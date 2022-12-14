 Three Coins That Might Prove Hugley Profitable For You If You Get In This Winter - Big Eyes Coin, ApeCoin, And EOS : The Tribune India

Blockchain technology is a revolutionary technology that has been around for a while, but why has it yet to be widely implemented? It is due to cryptocurrencies needing to avail the maximum potential of blockchain technology and therefore needing to provide real value to the community. However, if you wish to go big in the crypto market, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), ApeCoin (APE), and EOS (EOS) might be your shot this winter.

What Is ApeCoin, And Why Is It So Popular?

ApeCoin (APE) is a game-based cryptocurrency that focuses on growing the digital world and lets people buy games, items, and services in its Metaverse. This project is built on the Ethereum blockchain, meaning it is secure and transparent and carries out tasks instantly. APE has a lot of benefits, including the chance to become a part of an NFT project called Bored Ape Yacht Club. The team is also planning to create a Web3 community, making it even more valuable. Moreover, users can also take part in the project's governance through the use of the token itself. The project has a max supply of 1 billion tokens with an all-time high of $26.70.

What Makes EOS Worth Its Rank?

EOS (EOS) is a third-generation blockchain platform that allows for the easier creation of decentralized applications (dApps). Operating as a virtual machine makes it easier for the platform to operate and to charge lower fees than other platforms. Additionally, the delegated proof of stake mechanism allows users to choose which node operators to select and help make decisions about the network, giving the project an upper hand over the POS platforms. Furthermore, the EOS.IO software has also been launched, which plans to eliminate the transaction fee and carry out millions of transactions in a second. Lastly, the all-time high of EOS is $22.89, with a never-ending supply of tokens that is incremented by 5% every year.

What Is Big Eyes Coin? 

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme token that portrays a cat as its theme. It works on the Ethereum blockchain and aims to raise huge capital for the DeFi ecosystem. It is also a huge wealth generator for its community as it is a full-on community token. Moreover, BIG has planned four unique stages in its system's roadmap to be held in the future. The 4 of these are Crouch, Leap, Run, and the Catwalk stage, all set for different purposes.

The Crouch stage is currently live and includes the presale, a token audit, a media stunt, and social media going live. The second stage, Leap, will include the token's launch on Uniswap. At the third stage Run, another charity donation will be held, and BIG's NFT will be launched. Finally, the fourth stage, Catwalk, includes the token donating $1 million to a charity. BIG's total supply is 200 billion, and its presale is live. The presale has reached stage 7 with $11.27 million raised.

 

Big Eyes Coin's Presale Is Live, And This Is How You Can Benefit From It

Buying BIG is simple and doesn't require any complicated steps, as the user has to follow through only three steps. The first task requires the user to make a wallet on MetaMask or Trust Wallet. Then, the user has to select ETH, BNB, or USDT as a swapping method to purchase BIG. Finally, the user will be able to collect the tokens bought during the presale once it ends.

It would be right to say that these are amongst the limited cryptocurrencies that saw the widening gap between utility and market demand and therefore have been initiating value to lessen that gap. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a great example, as it has been offering praise-worthy benefits even though it has yet to enter the market officially.

 

For more information on Big Eyes Coin (BIG), you can visit the following links:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZTnMG62VEs

Promotional Code: SUSHI733

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

