 The Most Common Online Casino Titles : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

The Most Common Online Casino Titles

The Most Common Online Casino Titles


There’s a plentiful selection of casino websites online. Players will register on one or many platforms to enjoy their features. They are plentiful too.

Each operator offers many entertaining features. An enticing offer or promotion gets the attention of many players. But other factors play important roles.

Casino fans visit these platforms knowing their preferred payment methods are available. It eases deposits and withdrawals allowing them to focus on playing games.

Moreover, players decide on a platform when they know their data is secure. Effective customer service is vital to establishing trust between them and the operator. When these boxes are ticked, players focus on the games.

Just like video games get attention via positive impact, casino games get attention from casino fans. They’re the reasons they visit a casino platform and the reasons they register there.

Operators have abundant game selections on their websites. They offer the classics, but they mix it up by offering several versions from different providers. They might add some specialty titles too.

Every casual casino player comes across a common mix of casino games. Below are several such types of titles.

Specialty Games

Most casino sites like to give players a break from the usual mixture of games. So, they offer specialty games. These aren’t the titles, players typically go for.

The specialty games section can be big or small, depending on the operator. Some of the most common specialty titles include bingo, keno, scratchcards, Aviator, Plinko, and other titles.

Bingo is a classic game outside the casino realm. However, some casino fans prefer playing it on their favorite platforms. To accommodate them, operators offer several bingo variants.

These include 80, 90, and 75-ball bingo, speed bingo, and more. Scratchcards are another type of popular specialty game. They are virtual cards players scratch in an attempt to land a prize. In short, they’re virtual versions of their physical counterparts.

Aviator is another popular game in the specialty section. There are many Aviator game online casinos that help players try something different. The game focuses on a flying plane that can fly away any second. The player needs to bet correctly and get their money before this happens.

The game comes with various multipliers. The longer the plane flies, the higher the multiplier, and the higher the bet. In other words, in an exciting game with lots of potential.

Plinko is another popular specialty game that has nothing to do with casino titles. It involves a board, some pins, and balls. The balls fall through the pins and land in the holes at the bottom.

The bottom holes come with multipliers. The goal is to land as many balls as possible. Aside from these games, operators might feature other specialty games.

Slots

Any casino gamer will tell you that they’ve rarely seen an online casino without slots. These are some of the most popular casinos to date. They are the virtual counterparts of slot machines.

Modern slots come in many shapes and sizes because slot providers get creative. They experiment with various themes and features to create the next big slot title.

When it comes to themes, slots feature some historical cultures. Ancient civilizations like Egypt, Greece, and other countries frequently inspire slot games. The mythology of the period is always ripe for slot themes.

Alternatively, they can turn to popular motion pictures such as films and TV shows. For example, there are a couple of titles focusing on superheroes like the Avengers, Batman, Superman, and others.

Popular TV shows like Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad have their slot titles. Aside from themes, slots have enticing features.

The features include a bunch of symbols. Some are regular while others are special. The special ones trigger the game features.

For example, Wilds typically replace other symbols in a combination. Scatters usually activate free spins features. In addition, there might be other special symbols.

Mystery symbols turn into other symbols to make a match. Bonus symbols trigger bonus features and mini-games. Slot players will also get multipliers, different types of reels, jackpots, and more.

In other words, slot games are brimming with features. They’re the most exciting games on any casino platform.

Table Games

When you think of classic casino titles, you’re thinking of table games. Most are card games that were popular back in the day.

For example, poker is a frequently present game in any casino game section. Each operator features several versions of the title. There are Omaha Hi-Lo, Texas Hold’em, video poker, and other types available.

Players can enjoy it for free and practice their skills to become some of the greats. Alternatively, they can play the real-money version and add a bonus or two.

Aside from poker, players will come across many blackjack versions. The table game section will also cover popular games like roulette, craps, baccarat, and more.

Operators will feature several table game providers to keep the table games section interesting. Moreover, they’ll keep the game selection fresh by adding new games from time to time.

Live Dealer Games

Table games are more fun for some players when they enjoy them together, with a human dealer. To accommodate them, operators have a comprehensive live casino section. Most of the titles there are live table games.

So, players get to enjoy roulette, blackjack, poker, and other common titles. Aside from them, they’ll get to play some game shows. For instance, they might enjoy some of the versions of Wheel of Fortune.

Live games are there to give casino fans the human touch via virtual connection. Also, they give them a nuanced approach to enjoying casino games. In short, they’re fun titles to play.

Bottom Line

Casino operators have many interesting features on their platforms. However, games are the ones that get the most attention. Slots make up the larger portion of most game selections.

Table games join them and so does a live casino section. Specialty games are also parts of the mix. Together they make the most common online casino titles.

Image source - https://unsplash.com/de/fotos/spielautomat-mit-eingeschaltetem-licht-im-zimmer-vBWsG91aR_U 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Enforcement Directorate arrests Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy case

2
Himachal

Phagwara tourist 'beaten to death' in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala

3
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family

4
India

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court

5
India

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: What the law says and what is the possibility of Delhi governing from jail, legal experts speak

6
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan Sikh activist jailed for stabbing at Independence Day event in UK

7
India

Provided all details of electoral bonds to Election Commission, SBI tells Supreme Court

8
India

Legal team on its way to Supreme Court Registrar's house to seek 'quashing' of Delhi CM's arrest: Atishi

9
Delhi

From anti-corruption crusader to liquor ‘scam’ accused, Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest a big blow to AAP before general election

10
Punjab

Congress likely to drop two MPs

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Excise policy case: ED to produce Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal before special PMLA court

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody

Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...

Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: AAP announces nationwide protest; Punjab CM leaves for Delhi; Rahul Gandhi to meet CM’s family

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family

Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...

3 Himachal Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Assembly, pave way for byelection from their seats

3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections

Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly

SC refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy scam case

Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...

LIVE updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's counsel mentions in SC plea against his arrest by ED in excise policy case

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court

Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...


Cities

View All

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria acquitted in murder bid case

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria acquitted in murder bid case

‘All eligible beneficiaries to get foodgrain under govt schemes’

World Water Day: PETA volunteers promote vegan diet, raise awareness on water conservation

Nurses who complained about unequal duty hours, get transferred

Minister Bhullar begins poll campaign from Tarn Taran

Ensure Badals don’t make it to LS: CM

Ensure Badals don’t make it to LS: CM

Warring family on meeting spree in Bathinda

Bathinda: Wakf Board officer held taking bribe

SAD bastion Bathinda to see multi-cornered fight

Sub-registrar told to refund excess stamp duty of ~16L

Sub-registrar told to refund excess stamp duty of Rs 16L

Scramble for tickets, craze for Mohali IPL tie peaks

In death, 33-year-old accident victim gives new lease of life to five patients

725 opium plants seized to be used as evidence, say police

Two nabbed for stealing heritage manhole cover

Excise policy case: ED to produce Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal before special PMLA court

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family

Arvind Kejriwal's family under 'house arrest', not being allowed to meet: AAP leader Gopal Rai

‘Blessings of 135 crore Indians with Arvind Kejriwal’: AAP’s Raghav Chadha on Delhi CM arrest

Arvind Kejriwal: From anti-corruption crusader to scam accused

Poll code in force, but hoardings, wall paintings continue to dot city

Poll code in force, but hoardings, wall paintings continue to dot city

Congress to offer 30L jobs if voted to power, says Mohit

Kirti Kisan Union holds protest against police raid

Clean canal water starts flowing into Chitti Bein

Water conservation need of hour: Expert

With 10 days left, less than 30% licensed weapons deposited

With 10 days left, less than 30% licensed weapons deposited

Gangster Movish Bains nabbed

Two groups clash over trivial issue outside Circuit House

Ilegal colonies: GLADA got 12 FIRs filed against builders

Woman’s body recovered from Buddha Nullah

Exempt power staff from poll duty: Assn

Exempt power staff from poll duty: Assn

Prof Tara Singh music fest starts on high note

Harmanjot wins poetry contest at city college

Rice Millers Association chief joins AAP

Pensioners lash out at Centre for ignoring demands