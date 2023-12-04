 Things To Do in Frisco, Texas : The Tribune India

Things To Do in Frisco, Texas

Things To Do in Frisco, Texas


Are you looking to have a ball on vacation? If so, you should know about the best things to do in Frisco, Texas. This Texas city is located just 25 minutes North of Dallas. If you are a fun-loving person, Frisco is your go-to place. You might be visiting Frisco as a team. Otherwise, you can be a single person. In both cases, Frisco has something to offer. 

Featuring more than 70 miles of trails, this Texas City offers walkers, runners, and bikers plenty of pathways to explore. Not only for fitness enthusiasts, Frisco has something to offer for art and culture lovers, too. The city is the home to the growing art trail encompassing the Texas Sculpture Garden. 

Your visit to Frisco will not be complete unless you learn about the rich history of this city. For this, you can head to the Frisco Heritage Museum. In short, no matter your interest or age, Frisco has plenty of fun things to do.  Read on to learn more:

Things To Do in Frisco for People with Different Interests

For Wellness

Are you a person particular about your wellness? Do you look for something to unwind, relax, and sit back in Frisco? The city can treat you with a facial, a massage, or a complete day of pampering. Yes, the city is home to many spas. Right from resort-style to old-fashioned boutique spas, you can find a lot of relaxation spots in the city. So, relaxation is one of the best things to do in Frisco. You can get it from one of the following spas:

  • Sixes Cricket- Social Entertainment
  • Culture – A Day Spa
  • Altitude Aerial Arts
  • Elements Spa
  • Fusion Chiropractic Spa
  • Hammer & Nails Grooming for Guys
  • Hiatus Spa

Omni PGA Frisco Resort

For Fun Days / Nights Out

Ever heard of cricket? Sixes is the ‘top golf’  for cricket. Sixes, based in Grandscape, is the most fun we’ve had in a long time. Between failing badly at cricket, to drinking one too many cocktails - to over indulging in the great food - Sixes is literally the best place to go in Frisco. Whether it’s with your kids, friends, work colleagues - it works all year round. And we can’t even lie; the daily happy hour makes all the difference. 

For Golfers

Would you love playing Golf? If so, Frisco is the home of many golf clubs. You can expect unforgettable golf experiences at Frisco. Right from top-of-the-line public links to championship courses, the city has a lot of spots to play golf. You can spend all day in the city hitting high. Here is a list of golf courses in Frisco if you feel golfing is one of the most beautiful things to do in Frisco:

  • Fazio Course
  • The Westin Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa
  • Frisco Topgolf Swing Suite
  • Frisco Lakes Golf Club
  • The Trails of Frisco Golf Club

Plantation Golf Club

Shopping

Are you a shopping enthusiast? If so, Frisco is an excellent location for you. What is your style of shopping? Do you look for unbeatable deals? Are you particular about top brands? Thankfully, Frisco has something for every type of shopper. Retail reigns in all sizes and shapes in the city.

Shopping is one of the popular activities in Frisco. Locals say that if shopping is a competitive sport, Frisco hosts the championship. From this statement, you can understand the value of shopping given by locals.

You should go big. If so, you can head to a shopping mall in North Texas. You might want to redecorate your home or dump your wardrobe with boutique styling items. Frisco has something for everyone. With more than 9 million square feet of retail space to explore, you can enjoy endless shopping in Frisco. To shop, you can head to one of the following locations in Frisco:

  • The Star
  • The Rail District
  • East Frisco
  • Stonebriar District

Stonebriar Center

Nightlife in Frisco

Are you a night bird? If so, spending some quality time wandering is one of the best things to do in Frisco at night. Just because the sun goes down does not mean that the fun has to come to an end. On any given night, you can find live music, nightlife, and games in the city. From local artists taking the stage to national bands stopping by the significant events, Frisco has a lot to offer during the night. Many sports clubs, bars, and neighborhood pubs are functioning at night in Frisco. So, you can stay joyful even at night in the city.

So, leave your accommodation and participate in a live music event. Otherwise, you can also head to sports bars for unforgettable fun.

Attractions in Frisco

If you are more into adventurous things to do in Frisco, the city will not disappoint you. You can find water parks, splash pads, and museums to explore in the city. 

Things to do with Kids

You might be taking your kids to Frisco. In this case, you will be particular about finding activities that kids will love. Thankfully, Frisco has many things to do with kids. These things will keep kids entertained. Here are a few of such things:

  • Make your kid score the game-winning strike at the National Soccer Hall of Fame
  • Floating the Lazy River at Rider’s Field
  • Fighting fires at KidZania
  • Take your kids to the Hidden Arts Gems

Head to the River Runs Through It

Water Parks & Splash Pads

In case you are looking for family fun, you can engage in many sports in the following places:

  • Frisco Splash Pads at

Shepherd’s Glen Spray Park J.R. Newman Park Frisco Commons

  • Frisco Water Parks

Indoor Aquatic Center Outdoor Water Park

Frisco’s Best Kept Secrets

Certain things are commonly recommended When discussing the best things to do in Frisco, Texas. However, certain things remain secret. Only some locals and tourists engage in these activities in Frisco. Here are a few such places to visit in the city:

  • Limestone Quarry Park
  • Bi-Centennial Park 
  • Shepherd’s Glen Spray Park
  • JR Newman Park & Splash Pad
  • Vivian Stark McCallum Park

In short, Frisco has something to offer for everyone. So, you can take your family to this city with confidence. You can engage in plenty of activities. You can stay assured that this city will meet the interests of each of your family members. So, get ready for an unforgettable experience.

 

 

