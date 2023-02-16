 The Importance of Healthy Eating in the Workplace To Boost Employees' Productivity : The Tribune India

The Importance of Healthy Eating in the Workplace To Boost Employees' Productivity

The Importance of Healthy Eating in the Workplace To Boost Employees' Productivity


It's no secret that a healthy body can increase work productivity for employees. But unfortunately, this one important aspect also often gets overlooked. To ensure that employees can be as productive when working, they need to consume clean healthy food that can support their focus and brain capability.

 

There are various reasons why healthy food can help support your productivity and thus enhance work performance!

 

Relationship between healthy food and productivity

Unhealthy and varied foods will reduce your body's performance. This is directly related to employee capability and productivity while working. Without healthy food, these are some of the impacts that employees might experience:

  • Fatigue
  • Quick to anger
  • Not excited
  • Decreased ability to think clearly
  • Decreased ability to complete work effectively

 

There are lots of reasons why employee productivity can be significantly impacted just because of unhealthy food. When an employee is having lunch that is too high in carbohydrates, fat, and energy, it can cause headaches. Also oftentimes, the feeling of fullness after they finished eating can make them feel drowsy.

 

Beyond that, when employees eat food that is too high in sugar, it probably can serve as a short boost for them. Make them feel energetic, and thus able to work optimally. However, it only happens for a short time. They can suddenly feel weak, tired, and even have headaches and migraines. All of these symptoms can make it difficult for the employee to get focused, able to solve problems, and even processing information. Skills that can help to cultivate their capability when working will be greatly reduced.

 

Simple Tricks To Help Employees Eat Better

For employees who need healthy food to be able to productively work, we have compiled the best 6 tricks that you can try. This list can be useful, be it for the employee or the company, to figure out what they can do in order to enhance work performance.

 

What company can do:

Provide healthy lunch

Employees should not try to delay their lunch, no matter how busy they are. Delaying lunch can leave them hungry at times when they shouldn't. Thus, this will trigger them to look for a snack. Snacks usually have a high level of sugar or Monosodium glutamate. This is not a healthy kind of food that is dangerous to employees' health and productivity.

 

One good strategy that the company can do is by providing healthy food catering for employees to have their lunch. This extra budget is going to be worth it because not only it will help to make sure employees eat healthy food at the right time, but it can also help to make sure that employees do not have to go out to buy their lunch.

 

Thus this extra time can be used by the employee to either work right away after eating, or to have extra rest time - the employee can work better afterward.

 

Provide water bottle

One thing that is often overlooked when discussing the importance of healthy eating is ensuring employees drink sufficient amounts of water. Employees should meet their daily water needs, and avoid high-sugar drinks that are high in energy but low in nutrition.

 

Water is really important for everyone's life. It is one of the essences of life, and without a proper amount of it inside our body - it can decrease overall condition. One thing that a company can do to make sure employees drink a lot is by purchasing a water bottle in bulk and providing it at the office. Thus whenever anyone needs to drink, they can just grab everything on the go. My Own Water is one example of a good water bottle producer that employees can hire to fulfill their employee's water needs.

 

What employee can do:

Don't forget to eat breakfast and dinner

The first thing you can do and pay attention to is by having a complete and balanced breakfast and dinner everyday. No matter how busy or tight the schedule is, eating breakfast and dinner at the right time is important. Eating on the right schedule not only helps to enhance your productivity but also keeps you healthy. Not only eating at the right time, but choosing the right menu is equally as important. A good food menu must contain carbohydrates, protein, fat, and fiber.

 

Choose healthy snacks

Remember that the importance of eating healthy is also including healthy snacks. Avoid snacks high in sugar, salt, and fat. You can choose fruit or nuts to replace less balanced nutritious snacks.

 

Reduce sugar and salt intake

Food with high sugar can cause diabetes. Meanwhile, foods high in salt can trigger high blood pressure. The maximum consumption of sugar in a day is four teaspoons. Salt itself should not be consumed more than 1 teaspoon in a day. Making sure that you eat healthy food that does not have a high level of sugar and salt is important to maintain your health and focus. You can also lower the possibility of you  taking a sick leave. Thus you can use your leave for other exciting plans, such as vacationing with family!

 

With healthy food, employees can work better, and thus it can enhance their work productivity. Making sure that employees can eat better can also be done by the company. With extra budget and effort the company spares, it will do wonders for employee success and future performance!

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann: 3 more toll plazas on Punjab highways to be shut

2
Nation

Russia offers new engine for Sukhoi jets

3
Himachal

Soon, Kalka to Shimla by train in 3 hrs

4
Amritsar

2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar

5
Nation

Before killing live-in partner, Delhi man danced with friends at his engagement party

6
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

7
Haryana

Two suspected cattle smugglers abducted from Rajasthan, burnt alive in Haryana; police say probe on, not sure it's accident or murder

8
Chandigarh

Ban on stilt plus 4-storey buildings in Haryana: Dealers meet HSVP Chief Administrator

9
Punjab

Horrible car crash on Punjab highway as stunt goes wrong; incident caught on camera

10
Jalandhar

Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab's Phillaur

Don't Miss

View All
British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Top News

Income Tax 'surveys' at BBC offices in Delhi, Mumbai conclude after 60 hours

Income Tax 'surveys' at BBC offices in Delhi, Mumbai conclude after 60 hours

In fresh statement after I-T officials leave, BBC says will ...

Two Mewati men, suspected of cattle smuggling, abducted from Rajasthan, burnt alive in Haryana

Two suspected cattle smugglers abducted from Rajasthan, burnt alive in Haryana; police say probe on, not sure it's accident or murder

Kin of deceased accuse Bajrang Dal activists, Gau Rakshaks o...

Polling under way in Tripura; 259 candidates in fray

Tripura Assembly polls: Over 81 per cent turnout, several incidents of violence reported

Main opposition CPM alleged BJP workers evicted their candid...

Indian-American Neal Mohan to take over YouTube CEO as Susan Wojcicki steps down

Indian-American Neal Mohan to take over as YouTube CEO after Susan Wojcicki steps down

Wojcicki says she will focus on ‘family, health, and persona...

Congress seeks probe into alleged use of Israeli firm ‘Team Jorge’ in elections in India

Congress seeks probe into alleged use of Israeli firm 'Team Jorge' in elections in India

As per a report, ‘Team Jorge’, which is feared to have inter...


Cities

View All

Hindu jatha leaves for Pakistan to visit Katas Raj temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri

Hindu jatha leaves for Pakistan to visit Katas Raj temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri

2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar

BSF seizes old hand grenade, 15 bullets near international border in Amritsar

Update Aadhaar cards issued 10 years ago, says UIDAI official

Man found hanging, kin allege foul play

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Parking goes for toss in Chandigarh sans attendants

Parking goes for toss in Chandigarh sans attendants

Morcha protest stone’s throw away, testing times for pupils of 2 schools

Chandigarh Health Department gets encroached GMSH-16 passage cleared

Himachal Pradesh teen gives new lease of life to 2 at PGI

Technology push: 28 startups get STPI backing

BJP’s Kausar Jahan wrests Delhi Haj Committee chairperson’s post from AAP

BJP’s Kausar Jahan wrests Delhi Haj Committee chairperson’s post from AAP

Delhi murder: Accused Sahil erased Nikki Yadav's data, chats; Crime Branch examining CCTV footage to identify routes taken on incident night

Mehrauli demolition: Kejriwal directs district administration to provide tents, food to those affected

Before killing live-in partner, Delhi man danced with friends at his engagement party

Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Delhiites after exit from top 10 polluted cities' list

Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab’s Phillaur

Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab's Phillaur

MC likely to cancel Wariana biomining pact with pvt firm

CM Mann to unveil statue of Brig Chandpuri tomorrow

CM Mann’s visit brings Hoshiarpur to a halt

Ahead of LS bypoll, Union Minister meets sarpanchces, discusses Central schemes

Horrible car crash on Punjab highway as stunt goes wrong; incident caught on camera

Horrible car crash on Punjab highway as stunt goes wrong; incident caught on camera

26 villages declared ‘drug-free’ in dist

Work on rehabilitating storm water drains may start soon

Traffic jams near bus stand, Samrala Chowk a headache

Cops crack down on underage driving

Illegal buildings mushroom in Patiala, Punjab CM orders Vigilance Bureau probe

Illegal buildings mushroom in Patiala, Punjab CM orders Vigilance Bureau probe

Notices soon to biz units over lack of fire safety equipment

International meet on 150th birth anniversary of Bhai Vir Singh

Tickling the funny bone