 Things to Consider Before Buying the Best Health Insurance Plans for Your Family

Things to Consider Before Buying the Best Health Insurance Plans for Your Family

When it comes to choosing the right health insurance plan for your family, it is a significant decision to take as it can have a long-term impact on your well-being and financial position. With several plans available in the market with various insurance providers, choosing the right plan for you can become an overwhelming task. So, to help you in this scenario, we have brought this article for you. Here you will understand all the factors that you must consider before choosing a family health insurance policy and why it is important to have one.

What are the Things to Consider Before Buying a Family Health Insurance Plan?

Here is a list of things you should pay attention to while searching for health insurance plans for your family that will help you fulfil all the requirements:

1.     Sum Insured

The sum insured is the maximum amount the insurance company will pay for medical expenses under a policy. When selecting a sum insured, consider factors such as the increasing medical expenses with age, pre-existing health conditions, high-risk lifestyles like drinking or smoking, and affordability.

2.     Hospital Network

A vast network of hospitals provides more options to choose from. You get easier access to cashless treatment, where the insurer directly communicates with the hospital and settles the bill. This eliminates the need for upfront payments and reduces financial complications during emergencies.

The cashless process is more convenient and faster than reimbursement. It's also important to consider the proximity of network hospitals to your home or workplace.

3.     Premium

Premiums increase proportionally with the sum insured and also depend on the eldest family member’s age in the plan. Adding additional coverages, like dismemberment, accidental death, and critical illness, will further increase the premium.

4.     Pre and Post-Hospitalisation Coverage

Family health insurance should cover pre and post-hospitalisation costs, such as doctor consultations, diagnostic tests, ambulance charges, emergency room visits, medications, follow-up consultations, home nursing care, rehabilitation, and physiotherapy. These expenses are crucial as medical costs often incur before and after hospitalisation.

5.     Daycare Coverage

Health insurance plans typically cover hospitalisations exceeding 24 hours. Some procedures, however, like dialysis and minor surgeries, may require you to stay only a few hours at the hospital. Ensure your plan covers these daycare procedures to avoid out-of-pocket expenses for such treatments.

6.     Alternate Therapies

Alternative therapies, like homoeopathy and Ayurveda, are getting increasingly popular. Verify if your plan includes alternative therapies and whether they are covered only in hospital settings or other locations, such as clinics or doctor's offices. Coverage might be limited to specific therapies or those that are medically necessary.

7.     List of Exclusions

Exclusions in a policy can cause you out-of-pocket expenses. Review the policy’s exclusions carefully and clarify any doubts with your insurance provider's customer care before buying the policy to avoid unexpected costs.

8.     Ambulance Coverage

Ambulance expenses, especially for emergencies, can be high. Check if your plan covers ambulance costs and if there are any deductibles or copayments. Coverage might vary, including ground or air ambulances, depending on the medical necessity and the location.

9.     Reviews

Check online reviews and seek feedback from friends, relatives, and colleagues who have experience with such policies. This helps gauge an insurer’s customer service quality and the overall experience which will aid you in making an informed decision.

Why Should You Purchase a Family Health Insurance Plan?

If you are still thinking about whether or not to buy the best health insurance plans in India for your family, consider the following reasons:

●       Eliminate Financial Hardship

Proper family medical insurance is paramount in avoiding financial struggles during any medical emergencies. It provides essential financial support and a sense of reliance and confidence during tough times.

●       Access to Healthcare

If you have purchased a suitable health insurance policy, it will offer you prompt access to healthcare facilities, and cover preventive care, doctor visits, hospital stays, medications, and diagnostic tests. This approach keeps your family in better health and prevents future medical issues.

●       Assistance for Catastrophic Conditions

Proper family health insurance is very important for critical conditions like kidney failure, stroke, heart attack, etc. As it covers expensive treatments it is able to prevent a complete financial breakdown.

●       Avoid Being in Debt

Health insurance plans prevent falling into debt as they cover hospitalisation, doctor's fees, medicine costs, and other non-medical expenses. It allows you to focus on recovery without stressing about money.

●       Simpler Policy Management

Managing one health insurance policy is simpler than handling multiple policies for each member of the family. Apart from being cost-effective it also saves time and effort.

●       Essential for Sole Breadwinners

This health insurance is essential for sole breadwinners who have elderly parents who are dependent on him/her. It ensures access to healthcare that the entire family needs even in times of financial setbacks.

The Bottom Line

Now you know how important it is to choose the most suitable health insurance plan for your family. Consider factors like coverage for pre and post-hospitalisation expenses, premium, sum insured, and hospital network before investing in a family health insurance plan. It will ensure your financial stability and the well-being of your entire family.

For more information on such effective as well as affordable health insurance plans, check ACKO Insurance.

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

