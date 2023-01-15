 These Three Cryptocurrencies Can Save Your Crypto Portfolio In The Ongoing Bear Market - Neo, Kusama, and Big Eyes Coin, With Its 200% Bonus : The Tribune India

The goal for many crypto investors ahead of the new year would be to learn from the mistakes of the last year and ensure that they don't lose more money than they already have. This might look like an impossible task at first glance, considering that we are still in the bear market and there are no signs to indicate that it could be coming to an end. However, with the right crypto strategy and the right cryptocurrencies and investments, it is possible to significantly reduce the damage incurred in the current climate. This piece highlights how to achieve this ahead of the new year.

 

In 2023, many crypto investors will be looking to reduce the amount of damage they receive in the ongoing bear market. The best way to do this is by prioritizing long-term cryptocurrency investing over the short-term. Long-term cryptocurrency investing is renowned within the industry as a strategy that reduces the risk of running at a loss in the bear market and as a strategy that guarantees massive returns in the process. This piece highlights three cryptocurrencies that could be valuable long-term cryptocurrency investments in the current climate. Here’s all you need to know about Neo (NEO), Kusama (KSM), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Neo (NEO): Smart Contract-Capable Blockchain

Neo (NEO) is a popular smart contract-capable blockchain platform within the cryptocurrency industry and is notable around the crypto community as one of the most exciting crypto projects at the moment. Neo (NEO) not only supports smart contract integration and execution but also facilitates the creation and deployment of decentralized applications (dApps) in a similar fashion to Ethereum (ETH) and EOS (EOS). it is China's first-ever blockchain platform, and ever since its launch in 2014, it has worked on its goal to become the foundation for the next generation of the internet. Neo (NEO) is often called the Chinese version of Ethereum (ETH).

 

Its native cryptocurrency, NEO, is an integral part of its ecosystem. NEO incentivizes the Neo protocol and facilitates several crypto operations, such as network governance, user interaction, and payment fees. NEO is available on top crypto platforms, such as Binance and Coinbase.

Kusama (KSM): How This Experimental Blockchain Is Impacting The Crypto Landscape

Kusama (KSM) is an experimental blockchain system notable within the cryptocurrency industry for providing an ideal environment designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable environment for developers. Like many other blockchain platforms within the industry,  Kusama (KSM) possesses on-chain governance capabilities, which are both decentralized and permissionless. This allows anyone with the platform's native cryptocurrency, KSM, to vote on governance proposals such as protocol changes and feature requests.

 

Its native cryptocurrency, KSM, is an integral part of its ecosystem and is responsible for facilitating several crypto operations, such as network governance, user interaction, and payment fees. KSM stock is listed on top crypto platforms, such as Binance and Coinbase.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): The Promo Code That Is Accelerating This Meme Coin’s Massive Presale

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an upcoming meme coin with a lot of hype within the cryptocurrency industry. This is a result of many factors, but perhaps the most prominent one is the token’s lack of transaction taxes. This means that the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) can be used to complete various crypto operations for free with no gas payments whatsoever. This feature makes the token a highly attractive crypto in the current climate.

 

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently on presale and is available to the general public.

The Big Eyes Coin is a project with numerous offerings ranging from DeFi functionalities to NFTs, gaming, metaverse, and more. It has performed relatively well in the past weeks, raising nearly $14.5 million on presale, and now could be the best time to join since the network is close to launching.

 

In order to bring the launch ahead, use the code LAUNCHBIGEYES200 to receive a HUGE 200% BONUS bringing our launch closer!

 

By using the code, you will be getting a 200% bonus on your purchase! To clarify further,  when you purchase 10$ worth of Big Eyes using the code LAUNCHBIGEYES200 it will show as 30$ (200% bonus) on the buy page. If they do not reach an additional 12 million by the end of January, the Big Eyes team will continue the pre-sale as normal.

 

For More Information On Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

