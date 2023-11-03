The Complete Guide to Traditional Indian Jewellery

New Delhi (India), November 3: Discover the stunning world of Indian jewellery with its rich history. From intricate designs to sparkling gemstones, Indian jewellery has long captured people's attention for centuries. In this guide, we'll journey through popular types of Indian jewellery that have charmed people for centuries: Kundans are famous for their brilliance, while Meenakari and Polki pieces showcase artistry and significance - whether you are an expert or curious observer; this guide deepens your knowledge and experience! Be amazed by Kundan's vibrant brilliance, Meenakari artistry, and Polki royal elegance - discover their stories while learning their features to become mesmerised by India!

Popular Indian Jewellery Designs

India boasts a rich legacy of jewelry making, with each region boasting their own distinctive techniques and styles. Kundan, Meenakari, Jadau, and Polki jewellery styles have been handed down through generations in India to keep their art form and culture alive.

Kundan:

Kundan jewellery, beloved traditional Indian jewellery known for its brilliant shine and intricate craftsmanship, originated in Rajasthan's royal courts. Securing glass or uncut diamond polkis with lac or resin within gold foil ensures an exquisite regal appearance, perfect for brides looking for elegance in bridal wear and women seeking elegance for any special event. With stunning features like vibrant gemstones like emeralds and rubies adorning its surface as well as unique stone settings like lac or resin attachments that ensure seamless designs adorned with striking gemstones like emeralds or maang tikkas making an eye-catching statement every time!

Meenakari:

Meenakari jewellery, famed for its vibrant hues and intricate patterns, hails from Rajasthan's royal courts. Meenakari employs enamel on gold or silver surfaces by melting glass powders at high temperatures into durable layers that form durable yet beautiful coatings, often featuring floral and geometric designs in deep blues or fiery red hues to symbolize prosperity. Handcrafted Meenakari often displays intricate floral and geometric motifs crafted meticulously by skilled craftspeople using enamel that symbolize prosperity; handcrafted Meenakari necklaces or bangles all come together in celebrating India's cultural diversity!

Jadau:

Jadau jewellery, known for its intricate designs and gemstones, dates back to Mughal times. Created using gold embedded with precious gems using "kundan" settings - beautiful nature-inspired motifs such as flowers and birds are delicately etched into its metal surface while luxurious gemstones such as diamonds, emeralds and rubies add luxuriousness - Jadau designs represent India's rich cultural history through necklaces to rings!

Oxidized:

Oxidized jewellery, also known as antique or silver jewelry, has become a trendy trend in Indian fashion. Achieve its distinctive dark or tarnished appearance through oxidation using chemicals or natural agents; this trend often features traditional Indian designs like peacocks and lotus flowers against its dark background that contrasts beautifully with colourful gemstones or beads to give oxidized pieces vintage appeal. From statement necklaces to delicate rings, oxidized pieces add timeless appeal to any ensemble!

Trendy Indian Jewellery Pieces

Choker:

An iconic Indian jewellery design which wraps tightly around the neck. Chokers often feature intricate designs or gemstones crafted in precious metals like gold or silver and fabric materials - ideal for brides or fashion-conscious women looking to add elegance and sophistication to any ensemble. Today, they remain popular options among both traditional and modern attire alike, adding elegance and sophistication.

Mangalsutra:

Indian married women don the Mangalsutra as a symbol of their union, representing love and commitment between partners in marriage. Designs may differ depending on where it's worn, but all designs remain revered as sacred signs of union. Typically made up of black and gold beads with decorative pendants representing love and commitment between partners in marriage.

Jhumkas:

Jhumkas are traditional Indian earrings featuring bell-shaped, dangling designs. Available in multiple sizes and featuring intricate details like filigree, gemstones or enamel work to add extra elegance, Jhumkas have an extensive history dating back to ancient Persia; since becoming part of Indian culture, they add grace and femininity to any look!

Nose Rings:

Nose Rings (known in Indian culture as Naths) are traditionally worn by women to indicate marital status or cultural heritage. Designs range from simple studs to gemstone-adorned hoops; their style may depend on region and community.

Nose rings hold great cultural and historic importance in India. While some wear them as symbols of marriage or simply for fashion reasons - regardless of its purpose, nose rings add feminine grace and femininity to any look.

