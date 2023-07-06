 The Lifesaving Heroes: Training EMTs at Ziqitza Healthcare Limited overview by Sweta Mangal : The Tribune India

  The Lifesaving Heroes: Training EMTs at Ziqitza Healthcare Limited overview by Sweta Mangal

The Lifesaving Heroes: Training EMTs at Ziqitza Healthcare Limited overview by Sweta Mangal

The Lifesaving Heroes: Training EMTs at Ziqitza Healthcare Limited overview by Sweta Mangal


In the world of emergency medical services (EMS), every second counts. Lives hang in the balance, and it is the expertise and training of Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) that can make all the difference. Ziqitza Health Care Limited, being a renowned name in the healthcare industry, recognizes the crucial role EMTs play in saving lives. With a commitment to excellence, Ziqitza expert medical team provides comprehensive training programs to its EMTs, equipping them with the necessary skills to handle emergency cases efficiently on a daily basis.

Types of Training Provided

Basic Life Support (BLS) Training: BLS training forms the foundation of an EMT's/ Paramedics skillset. It includes techniques such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), basic airway management, and the use of automated external defibrillators (AEDs). EMTs at Ziqitza undergo rigorous BLS training, enabling them to respond effectively to cardiac emergencies, respiratory distress, and other life-threatening situations. Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) Training: ACLS training focuses on enhancing the EMTs' ability to manage more complex cardiac emergencies. This training equips them with advanced techniques such as intravenous (IV) therapy, advanced airway management, and the administration of life-saving medications. With ACLS training, Ziqitza's EMTs/Paramedics can deliver a higher level of care to patients experiencing severe cardiac events. Similar thoughts were coined by Ziqitza Rajasthan in the Past. Trauma Management Training: EMT/paramedics s often encounter patients with traumatic injuries, such as those resulting from accidents, falls, or violence. To effectively handle such cases, Ziqitza Healthcare provides extensive trauma management training to its EMTs. This training covers topics like bleeding control, fracture stabilization, spinal immobilization, and rapid assessment of injuries. By mastering these skills, EMTs can promptly stabilize patients and provide crucial care during transportation to the hospital, further explained by Sweta Mangal, co-founder of Ziqitza Healthcare ltd. Medical Emergency Training: Medical emergencies encompass a wide range of conditions, including respiratory distress, diabetic emergencies, seizures, and allergic reactions. Ziqitza ensures its EMTs/ Paramedic receive thorough training in the management of various medical emergencies. This training includes understanding signs and symptoms, appropriate interventions, and administering medications in emergency situations.

Benefits of Training for EMTs

Enhanced Clinical Knowledge and Skills: By undergoing comprehensive training programs, EMTs/ Paramedics at Ziqitza acquire an in-depth understanding of medical conditions and emergencies. They develop a broad knowledge base that allows them to assess and treat patients effectively. This knowledge, combined with hands-on practice during training, improves their diagnostic abilities and overall clinical skills. Increased Confidence and Preparedness: Training equips EMTs/ Paramedics with the confidence and preparedness needed to handle high-stress situations. Regular simulation exercises and practical training sessions at Ziqitza help them become familiar with the challenges they may face in real-world emergencies. This experience builds their confidence, enabling them to make quick, informed decisions and provide appropriate care in critical moments. Teamwork and Communication: Emergency situations require seamless coordination among healthcare professionals. Ziqitza's training programs emphasize the importance of teamwork and effective communication. EMTs learn how to collaborate with other medical personnel, including paramedics, nurses, and physicians, ensuring smooth patient handoffs and streamlined care throughout the emergency response.

The Importance of Trained EMTs/paramedics for Saving Lives

Having well-trained EMTs/Paramedics is vital for saving lives in emergency situations. Their prompt response, accurate assessment, and appropriate interventions can significantly improve patient outcomes. Trained EMTs possess the knowledge and skills necessary to initiate life-saving interventions at the scene, stabilize patients, and ensure their safe transportation to definitive care.

Moreover, trained EMTs/ Paramedics play a crucial role in bridging the gap between the occurrence of an emergency and the arrival of advanced medical services. They are often the first healthcare professionals on the scene, and their timely interventions can make a significant difference in the patient's chances of survival.

About us:

Ziqitza Healthcare Limited recognizes the critical role of well-trained EMTs/ Paramedics in managing emergency cases effectively. Through comprehensive training programs encompassing BLS, ACLS, trauma management, and medical emergency training, Ziqitza equips its EMTs with the knowledge, skills, and confidence necessary to save lives. These training programs enhance clinical expertise, foster effective teamwork, and ensure EMTs are well-prepared to handle any emergency situation they may encounter. Similar trainings were conducted by Zhl Rajasthan and Ziqitza Limited Rajasthan in the past and the same was appreciated by Sweta Mangal Ziqitza – co-founder.  The presence of trained EMTs is indispensable in the chain of survival, making them the unsung heroes who make a difference when every second counts.

For More details Please contact: [email protected]

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

