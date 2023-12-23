 The Do’s and Don't’s of Betting During GamStop Self-Exclusion : The Tribune India

The Do's and Don't's of Betting During GamStop Self-Exclusion

Responsible betting is the key to a successful experience on bookmakers’ websites; ideally, every user must develop the ability to control themselves and limit the time and money spent. However, not everyone can do it. The temptation to invest a bit more, place a bet and get the coveted cash prize often leads to unpleasant consequences.

Gambling addiction is a common disease among passionate punters: statistics indicate that up to 5.8% of the entire population is targeted. The figures are alerting, so the issue should be addressed immediately. Self-exclusion like GamStop is among the efficient tools to cope with the disorder. Joining the program implies limiting access to online sportsbooks, switching to other activities, and seeking appropriate help. However, it's important to note that while GamStop is comprehensive, there are still popular non GamStop sports gambling sites accessible to users in the United Kingdom. These sites operate outside the GamStop network, offering betting and gaming services.

What Is GamStop Self-Exclusion?

GamStop is the most popular self-exclusion tool, allowing problem users to get restricted access to betting and gambling sites operating under UKGC licensing. Punters won’t be able to visit sportsbooks and place bets; instead, the program recommends support groups and therapies to treat the disorder.

Users choose the self-exclusion term themselves: it lasts from six months to five years. It cannot be suspended or cancelled to prevent compulsive gambling. GamStop has shown its efficiency, as over 85% of the participants reported improved conditions after using the tool. It helps to completely avoid betting and casino sites and get timely treatment.

However, GamStop only covers online sportsbooks operating in the UK. Therefore, punters can still access overseas platforms from other jurisdictions. In case of problems, users can take advantage of other self-exclusion programs, joining them independently. The most popular alternatives include Gamban, Gamfilter, and BetBlocker.

The Do’s During Self-Exclusion

Many users joining the program for the first time have many questions. Can they still place bets? How to proceed with high-quality treatment? Would it be possible to return to gambling again? Let’s consider the primary do’s to get the best experience of using GamStop and its alternatives.

Stay Informed

Joining any online sportsbooks is not recommended when engaging in self-exclusion programs. The affected need the best approach to treating the disorder, so avoiding sportsbooks is the best solution. Learning the available resources and helplines to eliminate the problem as soon as possible is also critical.

Seek Support

Getting assistance from a specialist and being surrounded by like-minded people is an integral part of treatment. Problem punters can reach helplines immediately using chats, emails, and direct phone calls.

Engage in Other Activities

Constant thoughts about betting are among the first symptoms to be alerted, and joining a self-exclusion program. However, they won’t disappear immediately after a user is restricted from accessing betting sites. In this case, users should find ways to escape and search for other activities. Self-exclusion is time to start a hobby or learn something new, as being busy is the best way to distract from thoughts about bets.

The Don't’s During Self-Exclusion

Developing self-control is still essential after engaging in GamStop: users must resist the temptation to visit a sportsbook and place their bet. In this case, the program will go smoothly and help the problem punter to recover as soon as possible. Therefore, it’s better to completely avoid betting websites. Don’t forget to switch off the gambling ads, which can beckon users to join the platform and make their predictions.

Refrain From Betting Discussions

Talking about risky activities and the possibility of huge wins can provoke the problem punter involved in betting again. Therefore, it’s better to avoid such discussions. Many gamblers join communities with like-minded people: self-exclusion is why they leave them and search for other friends and hobbies.

Don’t Ignore the Problem

Speaking about the disorder is often the most critical step during recovery. Staying alone with the problem is not the best solution, so users should seek a supportive environment. It can include friends and family or appropriate groups where problem punters gather to help each other.

Alternatives to Betting During Self-Exclusion

Many problem punters cannot avoid thoughts about betting, which is why searching for other exciting activities is crucial to accelerate the treatment. Users should choose a hobby that would engage them: in this case, they will have no spare time for missing betting. Moreover, with advancements in technology, there are numerous ways it can facilitate mental health and provide engaging alternatives. From digital art platforms and online learning courses to virtual reality experiences and mental health apps, technology offers a wide range of hobbies and activities that can captivate one’s interest, helping divert attention from gambling while also supporting overall mental well-being. Grab some healthy tips that might help:

  • Engage in team sports
  • Learn something new
  • Spend more time outdoors
  • Walk a lot and meditate

Many consider travelling a worthy solution: in this case, people spend a lot of time exploring different countries and can get rid of intrusive thoughts. Spending all your savings and booking a flight immediately is not mandatory. Exploring the suburbs of your hometown or driving to another city are also great options.

Tools and Resources for Support

Additional assistance is important for most problem punters, as overcoming the disorder on their own is challenging. Luckily, numerous resources and support groups can be accessed online. The National Gambling Helpline, Gamble Aware, Gamblers Anonymous, and many more options are available. Users can contact the chosen helpline and get appropriate assistance anytime.

Preparing for Post Self-Exclusion

Many think everything is already over after self-exclusion, but this is far from the case. Problem punters should do great work not to return to their harmful habits. When the ban on risky websites has been lifted, users must remember responsible gambling principles and stick to them. Pay special attention to financial management and limit the time on betting websites. In this case, you will be able to make informed bets without being at risk of gambling addiction.

Final Insight

Sticking to the responsible betting approach is the primary way to avoid possible problems. However, not everyone can control themselves on bookies’ websites, which is why third-party assistance will come in handy. Self-exclusion is an efficient way out of the disorder, but joining the program is only the first step to recovery. Besides limiting access to betting websites, problem punters can use additional support groups and search for other activities to replace the harmful hobby.

 

