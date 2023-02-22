 The Rise of Medicine Home Delivery Services: A Convenient and Affordable Solution : The Tribune India

The rise of medicine home delivery services has brought convenience and accessibility to healthcare for many individuals and families. These services provide a way to have prescriptions, medications, vitamins, and supplements delivered directly to your home, saving time and effort spent travelling to a pharmacy or medical facility.

 

Online healthcare startups have made access to healthcare services at our fingertips. Getting medicines delivered at home or having healthcare experts visit you for any other services have made it easier for people to access the care they need from the comfort of their own homes. In addition to medication, many delivery services also offer health and personal care products, as well as supplements and other healthcare products for skin, hair and body. Kenko is one healthtech startup that offers comprehensive plans that provide discounts and medicine home delivery, health checkups, doctor consultations, and 24-hour emergency support. The demand for home healthcare is expected to continue growing, with the industry projected to have a compound annual growth rate of 10% from 2017 to 2024.

 

Kenko's 599 Individual Plan offers a range of benefits to its subscribers, including consultations with specialists and experts, discounted medicines and lab tests at the comfort of your home, and other services like at-home care, health checkups and more. These services allow for easy access to medical care and can help you save a lot of money on your overall healthcare expenses.

 

With all the startups in this space trying to find an edge over each other, Kenko offers a holistic healthcare subscription that makes your life easy and increases your savings. It offers OPD benefits and hosts a great inventory of daily healthcare products for their subscribers.

 

Having a healthcare plan that covers OPD costs can provide peace of mind and financial protection in the event of unexpected medical expenses. It can also make it easier to access medical care, as the costs of medicines, consultations and diagnostic tests will be covered by the plan. Overall, a healthcare plan that covers OPD costs can provide access to necessary medical treatment and reduce financial burden in the event of medical issues.

 

Finally, home delivery of medicines offers several benefits compared to going to a pharmacy. It can save time and effort by eliminating the need to travel to the pharmacy, and it can be more convenient for individuals who have mobility issues or live in areas with limited access to pharmacies.

 

Getting medicines home-delivered can also be a more efficient way to receive medications, as it allows for automatic refills and reminders for when to take them. Overall, home delivery of medicines can provide a convenient and hassle-free way to access necessary medications and Kenko makes that experience better.

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

