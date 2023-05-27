 The trendy RoundMe application for virtual reality phones : The Tribune India

The trendy RoundMe application for virtual reality phones

The trendy RoundMe application for virtual reality phones


Panoramic images are ideal for conveying a feeling of location to the viewer. Are you ready to enjoy the full experience? If so, Roundme is a good platform for viewing and sharing 360-degree panoramas and conducting virtual tours of exciting locations. You have to twist your head to see the whole shot because the application puts you in the photographer's position.

On the other hand, there is no need to worry about the security of your panoramic photos since they are saved in the cloud and may be downloaded at any time. So, create stunning photos that will wow even the most discerning visitors.

Features of the Application

RoundMe's user-friendly design and robust functionality have made it ranged among the best application among photographers, tourists, and virtual reality fans. Let's look at what makes the app so special.

Virtual Reality Support: The software fully supports virtual reality (VR), so you can look at your 360-degree photographs with a VR headset like Oculus Rift or Google Cardboard. This adds to the realism of the situation, making the user feel like they are there. 360-Degree Photo Viewing: By letting users see and browse high-quality 360-degree photographs, the app creates an immersive experience. Users may navigate the photos by panning, zooming, and rotating to immerse themselves in the scene fully. Social Sharing: Regarding photography, this application has a thriving community of fans and lovers. Customers may critique photos, find new photographers to follow, and more within the app. Moreover, users may create and publish 360-degree images and virtual tours on many websites and social media. Modification Options: RoundMe's professional capabilities include the capacity to brand profiles, modify tour layouts, upload logos, and connect with Google Analytics to get insight into user interaction. Explore and Discover: To encourage users to go out there and explore, the app delivers a curated selection of highlighted virtual tours and prominent sites. It lets users digitally explore locations, from well-known monuments to lesser-known natural treasures. Virtual Tours: Interactive virtual tours may be created using the app by connecting a series of 360-degree photographs. They can add hotspots inside the images so that viewers can easily go from one location to another. Real estate brokers, tourism firms, and anyone wishing to highlight a certain place or property may find this function helpful. Offline viewing: When traveling to unfamiliar places or when access to a reliable internet connection is limited, users may benefit from the ability to download virtual tours and 360-degree pictures for offline viewing. Education and Business Application: RoundMe's usefulness in the classroom and the workplace has led to its adoption in both settings. Businesses may utilise virtual tours to promote their facilities, hotels, or event spaces, while educators can use them to create interactive learning experiences for their students.

Pros

Easy to use

Roundme is an intuitive best application mobile that even novices may use with ease. Its tools don't need special training, so even non-techies may make virtual tours.

Affordability

The website is a good bargain since it delivers several features and functions to consumers, starting from $8.25 monthly for every customer. The economical platform allows users to make and distribute virtual tours easily.

Excellent Features

Roundme's many useful features make it a leading platform for developing virtual tours. Similarly, the tours may be more interesting and engaging for viewers by using hotspots, text, photographs and videos.

Cons

Frequent Breakdown

Unfortunately, the app has had serious challenges with dependability, with the service regularly being down. This has been a major issue for customers, who have been unable to finish their virtual tours on schedule and have been frustrated by the service's unreliability.

FAQs - Roundme

Who are Roundme's typical end-users, anyway?

The application is mostly used by Real estate websites, architectural firms, interior design companies, 3D design studios, amateur panorama photographers, and virtual tour producers.

What Are Some Common Applications of Roundme?

Virtual reality (VR) tours in which high-resolution panoramic photos and other multimedia material are created and embedded using the app.

Can I get help or instructions from the customer care?

Instructional materials and video guides are available in the platform's Help Centre. Email access to customer service representatives is offered in case further inquiries arise.

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets commemorative Blue Plaque

2
Trending

After his expensive mobile falls into reservoir, Chhattisgarh officer drains out 41 lakh litres of water to retrieve it

3
Nation

Watch: PM Modi shares video of new Parliament building, says it will make every Indian proud

4
Chandigarh

From September, take Airport Road to New Chandigarh

5
Punjab

Low monsoon rain in Punjab, Haryana likely

6
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

7
Punjab

Punjab man tries to send opium packets to US via courier, booked by Gurugram police

8
Sports

Sensational Shubman Gill takes Gujarat Titans to second successive IPL final

9
Nation

Five judges elevated as high court chief justices; one to retire on May 30

10
Punjab

Estranged husband stabs his Sikh wife to death in Canada's Brampton; arrested

Don't Miss

View All
Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Moosewala’s mother
Punjab

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Sidhu Moosewala's mother

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets Blue Plaque honour
Punjab

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh's UK home gets Blue Plaque honour

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely
World

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely

Viral video: Did Salman Khan's security stop Vicky Kaushal at IIFA 2023?
Trending

Viral video: Did Salman Khan's security stop Vicky Kaushal at IIFA 2023?

Senior citizen duped of ~13L
Himachal

Senior citizen duped of Rs 13 lakh by fake WhatsApp caller from Canada

Top News

Karnataka cabinet expansion: 24 legislators to take oath as ministers today

24 ministers inducted into Siddaramaiah ministry in Karnataka

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administers the oath of office ...

NITI Aayog governing council meeting begins; 7 chief ministers give it a miss

NITI Aayog governing council meeting begins; 8 chief ministers give it a miss

Boycotting NITI Aayog meeting by some CMs is anti-people, irresponsible: BJP

Boycotting NITI Aayog meeting by some CMs is anti-people, irresponsible: BJP

Senior BJP leader says the NITI Aayog is a key body for dete...

Bill introduced in US to hire foreign health workers on H-1B visa

Bill introduced in US to hire foreign health workers on H-1B visa

Geological Survey of India to assess groundwater contamination by heavy metals in Punjab and Haryana

Geological Survey of India to assess groundwater contamination by heavy metals in Punjab and Haryana

The project, to be executed over a two-year period, will cov...


Cities

View All

PSEB Class X result: Naman Yashpal tops Amritsar district with 98.77%

PSEB Class X result: Naman Yashpal tops Amritsar district with 98.77%

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

Kuldeep Dhaliwal meets Foreign Secretary over release of two Ajnala youths

Amritsar man duped of Rs 12 lakh; police book fake travel agent

Gurugram: Tarn Taran man tries to send opium to US via courier, booked

Two DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Two Punjab DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Row erupts as Bathinda MC issues notice to library

Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration may halt registration of petrol two-wheelers from July

Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration may halt registration of petrol two-wheelers from July

‘0001’ goes for Rs 21.22 lakh at RLA e-auction in Chandigarh

Chandigarh imposes ban on hookah bars with stiff punishment for offenders

Nine heritage items from Chandigarh fetch Rs 1.17 crore in US

HC for service of summons through WhatsApp, other messaging apps

Bad weather: Four Delhi-bound flights diverted to Amritsar airport

Bad weather: Four Delhi-bound flights diverted to Amritsar airport

80 more Delhi jail officials transferred

Bus driver thrashed by street vendors

Woman ends life in Noida

Rain, strong winds hit Delhi, road traffic impacted; IMD predicts more downpour

Manpreet tops district with 98.62%, placed 7th in state

PSEB Class X results: Manpreet Kaur tops Jalandhar district with 98.62%, placed 7th in Punjab

Truck driver murdered, half-burnt body found at village near Goraya

Burglars strike at NRI’s house

Students stage protest, allege harassment by colleges over fee

AI in waste management

Kiranjit tops dist with 98.92%

Kiranjit Kaur tops Ludhiana district with 98.92%

Woman, 2 daughters jump into canal; six-yr-old feared drowned

Man nabbed for using fake stamps of MLAs, officials to make documents

Woman among two held with heroin

DSP’s gunman dies as weapon goes off

PSEB Class X: Sanjana Kumari tops in Patiala district

PSEB Class X: Sanjana Kumari tops in Patiala district

5 girls from Fatehgarh Sahib make it to merit list

RSETIs positively influencing mindset of rural youth: ADC

Residents protest non-disposal of sullage

Placement camp on May 30