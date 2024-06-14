Things To Keep In Mind Before Buying Health Insurance Plans For Family

Health insurance is essential for protecting your family's financial health and ensuring they receive quality medical care in times of need. To ensure healthcare safety for your spouse, parents, children, or siblings, you can explore family floater health insurance plans. These plans provide a cost-effective way to insure your entire family under one policy, with the sum insured shared amongst all members. Although choosing to buy family health insurance is an easy decision, finding the right policy requires careful thought. To assist you in navigating the vast insurance market and selecting the best health insurance plan for your family, we’ve outlined key tips and considerations.

Things to Consider While Buying Health Insurance Plans for Family

Here are some key factors you should take into account to find the best health insurance for your family.

Sum Insured

Selecting an appropriate sum insured is crucial to cover the expected medical expenses of all family members. Considering rising medical costs and inflation, opting for a higher sum insured is advisable. However, a higher sum insured also means a higher premium. If affordability is a concern, then you can enhance your coverage limit without a significant increase in premium by opting for top-up or super top-up health insurance plans.

Coverage

Choosing the best health insurance plan for your family involves ensuring it includes all necessary coverage benefits. Comprehensive coverage is essential to cover all possible medical expenses. When evaluating coverage benefits, ensure they meet your specific needs. For instance, a newly married couple can select a plan with maternity benefits to cover childbirth expenses and avoid financial strain. Similarly, if your parents frequently incur outpatient department (OPD) expenses, selecting plans that cover these costs would be advantageous. Tailoring the coverage to your family’s unique needs ensures you get the most out of your health insurance plan.

Limits and Sub-limits

Some health insurance plans impose sub-limits on room rent, particularly for lower-sum insured policies. These sub-limits can restrict overall coverage. If you choose a room with a rent higher than the allowed sub-limit, then your inpatient claim will be proportionately reduced. Plans without sub-limits are typically more expensive. Additionally, certain benefits like OPD expenses, maternity coverage, AYUSH treatments, and organ donor expenses may also have specific limits. When choosing a health insurance plan for your family, carefully check the applicable limits and sub-limits. Opt for plans without sub-limits applicable on room rent and other expenses to ensure comprehensive coverage.

Network Hospitals

Health insurance plans offer cashless hospitalisation, where the insurance company directly pays the hospital bills, relieving you of the financial burden. This benefit is available only if you get admitted to a hospital that is part of the insurance company's network. You can find a list of these hospitals in your city on the insurer's website. When buying a family health plan, review the network hospitals to ensure your preferred local hospital is included. A larger pan-India network is advantageous, as it ensures easier access to network hospitals, regardless of your location.

Waiting Period for Pre-existing Conditions

Pre-existing illnesses are conditions that you or any family member already have when purchasing a new health insurance policy. These conditions are subject to a waiting period, known as the pre-existing waiting period, which ranges from 12 to 48 months before coverage is provided. If you or any of your family members suffer from a pre-existing condition, then seek plans with a shorter waiting period to access coverage sooner.

All in all, purchasing the right health insurance plan for your family is a crucial step in safeguarding their financial stability and ensuring access to quality healthcare. Family floater health insurance plans offer a cost-effective way to cover all family members under a single policy. However, selecting the most suitable plan requires careful consideration of various factors. You can also choose a top up health insurance plan to cover the additional expenses. By evaluating these aspects and tailoring the policy to your family's specific needs, you can ensure comprehensive coverage and peace of mind.

