koffee With Karan

2
Trending

Urfi Javed arrested? Watch as police take her into custody over her bold clothes

3
Punjab

Punjab Police AIG, two others booked for extorting money from government employees

4
World Cup 2023

Dream show on loop: India crush Sri Lanka by 302 runs to enter World Cup semi-finals

5
India

Stop calling me 'My Lord' and I will give you half of my salary: SC judge to senior advocate

6
India

Protest breaks out after IIT-BHU student 'molested, stripped and filmed' by bike-borne men near her hostel

7
Delhi

Sikh community delegation meets Palestinian Ambassador, offers humanitarian aid

8
Delhi

Air pollution: Primary schools in Delhi shut for 2 days, non-essential construction work banned

9
Punjab

NRI kills wife in Kapurthala village, arrested while trying to flee country

10
Diaspora

97,000 Indians, mostly from Punjab and Gujarat, arrested in 1 year trying to enter US illegally

Don't Miss

View All
Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

Top News

Supreme Court asks suspended AAP MP Raghav Chadha to tender unconditional apology to Rajya Sabha chairperson

Supreme Court asks suspended AAP MP Raghav Chadha to tender unconditional apology to Rajya Sabha chairperson

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices...

Delhi’s air quality deteriorates, non-essential constructions restricted; schools told to go 'online'

Delhi's air quality deteriorates, non-essential constructions restricted; schools told to go 'online'

Delhi air pollution—the annual season of ‘whataboutery’, political blame game and health problems

Delhi air pollution—the annual season of ‘whataboutery’, political blame game and health problems

Levels ‘expected to increase further’ due to unfavourable me...

97,000 Indians, mostly from Punjab and Gujarat, arrested trying to enter US illegally between in 2022 -2023

97,000 Indians, mostly from Punjab and Gujarat, arrested in 1 year trying to enter US illegally

Indians apprehended while crossing the US border unlawfully ...

Supreme Court dismisses plea against transfer of Gyanvapi case from one court to another in Allahabad High Court

Supreme Court dismisses plea against transfer of Gyanvapi case from one court to another in Allahabad High Court

The single-judge bench was hearing the plea challenging the ...


Cities

View All

10 farmers booked for burning paddy stubble in Amritsar district

10 farmers booked for burning paddy stubble in Amritsar district

With 1/3rd crop yet to be harvested, Amritsar district registers 1,252 farm fire cases

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Villager booked for burning paddy straw in Tarn Taran

Golden Temple: Renovation of Baba Deep Singh memorial Gurdwara Shaheed Bunga begins

2 hurt in Bathinda firing incident

2 hurt in Bathinda firing incident

Punjab farm fire cases inch towards 2K, Sangrur tops the chart

Bathinda murder suspect among 3 held after Zirakpur encounter

Ban on petrol two-wheeler registration: Fate of over 700 bookings for Dhanteras delivery in limbo

Ban on petrol two-wheeler registration: Fate of over 700 bookings for Dhanteras delivery in limbo

83 died in road mishaps in Chandigarh last year: Report

Chandigarh: GMCH nurses to strike work on November 19 over unresolved issues

Clear markets of encroachments: Chandigarh MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra to officials

Chandigarh MC admits poor upkeep of street lights in City Beautiful

Delhi air pollution—the annual season of ‘whataboutery’, political blame game and health problems

Delhi air pollution—the annual season of ‘whataboutery’, political blame game and health problems

Delhi Environment Minister urges Union counterpart to become ‘active’ as north India grapples with polluted air

ED raids against Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand end; minister alleges harassment

Delhi's air quality deteriorates, non-essential constructions restricted; schools told to go 'online'

Elderly man falls prey to sextortion, loses Rs 12.8 lakh after a WhatsApp video call

No let-up in stubble burning in district

No let-up in stubble burning in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar DC deputes officers to curtail farm fire cases

Dengue cases cross 9,000 in Punjab, seven deaths; Hoshiarpur worst hit

Kapurthala govt primary schools grapple with shortage of teachers

Indian Oil Mumbai, CAG Delhi to clash for hockey title today

October, Saturdays, evenings most fatal, snuffed max lives

October, Saturdays, evenings most fatal, snuffed max lives

MC elections: Opposition parties await court verdict on ward delimitation

20 test positive for dengue

Army man killed at wedding, woman, 2 sons nabbed

70,250 landholders; 421 farm fires till Nov 1, AQI remains poor

New voter lists for Patiala MC elections flawed: BJP

New voter lists for Patiala MC elections flawed: BJP

Surge in farm fires raises alarm as 40% area yet to see harvest

MBBS student crushed to death in Dhablan village

MC team checks cleanliness in Patiala

Punjabi University granted patent for anti-diabetic agent