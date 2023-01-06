Three Cryptos You Need In Your Wallet For 2023 - Tether, Binance USD And Big Eyes Coin

Last year was not the best time for cryptocurrencies. Many big names, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), were hit hard by the Terra Luna and FTX crashes last year. These crashes happened only months apart and made it hard for cryptocurrencies to recover before being knocked down again.

Most cryptos, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and other altcoins, may not be the best investment opportunity for the new year. With much uncertainty as to whether they will recover, investing in them now could lose you a lot of money.

However, there are still many low-risk investment opportunities on the market. These include pre-sale meme coin, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), which was protected from the crashes and stablecoins like Tether (USDT) and Binance USD (BUSD).

Tether - The Largest Stablecoin On The Market

RealCoin was introduced in July 2014; in November 2014, it underwent a rebranding, and in 2015, it was launched as Tether. Tether, initially built on the Bitcoin blockchain, now supports the Omni and Liquid protocols for Bitcoin and the Ethereum and TRONs blockchains, among others, making it a precious and flexible commodity.

Tether (USDT) is a stablecoin that claims to be backed "100% by Tether's reserves" and is pegged to the US dollar. After Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), Tether is the third-biggest cryptocurrency as of January 2023. It is also the largest stablecoin, with a market capitalisation of around $67 billion.

Binance USD - The Stablecoin Linked To One Of The Biggest Crypto Exchanges

Like Tether, Binance USD (BUSD) is also a stablecoin. Therefore it’s also pegged at a 1:1 ratio with the US dollar to ensure stability and lessen the volatility of the cryptocurrency.

The BUSD was created on Ethereum, making it an ERC-20 token. Binance USD may be conveniently kept in well-known Ethereum wallets like MetaMask and Exodus because of its ERC-20 nature.

This implies that using services that require Ethereum or making purchases on decentralised markets on Ethereum do not require you to exchange your US dollars for ether (ETH). Spending money is made more straightforward, and, more importantly, budgeting is made easier when you know the BUSD's worth in dollars.

Big Eyes Coin - Revolutionising, The Meme Coin Market, Hitting $12 Million

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin on the crypto market. It is currently in its pre-sale stage and has raised a massive $12 million in just a few short months. The coin has many things to attribute to its success. The first is its unique take on meme coins; using a cat to represent itself instead of a dog was a big move, and it has paid off.

The coin also has taken a stance to help the environment fight climate change and protect the world's oceans. Big Eyes Coin has set aside 5% of all BIG tokens to be placed inside a charity wallet. The money made by the tokens kept in this wallet will then be taken and donated to numerous ocean-saving charities.

To Summarise,

The big crypto giants, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), amongst other altcoins, are still recovering from crypto crashes and are too volatile to be a good investment currently. However, there are cryptos like Big Eyes Coin (BIG) which was protected from the crashes and stable coins like Tether (USD) and Binance USD (BUSD) that would serve as much better investment opportunities.

