 The Journey to Self-Discovery: Writing as a Tool for Healing

The Journey to Self-Discovery: Writing as a Tool for Healing

Heartbreaks Caused by Relationship Breakups and Separation create a sense of loss within you. This is due to the perceived wasted time, the feeling of betrayal, and the friends lost during the breakup.

Loss is an emotion that lowers your self-esteem and promotes depression which increases the risk of intrusive thoughts. The healing process is often slow, but you can recover.

Writing allows you to collect your thoughts, separating yourself from the pain and developing a better understanding of your situation, which improves decision-making. This article discusses how writing can improve your recovery after a separation or breakup and bring relief.

The Emotional Impact of Breakups and Separation

Breakups and separations have a significant impact on your emotional well-being. They can change your daily routine and create a feeling of rejection, making you feel generally upset.

  • In Good and Mutual breakups, both parties agree that the relationship has run its course and for whatever reason agree that it's time to put an end to it. The emotional impact of this type of breakup may not be high, but it may still sting. You might struggle with anger, rejection, and hurt.
  • On the other hand, breakups that result from ghosting and cheating have a high impact on your emotional state, mostly because of the sudden realization that your partner isn’t as trustworthy as you perceived. In this kind of breakup, you may struggle with anxiety, depression, anger, a sense of failure, and hurt, which may affect your life.

The need for a steady healing process and self-reflection during post-breakup is necessary to cultivate wellness, identify limiting beliefs, process your emotions, and gain clarity of your situation.

Writing as a Therapeutic Tool

Therapeutic writing, also referred to as expressive writing, is a technique that involves writing down your thoughts and feelings on paper or in digital format to help process your feelings.

Writing allows you to release pent-up emotions which help you in gaining closure. This is referred to as Catharsis.

When writing down your thoughts and emotions your self-awareness and ability to understand complex situations increases, which improves rational decision making.

Developing a writing habit allows you to keep track of your progress and personal growth over time. It also provides a reference for highlighting patterns and achievements.

Writing enables you to acknowledge your actions, feelings, and experiences leading to validation.

"Expressive Writing and Self-Regulation of Worry-Related Intrusions," by Graham and Weinman suggests that therapeutic writing can reduce the frequency of intrusive thoughts after breakups and separation which promotes healing.

Journaling and Heartbreak: How it Works

Journaling or essay writing allows you to express your emotions, organize your thoughts, and find meaning in traumatic experiences that regulate your emotions. There are several ways to process your emotions through journaling:

  • First, structured expression: when writing essays, you are prompted to create a logical flow of thoughts and feelings, to make them coherent. This helps in processing your traumatic emotional experience.
  • Second, clarification of feelings: You are prompted to delve deep into your emotional experiences as you attempt to convey your thoughts more clearly.
  • Third, Narrative control: As you write your essay, you can reframe your experience in a way that makes sense to you. This serves as a healthy coping mechanism.
  • Fourth articulation of emotions: Writing forces you to put down your feelings and emotions into words which is highly therapeutic.
  • Last but not least, Self-reflection: when writing you go over your experiences over and over to make sense of them and gain a perspective on personal growth.

Homework market can help you find various topics to write about in your quest for personal growth and recovery.

Mark Twain, an author popularly known for "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer" and "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn", wrote a journal to help him process his thoughts and write better literary works. Nowadays, therapists include journaling as a plan to help patients process and recover from emotional events.

Journaling can offer reference to past experiences creating an individualized timeline for one to recover based on past experiences.

Healing Trauma Through Writing

Expressive writing can manifest through personal essays, autobiographies, memoirs, diaries, and journals. You can start by writing in short fragments of your trauma chronologically. This allows you to own your trauma which is the first step to overcoming it.

Owning your trauma allows you to separate yourself from the problem, which removes the concept of blame, allowing you to make better life decisions. It reduces the influence of problems in your life.

Narrative therapy is suitable for survivors of trauma, relationship issues, adolescents and identity development, addiction recovery, elderly individuals and life reflection, career and work-life balance, and families.

This shows how narrative therapy is versatile and applicable in various emotional and stressful situations to reach a sound decision. It helps you to internalize your experiences and stories in a positive way.

Can Writing Help You Get Over a Breakup?

Yes, it is possible to overcome relationship loss through journaling. Journaling improves your state of mind and encourages you to explore new relationships with a high sense of self-worth, which reasserts that your needs are neither selfish nor outrageous. When writing your way out of a breakup, keep these three steps in mind.

  • Write in a quiet place: A quiet place allows you to calm down and think rationally. It allows you to experience your emotions with a clear mind.
  • Give yourself a chance to feel all your emotions. Discomforting emotions like anger and regret allow you to learn from your past and move forward with a clear conscience.
  • Be introspective: Focus on your own healing journey without paying much attention to others. Avoid getting lost in desire and what is lacking in a relationship.

Through self-reflection, your focus is shifted to your strengths and achievements which boosts your self-esteem. This creates a positive mindset that is focused on growing and taking on new challenges.

Conclusion

Writing is an effective tool that can be leveraged to help you overcome traumatic emotional events in a steady and effective manner. Technics such as Narrative writing allow you to overcome intrusive thoughts and focus on the positive aspects of your life.

Self-reflection through writing allows you to create a logical reference that can help you overcome emotional traumas through your past experiences and allows you to move forward and thrive.

Share your stories and experiences in regard to expressive writing with us to inspire others and create awareness for more people to use expressive writing.

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

 

