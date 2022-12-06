These 3 Tokens Belong In Your Crypto Portfolio: Big Eyes Coin, Ethereum, And Toncoin

Cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology are still in their infancy, making them extremely unstable and susceptible to change. Despite this, a few cryptocurrencies have succeeded in standing out from the crowd, gaining both investors' and developers' attention.

We'll examine three of them in this article: Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Ethereum (ETH), and Toncoin (TON). In this article, we will go over what each of these cryptocurrencies hopes to achieve and why they are worth adding to your portfolio.

Ethereum (ETH) The Second Largest Crypto

If Bitcoin (BTC) represents digital gold, Ethereum (ETH) represents digital oil. Its market capitalization is second to Bitcoin, and Ethereum just touched an all-time high just shy of $5000. Ethereum briefly traded below $900 a few months ago and now trades between $1300 and $1600.

Historically, whenever BTC prices have risen, Ethereum prices have followed suit. However, BTC is dropping in value while Ethereum prices continue to rise. This could be due to a number of variables, the most plausible of which is that investors expect Ethereum has greater upside potential than BTC.

While ETH is currently trading at a significant discount, it may be prudent to wait until the cryptocurrency falls below $1000 once more. With prices plummeting, you may not even have to wait a lot longer.

Despite being the second most widely used and purchased coin, Ethereum (ETH) dropped about 10% after Binance failed to acquire its crypto exchange rival FTX. Having said that, investors are making wise decisions by getting out of harm's path and hunting for better coins.

According to CoinMarketCap's chart, the currency is trading below its $1,600 value, which is a positive indicator for people looking to buy the coin but a poor sign for those who have held it for a long time.

Toncoin (TON) The Revolutionary Blockchain

Toncoin (TON) is a revolutionary blockchain network that runs on the PoS (proof-of-stake) approach, making it efficient, secure, and scalable. It began as a cryptocurrency payment provider through Telegram, however, due to payment transparency issues, TON and Telegram parted ways.

The utility token of the Toncoin (TON) network is TON, which stands for "The Open Network." It now allows for low-fee transactions. It has also created apps that allow you to pay for services using TON tokens. It is now valued at more than $1 and has a market cap of more than $1.5 billion.

The TON ecosystem was created to meet the needs of millions of current users. Unlike Ethereum and Bitcoin, which are mostly utilized by investors, TON is made with the average user in mind. It is intended to be integrated into a simple user interface that will enable users to quickly buy, send, and store coins.

TON fueled its growth through private sales of Gram coins. Gram produced $1.7 billion in the second-largest token sale in history in April 2018, beating the previous record. As the token's popularity grew, significant billion-dollar contracts were signed with corporations all over the world.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) The New Meme Coin

Big Eyes Coin is a groundbreaking meme currency that is expected to revolutionize investors' perceptions about NFTs. The fact that its presale has already raised nearly USD 6 million illustrates the enormous potential profits. Big Eyes' website provides an overview of the NFTs that will be available. You may expect to see a wide range of cat-related elements, including a wide range of colorful and amusing cat designs.

NFT Sushi Crew is a perfect marketplace for Big Eyes coin holders who appreciate partaking in entertaining activities and building collections of adorable products. These NFTs might not be able to compete with digital behemoths like The Sandbox or Decentraland. What the NFTs do ensure, though, is critical.

Big Eyes Coin is distinctive among NFTs and crypto projects in that it has vowed to donate 5% of its total supply to charities dedicated to ocean conservation. As a result, by buying an NFT from Big Eyes, you are helping to create a more enjoyable and environmentally responsible neighborhood.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) developers demonstrated their commitment to the community by releasing nearly 70% of the coins for the presale. As part of an ongoing giveaway campaign, ten winners will be chosen at random to get BIG tokens. The developers will notify members who match the qualifications and have BIG coins on the draw date in the middle of December. There are a lot of incentives accorded to members of the BIG family; you don’t want to miss out!

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.