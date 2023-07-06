The Ultimate Guide to Get 10 Million YouTube Shorts Views

YouTube Shorts, the short-form video platform, has quickly gained traction among content creators worldwide. With its immense potential for reaching a vast audience, many aspiring creators are eager to achieve the remarkable milestone of 10 million views on their Shorts.

In this comprehensive guide, we will cover strategies, tips and insights to assist your journey to reaching 10 million YouTube Shorts views, which may also help you in unlocking YouTube monetization.

From creating captivating content to taking advantage of social media promotion strategies and exploring monetization opportunities - everything needed for maximum success will be covered to increase the odds of your success!

I. Creating Engaging and High-Quality Shorts:

Producing high-quality and captivating shorts is key to engaging viewers and get millions of views, so here are some suggestions that may assist:

A. Understanding the Importance of High Quality Content:

Quality content is the foundation of success on YouTube Shorts. Focus on delivering value, whether it's through informative, entertaining, or emotionally engaging content. To reach 10 million views, you need high-quality Shorts.

B. Captivating Viewers with Compelling Stories and Concepts:

Craft your Shorts around captivating stories, concepts, or narratives that resonate with your target audience. Create a hook at the beginning to grab their attention.

C. Showcasing Unique Talents and Skills:

Utilize your unique talents and abilities to distinguish yourself from the crowd. Be it dancing, singing, comedy or any other talent; showcase what makes you exceptional.

D. Incorporating Humor and Entertainment Value:

Humor can be a powerful tool for engaging viewers. Incorporate humor, wit, or entertainment value into your Shorts to keep viewers entertained and coming back for more.

E. Maximizing Visual Appeal and Production Quality:

Investment in lighting, sound quality and video editing will help increase the visual appeal of your Shorts. A higher production quality means more professional and engaging content will result, and as a result, more views and shares.

F. Optimizing Video Length and Attention-Grabbing Introductions:

YouTube Shorts are all about capturing attention quickly. Keep your Shorts concise and to the point. Focus on creating attention-grabbing introductions that hook viewers from the start. The Shorts with millions of views all have the above features, so make sure to implement them if you are serious about reaching 10 million Shorts views.

II. Leveraging Social Media Promotion:

To expand your reach and increase views on YouTube Shorts, it's essential to leverage social media platforms for promotion. Here's how you can take full advantage of social media:

A. Cross Promotion on Different Platforms:

Promote your Shorts across various social media platforms, such as Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok. Share links to your Shorts and encourage your followers to watch and engage with them.

B. Utilizing Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok:

Each platform has its own unique features and audience. Tailor your promotion strategies accordingly to maximize reach and engagement on each platform.

C. Engaging Your Audience and Generating Shares:

Engage with your audience by responding to comments, asking questions, and inviting them to share your Shorts among their friends and followers.

D. Leveraging Influencer Marketing and Collaborations:

Collaborate with influencers or creators who have a significant following. Their support and promotion can help introduce your Shorts to a wider audience. Try to collaborate with creators who have an active following and are in the same niche as you.

E. Leveraging Existing Online Communities and Forums:

Identify relevant online communities, forums, or groups where your target audience congregates. Engage with these communities and share your Shorts, keeping community guidelines in mind.

F. Engaging with Niche Communities and Relevant Subreddits:

If your Shorts cater to a specific niche, explore niche communities and subreddits where you can share your content and engage with like-minded individuals. The road to 10 million Shorts views starts from an active audience that shares your content, and niche communities are a great source for that.

G. Using Paid YouTube Promotion

Promote your Shorts to give It the initial boost that may help to kick it off. Ensure you are using organic promotion strategies, while also not overspending. Lenos is a good company offering organic yet affordable video promotion, that we used before. Of course, don’t rely solely on paid promotion to reach 10 million views, or it will get extremely expensive.

III. Harnessing the Power of Hashtags:

Hashtags play a crucial role in increasing the discoverability of your YouTube Shorts. Here's how you can effectively leverage hashtags:

A. Understanding the Role of Hashtags in Discoverability:

Hashtags help categorize content and make it easier for users to find relevant videos. Using popular and relevant hashtags can boost your Shorts' visibility. Trending hastags can help ride a new trend and reach millions of Shorts views faster.

B. Researching Relevant and Trending Hashtags:

Research popular and trending hashtags related to your content. Tools like Hashtagify and TubeBuddy can help you identify the most relevant and popular hashtags for your Shorts. The website SocialMarketing90 also has a list of the best tools to find hashtags.

C. Incorporating Hashtags Strategically in Titles, Descriptions, and Comments:

Include relevant hashtags in your Shorts' titles, descriptions, and comments section. This will increase the chances of your Shorts being discovered by users searching for specific topics.

D. Analyzing Hashtag Performance and Adaptation:

Regularly review the performance of the hashtags you use and adapt your strategy accordingly. Monitor which hashtags generate the most engagement and adjust your hashtag selection for future Shorts. Some paid tools such as the ones mentioned above offer this option. By using the best performing hashtags, reaching 10 million Shorts views will be much easier than you think. The power of Hashtags should not be underestimated.

IV. Collaborating with Other Creators:

Collaborating with other creators can significantly expand your reach and help your Shorts gain exposure to new audiences. Here's how you can leverage collaborations:

A. Locating Complementary Creators and Forming Partnerships:

Locate creators whose content complements yours or has similar target audiences, and reach out to them to establish collaboration partnerships.

B. Understanding the Benefits of Collaboration:

Collaborations introduce your content to a wider audience and can provide a fresh perspective and dynamic to your Shorts. It's a win-win situation for both creators involved.

C. Collaborating on Joint Shorts or Featured Appearances:

Create joint Shorts where you and your collaborating partner appear together. This cross-pollination of audiences can drive more views and engagement.

D. Cross-Promoting Collaborative Content:

Cross-promote the collaborative Shorts on both creators' channels and social media platforms. Encourage your followers to watch the Shorts and follow your collaborator. As we mentioned before, getting the Shorts running is the hardest part but once it starts rolling, it will get millions of views in no-time.

E. Participating in Collaborative Challenges and Campaigns:

Engage in collaborative challenges or campaigns initiated by other creators or brands. Participating in such events can expose your Shorts to a larger audience and increase the chances of reaching 10 million views.

V. Running Contests and Giveaways:

Contests and giveaways can generate excitement, engagement, and increased viewership for your Shorts. Here's how you can run successful contests:

A. Generating Excitement and Engagement through Contests:

Design contests that encourage viewers to engage with your Shorts, such as liking, sharing, commenting, or creating their own response videos.

B. Offering Attractive Incentives and Prizes:

Provide enticing incentives or prizes for contest participants. These can include merchandise, exclusive content, gift cards, or shout-outs.

C. Encouraging Participation and Sharing:

Clearly communicate the rules and requirements for participation in the contest. Encourage participants to share your Shorts with their friends and followers to amplify the reach.

D. Promoting Contests on Social Media and YouTube Community Tab:

Promote your contests across your social media platforms and utilize the YouTube Community Tab to reach your audience effectively.

E. Leveraging User-Generated Content for Increased Reach:

Encourage participants to create their own content related to your Shorts, such as reaction videos, remixes, or covers. This user-generated content can expand your reach and attract more viewers.

VI. Monetization Potential and Earnings:

Reaching 10 million views on YouTube Shorts not only brings recognition but also opens up potential monetization opportunities. Here's everything you should know:

A. YouTube Shorts Monetization Guidelines:

YouTube has specific guidelines for monetization. To become eligible, your channel typically needs at least 500 subscribers and 3000 watch hours in the past 12 months to unlock the very first benefits. You can also have 10 million YouTube Shorts views. See below.

B. Eligibility Criteria (ECs):

Alternatively, if your Shorts manage to gain 10 million views within 12 months of publishing them online, even if they do not fulfill all the eligibility criteria, your likelihood of approval for monetization increases considerably due to your viewership numbers.

C. Opportunities for Monetization with 10 Million Views:

With 10 million views, you can potentially generate revenue through ads, sponsorships, brand partnerships, merchandise sales, and more. Explore various avenues to monetize your Shorts and maximize your earnings.

D. Understanding Ad Revenue Share and CPM:

YouTube shares ad revenue with creators. The specific revenue share and CPM (cost per mille) for YouTube Shorts ads may vary. It's important to understand these factors and optimize your monetization strategy accordingly. But, generally, Shorts won’t generate as much AD income as longer form videos so you might want to explore other opportunities.

E. Estimating Earnings from 10 Million Views:

Earnings from 10 million views can range from $300 to $5,000 or more, depending on factors such as ad revenue share, CPM, engagement rate, and the type of monetization channels you utilize. Using earnings solutions that go beyond YouTube ads is the best approach to maximize earnings.

Conclusion:

Reaching the remarkable milestone of 10 million views on YouTube Shorts requires a combination of creativity, strategy, and persistence. By focusing on creating engaging and high-quality content, promoting your Shorts across various social media platforms, leveraging the power of hashtags, collaborating with other creators, running contests and giveaways, and exploring monetization opportunities, you can increase your chances of achieving this milestone.

Remember, success on YouTube Shorts is a journey, and dedication, adaptability, and consistent effort are key. So, embark on your YouTube Shorts adventure, armed with the knowledge and strategies shared in this guide, and let your creativity shine as you strive towards 10 million views and beyond.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.