The Real-Life Dog Behind Dogecoin (DOGE) Is Seriously Ill, And Dash (DASH) Wallet Rolls Out An iOS update; Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Marches Towards $1, steals the limelight

A lot is going on in the cryptocurrency community. Dogecoin (DOGE) holders are sending well wishes to Kabosu, while Dash (DASH) released lucrative iOS-optimized features in its wallet. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is still in the spotlight as it continues to gain investors' trust. Read ahead to know more interesting details about these tokens.

The Sick Dog Behind Dogecoin (DOGE) Logo gets overwhelming support

The popular dog, Kasobu, which inspired the meme face of Dogecoin (DOGE), has fallen ill since Christmas Eve. In 2010, Atsuko Satō, the dog's owner, posted a picture of Kasobu on her blog. The creators of Dogecoin (DOGE) have been using the exact picture on the minted Dogecoin (DOGE). The adorable picture of Kasobu on the memecoin gained the attention of the crypto community quickly; even Elon Musk has tweeted a few times about Dogecoin (DOGE).

The news quickly spread across the Dogecoin (DOGE) community on Twitter after Kabosu's owner posted about it on Instagram.

Atsuko Satō stated in Japanese that Kabosu hasn't been feeling well since Christmas Eve, and is in a dangerous state, health-wise. However, she also mentioned that the dog's treatment is going on and it will be fine soon.

The Instagram post has been shared and re-tweeted thousands of times on Twitter. The Dogecoin (DOGE) community is showing their support wholeheartedly to Kabosu and Atsuko Satō. One of the Twitter users offered to pay full expense for quality treatment.

The news about Kasobu has revived the Dogecoin (DOGE) community on social media sites. But, it hasn't influenced the coin's prices. Dogecoin (DOGE) is trending 1.65% down at $0.07.

Billy Markus, the co-creator of Dogecoin (DOGE), requested his 2 million followers to send prayers and good vibes to the dog and the owner. Kasobu belongs to the Shiba Inu dog breed that has a maximum life span of 15 years. But Kasobu managed to survive 2 extra years, and turned 17 this year.

Dash (DASH) Launches New Feature For iOS Users

Dash (DASH) creators have been working to enhance the user experience of the native wallet. Recently, they announced the launch of a new feature addition to the Dash Wallet mobile app. It is a unique location-based feature, specifically for iOS devices. The Dash (DASH) Wallet allows iOS users to search and locate merchants that accept payment in Dash (DASH). The new feature enables iOS users to locate nearby ATMs that enable Dash (DASH) trading.

Dash (DASH) offers expansive decentralized payment networks, which are now available on its native wallet app. It enables Dash (DASH) users to benefit from the real-world utility of the Dash (DASH) network.

One of the aims of rolling out a new feature for Dash (DASH) wallet was to grow the network. Though the network's approach is impressive, Dash (DASH) showed a bearish cycle for most of the year. In fact, the current price of Dash (DASH) is 1.38% down.

Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Is Becoming Investors' Favorite Crypto Project

Snowfall Protocol (SNW) enables asset and data transfer between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and many other public blockchains in one place. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) ensures frictionless interoperability, which is secure and free from third-party interference.

The advanced cross-chain solution of Snowfall Protocol (SNW) helped it rise from $0.005 to $0.14 as it entered its 3rd presale stage.

Other features of Snowfall Protocol (SNW) that intrigue investors are the stable-coin bridge, NFT bridge, rewards on staking, and so on.

Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has sold more than 200 million tokens, which is amazing for a new crypto project. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) platform has released its first audit with @InterFiNetwork as its final launch is very near.

Investors expect high returns after the official launch of Snowfall Protocol (SNW) in January. As per crypto analysts, there is a high possibility of 1000x returns next month.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.