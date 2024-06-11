 Things to Consider While Buying Health Insurance Policy for Parents : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Impact Feature
  • Things to Consider While Buying Health Insurance Policy for Parents

Things to Consider While Buying Health Insurance Policy for Parents

Things to Consider While Buying Health Insurance Policy for Parents


To ensure your parent’s good health and financial security it is essential to choose the right health insurance. This article brings to you 10 important factors to take into consideration before obtaining your parent’s health insurance policy.

Go through each of them as they will help you make an informed decision and get the most suitable insurance package. 

10 Crucial Factors to Consider Before Purchasing Parents’ Health Insurance

It is necessary to consider various factors while buying health insurance online or offline. It is to ensure that your parents get the best available coverage out there. Check the following things to get the best value out of your investment

1.     Reputation of the Insurance Company

Choose an insurer known for quick claims processing and transparent communication. Evaluate how responsive they are to mature claimants through reviews and recommendations.

2.     Coverage of the Policy

Opt for comprehensive coverage that includes pre-existing conditions, mental illness, and age-related health issues. Ensure the plan offers preventive healthcare benefits to cater to increasing health needs.

3.     Exclusions

Get a grasp of the exclusions of the policy to avoid unexpected medical expenses. Scrutinise the policy document and clarify any doubts about coverage of pre-existing conditions and medications.

4.     Additional Coverage Benefits

Consider add-ons like Critical Illness Insurance, Room Rent Waiver, OPD Cover, and Hospital Cash Cover. Customise the policy with riders to fill gaps in coverage and cater to the specific health needs of your parents.

5.     Location of Network Hospitals

Verify the proximity of network hospitals to your parents' residence for easy access to cashless facilities. Ensure nearby hospitals offer the best treatment options to avoid long commutes during emergencies.

6.     Value-Added Services

Look for policies offering free health check-ups, teleconsultations, and health tracking services. Value-added services promote preventive care and make healthcare more accessible for elderly parents.

7.     Affordability

Senior health plans can be expensive; try balancing costs with necessary coverage. Set a budget and evaluate plans that offer feature-rich benefits without compromising essential inclusions.

8.     Claim Process

Select an insurer that has a simple, digital, and straightforward claim process to minimise hassles during emergencies. Prefer insurers who are known for their empathetic communication and streamlined claim procedures.

9.     Renewability

Check the renewability options and age limits of the policy to ensure long-term coverage. Opt for insurers that offer lifelong renewability without difficult rate hikes, ensuring continuous protection for your parents.

10.Tax Benefits

Premiums paid for parents' health insurance are tax-deductible under sections 80D and 80DD of the Income Tax Act. Ensure to maintain proper documentation to claim these benefits.

By considering these factors, you can select a health insurance plan that provides comprehensive and reliable coverage for your parents, ensuring their well-being and peace of mind.

Types of Parents’ Health Insurance Plans in India

Check out the following types of plans that are available in India for parents:

1.     Individual Health Insurance

This plan covers one individual, ensuring particular healthcare needs are met. It is ideal for personalised coverage for each parent.

2.     Senior Citizen Health Insurance

This plan by design is for elderly parents with higher coverage for illnesses associated with old age.

3.     Family Floater Health Insurance

Under one policy it covers the entire family. Family members can share the sum assured among themselves. It is suitable for covering both parents and possibly siblings.

4.     Critical Illness Insurance

This plan offers a lump sum amount of money on diagnosis of critical illnesses like heart disease, cancer, or stroke. It helps cover the expensive treatment necessary for these conditions.

5.     Pre-existing Condition Cover

This plan covers existing health issues of parents after a waiting period. This is essential for parents with pre-existing health conditions.

6.     Hospital Cash Insurance

This plan provides a daily remittance for each day of hospitalisation and can cover additional expenses like food and transportation during hospital stays.

7.     Top-up Health Insurance

A top-up plan activates when one's basic health insurance coverage reaches its limit. For many, this is an affordable way to enhance health coverage without purchasing a new policy.

8.     Super Top-up Health Insurance

These plans work just like top-up plans, but they cover expenses once expenses reach a threshold. It extends coverage significantly and is very useful for high medical expenses.

9.     Government Health Schemes

It includes schemes such as Ayushman Bharat for financial protection. These plans are for families below the poverty line and offer substantial healthcare support.

10.Group Health Insurance

This is a plan that employers often offer employees providing coverage for employees and their parents. This is a beneficial and affordable option.

The Bottom Line

By considering each type of parents' health insurance online and evaluating the factors discussed above, you can choose the most suitable plan for your parents. It will ensure they get the best healthcare for their specific needs and as a result, make the entire family experience peace of mind.

 

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Mysterious animal spotted during PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony; video goes viral

2
Punjab

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ticks off Mandi MP-elect over her remarks on ‘terrorism’

3
India

Modi 3.0 portfolio allocation: Rajnath, Shah, Gadkari retain ministries; Nadda gets Health, Shivraj Agriculture, Khattar Power and Housing

4
Punjab

By-elections to Punjab’s Jalandhar West and Himachal Pradesh’s Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh seats to be held on July 10

5
Entertainment

Bollywood actor Noor Malabika Das dies by suicide at her flat in Mumbai

6
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

7
Delhi

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court takes exception to Kejriwal government’s failure to remove defects in petition; hearing deferred to June 12

8
Punjab

Despite drubbing in Lok Sabha polls, Bhagwant Mann says AAP won 3 seats, vote share also increased

9
Jalandhar

Jalandhar police crack extortion case, 3 linked to Lakhbir Landa’s group arrested

10
India

Biggies retain portfolios; Agriculture for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Power goes to ML Khattar

Don't Miss

View All
PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain snatchers, video goes viral
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by hours, flayers faint without AC amid heatwave
Trending

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by 20 hours, passengers faint without AC amid heatwave

Top News

Supreme Court seeks National Testing Agency's response on plea for fresh NEET-UG amid 'paper leak', 'malpractice' allegations

Supreme Court seeks National Testing Agency's response on plea for fresh NEET-UG exam amid 'paper leak', 'malpractice' allegations

A vacation bench, however, refused to stay counselling of su...

Biggies retain portfolios; Agri for Chouhan, Power goes to Khattar

Biggies retain portfolios; Agriculture for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Power goes to ML Khattar

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sitharaman, Jaishankar keep minist...

Jaishankar, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bhupender Yadav take charge of respective ministries

Jaishankar back as External Affairs Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw takes charge too

Bhupender Yadav and Manohar Lal Khattar also took charge of ...

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

#RegionalJournal: Untold stories from the provinces, everyday

#RegionalJournal: Untold stories from the provinces, everyday


Cities

View All

JEE Advance results out; Divyamsh secures top spot in district again

JEE Advance results out; Divyamsh secures top spot in district again

19-yr-old youth drowns in canal

Shaheedi Gurpurb of Guru Arjan Dev observed across Amritsar gurdwaras

2 days after attacking own party over drug abuse, AAP MLA praises Mann

Accomplice of sacrilege accused held

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh: Year on, seven electric vehicle charging stations made functional

Chandigarh: Year on, seven electric vehicle charging stations made functional

Chandigarh to lay 165 km pipeline network for treated water

Chandigarh police failed to recover Rs 9 crore poll deployment cost: Report

15K applications for 13K Class XI seats in Chandigarh

Class XII student drowns in reservoir at Raipur Rani

L-G advises Delhi Government to stop blame game, plug leakages instead

L-G advises Delhi Government to stop blame game, plug leakages instead

Remove defects in petition: SC to AAP

Indian Navy’s Delhi-Leh car rally flaged off

AAP’s Bharti backtracks on getting head tonsured

5,000 traders converge on Talkatora to ‘Thank Modi’

Jalandhar West bypoll: Litmus test for AAP to retain its edge

Jalandhar West bypoll: Litmus test for AAP to retain its edge

Government in hurry to conduct bypoll on my seat, says Sheetal Angural

Ex-Mayor congratulates Ravneet Singh Bittu for being part of Modi Cabinet

Latifpura residents burn CM’s effigy

Shiv Sena (UBT) flays terror attack at Reasi

Bodies of two youths recovered from Sutlej, two still missing

Bodies of two youths recovered from Sutlej, two still missing

High Court dismisses plea to stay acquisition of land

NOTA outnumbers vote share of 36 candidates from Ludhiana LS seat

MC to float tenders for installation of new tube wells in week

Man nabbed for killing auto-rickshaw driver

MP takes up case of arrested scribe, threatens to hold protest

Patiala MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi takes up case of arrested scribe, threatens to hold protest