Things to Do in Jaipur: Attraction & Activities

Known as the ‘Pink City’ due to its iconic colour-coded buildings, Jaipur serves as the capital of Rajasthan and is a city rich in cultural history and architectural splendour. This city not only captivates tourists with its grand palaces and intricate temples but also engages them with its array of activities and attractions.

From visiting historical landmarks to staying at the best resort in Jaipur, here, we delve into an extensive list of things to do in Jaipur that go beyond the traditional tourist routes to offer a well-rounded experience.

Jaipur Sightseeing

Marvel at the Architectural Wonders – Amer Fort and Hawa Mahal

Nestled atop a hill, Amer Fort is the epitome of Rajasthani grandeur. Its elaborate architecture featuring a mix of Hindu and Mughal elements can keep you engrossed for hours. Don't miss the Light and Sound show in the evening that vividly recounts the fort's history.

Also known as the ‘Palace of Winds,’ Hawa Mahal is famed for its unique five-floor exterior resembling a honeycomb. The 953 small windows, called 'Jharokhas,' allow cool air to circulate, making it a masterpiece of ancient climate control practice.

Dive Into Culinary Delights

The culinary landscape of Jaipur is as rich and diverse as its cultural tapestry, offering an enticing blend of flavours and aromas that captivate both locals and tourists. Venturing into the city's food scene is an experience in itself; here, food is not just sustenance but an art form.

From the spicy and tangy flavours of ‘Pyaaz Kachori’ to the sweet allure of ‘Ghevar,’ Jaipur offers a gastronomic journey that satisfies all kinds of palates. For a taste of something authentically local, a visit to one of the city's bustling street markets is a must. With food vendors offering delicacies like ‘Mishri Mawa’ and ‘Mirchi Vada,’ diving into the city’s culinary world is one of the best things to do in Jaipur.

Explore the Local Markets – Johari and Tripolia Bazaars

Known for its exquisite jewellery, Johari Bazaar is a haven for shoppers. From precious gemstones to handcrafted silver ornaments, this market offers a myriad of options. There’s another famous market in Jaipur that is a must-visit. Famous for its lac jewellery and traditional Rajasthani textiles, a stroll through the lanes of Tripolia Bazaar is like taking a step back in time, encapsulating the essence of old Jaipur.

Engage in Thrilling Activities – Hot Air Balloon and Elephant Rides

Witness the aerial view of the city’s breathtaking landscape through a hot air ballooning experience, one of the most popular Jaipur things to do. It is both thrilling and romantic, making it perfect for adventure seekers and couples alike.

When you’re visiting the iconic Amer Fort, you must definitely opt for an elephant ride up the steep pathways, reminiscent of royal processions of the past.

Visit the Birla Temple

A visit to Birla Temple, one of the best things to do in Jaipur, offers not only spiritual solace but also a chance to appreciate its intricate marble architecture, which stands as a contemporary addition to the city's historic landmarks.

The temple is easily accessible from various parts of Jaipur and offers well-maintained premises. Aside from its religious aspect, the temple grounds also serve as a vantage point, offering panoramic views of the city. You will often find both tourists and locals here, captivated by the temple's spiritual offerings and its aesthetic allure.

Explore Jantar Mantar, the Astronomical Marvel

Jantar Mantar in Jaipur is not just an observatory but an architectural wonder that stands testament to India's historical prowess in astronomy. Built in the 18th century by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II, this UNESCO World Heritage site houses 19 astronomical instruments, intricately designed for various celestial calculations.

A marvel that has fascinated scientists and historians alike, Jantar Mantar offers a fascinating glimpse into the advanced scientific thinking of its era.

The Royal Grandeur: Jaipur City Palace

Nestled in the heart of Jaipur, the City Palace is a stunning complex that exemplifies Rajputana architecture at its finest. Built by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II in the 18th century, the palace complex features a range of courtyards, gardens, and elaborate buildings like the Chandra Mahal and Mubarak Mahal.

Each corner of the City Palace whispers stories of royal extravagance, offering tourists like you an immersive journey through Rajasthan's regal history.

In summary, there are many things to see in Jaipur as well as experiences to cherish that cater to all kinds of travellers. Whether it's marvelling at architectural ingenuity, delving into culinary escapades, shopping at bustling bazaars, or seeking spiritual enlightenment, Jaipur holds a rich tapestry of experiences waiting to be unravelled.

Where to Stay in Jaipur?

Just 30 minutes away from the city of Jaipur, the Club Mahindra Nature Resort is a sanctuary that merges rustic charm with modern luxury. It beckons you to immerse yourself in an experience where the natural world is the star attraction.

Activities abound, from exploring the nearby forests on a safari to engaging in crafts during a pottery class, make this one of the best resorts in Rajasthan.

Club Mahindra Nature Resort is a destination for both adventure and relaxation. While you rejuvenate at the spa, your kids will be entertained in specialized play areas. Characterized by winding pathways, secluded gazebos, and peaceful fountains, the resort is an oasis of tranquility. The accommodations, fashioned as earth houses, marry a rustic exterior with plush interiors to create an atmosphere of authentic yet comfortable elegance.

Come discover the perfect blend of rustic charm and modern luxury at this unique resort while you explore the wonders of the ‘Pink City.’ Don't miss the opportunity for a delightful stay that promises an unforgettable experience in Jaipur's natural sanctuary.

