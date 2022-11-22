Thrilling Adventure of surviving 24 hours in the most-dangerous Jungle by Fukra Insaan

India’s most-popular YouTuber Fukra Insaan’s soul-stirring adventure of surviving 24 hours in the most dangerous jungle created goose bumps amongst the viewers!

The popularity of streaming videos on YouTube in the entertainment industry is being quickly overtaken by a renowned YouTuber named Fukra Insaan "Abhishek Malhan." His channel is getting tremendous fame due to its super-amazing & thrilling videos. His channel is blessed with 5.15 million subscribers as of now, and the count is increasing with each passing day.

Abhishek says of his most daring yet fascinating challenge: "I prefer to take the challenges. I do this for my fans to provide them with entertaining stuff. Fukra Insaan was recently observed doing the extremely difficult job of spending 24 hours in the most perilous forest. It was the most difficult assignment I had planned to complete. Without any necessities, surviving among dangerous wild animals in the jungle on the thorn roads is a truly difficult task, but if you believe in yourself and are eager to succeed, success will always be yours.

Adding more exciting things to his adventurous jungle task, Abhishek says, “Initially it seemed an easy task, but when the sun started setting down and we were running out of food and water, we were shocked! Even there was no proper facility for shelter. We tied a plastic paper roll to three trees and created a swing so that we can stay there overnight.” He says, “At midnight, I felt very restless, dizzy, and puked due to dehydration and starvation. My friends immediately rushed me to the hospital, and I was kept under observation and on saline water.”

Since the team couldn't find the water, Abhishek 'Fukra Insaan' felt terrible for abandoning the task in the middle. According to Abhishek Malhan, "I felt awful for leaving it undone because it was the hardest task of my life.

The video gained over 4 million+ views and thousands of happy, supportive comments praising his effort and sincerity for his viewers.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.