Think Green: Think Cardano, Solana, And Big Eyes Coin

It is all hands on deck when it comes to reversing the effects of global warming. We can no longer separate how we live from our environment, a fact that has changed the way many do this thing called life, including investing. As such, the crypto world can’t continue to isolate itself from the impacts of its oversized environmental footprints. This is why coins with sustainability at their core like Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Cardano (ADA), and Solana (SOL) are highly popular in the market. Let’s get to know more about them.

Cardano (ADA) Cares For The Environment

Name the measuring metric and Cardano still emerges as one of the most eco-friendly, environmentally sustainable cryptocurrencies in existence. Unlike cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) which uses proof-of-work (PoW), Cardano uses a proof-of-stake (PoS) system in which users pledge their coins for the right to validate transactions and earn more coins. This makes all the difference because Cardano does not rely on energy-intensive mining that uses thousands of powerful computers. Hence, it massively reduces its carbon footprint by saving significant amounts of energy.

Solana (SOL) Masters The Art Of Scalability And Sustainability

When deciding how its ecosystem would work, Solana took a unique approach. It was introduced to the market as a scalability solution to the cryptocurrency market against cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC). However, by improving scalability in crypto, Solana also became one of the most sustainable blockchains, combining Proof-of-Stake (PoS) with Proof-of-History (PoH) to achieve consensus. In crypto lingo, consensus is the protocols, algorithms, or other computer systems that allow cryptocurrencies to work.

 

Ocean Conservation: Big Eyes Coin (BIG) To The Rescue!

Big Eyes Coin is the name and saving the ocean is the game. With its playful themes and cute cat mascot, BIG has ambitious goals to save a crucial part of our ecosystem, the oceans. A lot of problems our ecosystem faces revolve around the oceans. Overfishing, plastic pollution, and climate change are putting marine life in danger, and Big Eyes has made it its mission to change that. Donning its red cape, the meme coin will hold a charity wallet containing 5% of its tokens inside. The wallet will make regular contributions to ocean conservation charities.

A clear show of its commitment to sustainability.                 

Additionally, Big Eyes Coin builds on the Ethereum blockchain, which recently switched to the energy-efficient Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus, reducing its carbon footprint by an eye-watering 99.95%!

For lovers of the cat-themed coin, it is a huge plus that BIG isn’t just seeking to compete with the big guns in terms of market cap and pricing but also, in social impact.

Final thoughts

Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are on a crusade toward sustainability and we can’t help but cheer them on as they adopt energy-efficient consensus to reduce their carbon footprint. But Big Eyes isn’t stopping, taking it a step further by putting its money where its mouth is and giving financial support to charities that converse the ocean.  Everybody is responsible for leaving planet earth better than we met it and how we spend our money is one way to ensure that happens. Time is not a luxury we can afford, so we must act now and choose right!

