TIDA Badminton Academy Dominates Mohali Sub-Junior and Junior District Championship!

Mohali, Punjab – In a display of exceptional talent and dedication, TIDA Badminton Academy is proud to announce that its players have swept the Official Mohali Sub-Junior and Junior District Badminton Championship 2024-25! The tournament, held at the GMADA Sports Complex in Sector 78, Mohali, TIDA athletes claim top honours in every single category they participated in.

This victory marks a momentous occasion for the entire TIDA Badminton Academy family, encompassing players, parents, and coaches. The unwavering commitment and hard work displayed by everyone involved have culminated in this remarkable achievement.

Unmatched Performance Across Categories

TIDA players dominated the competition, showcasing their prowess across various age groups and disciplines. Here's a breakdown of their impressive wins:

Under-11 Boys Singles (U11 BS): Winner - Viraj Gupta

Winner - Viraj Gupta Under-13 Boys Singles (U13 BS): Winner - Vihaan Kapoor

Winner - Vihaan Kapoor Under-13 Boys Doubles (U13 BD): Winners - Vihaan Kapoor & Manan

Winners - Vihaan Kapoor & Manan Under-13 Boys Doubles (U13 BD): Runner-Up - Saksham & Siddharth

Runner-Up - Saksham & Siddharth Under-15 Girls Singles (U15 GS): Winner - Sukhmeet

Winner - Sukhmeet Under-15 Boys Doubles (U15 BD): Winners - Sujal & Pratham

Winners - Sujal & Pratham Under-17 Girls Singles (U17 GS ): Winner :- Sukhmeet

Winner :- Sukhmeet Under 17 Boys Singles(U17 BS): Runner Up : - Sujal Singla

About TIDA Sports

It is a sports aggregator that provides you with easy access to exceptional coaching, thrilling competitions, and sports facilities. It is an all-encompassing source for empowerment, companionship, and self-discovery. Here, a thriving environment of opportunity, support, and direction fosters the spirit of sports.

Adit Goel, Co-Founder, TIDA sports, stated “It's an incredibly proud moment for TIDA Badminton Academy to witness our players excel on such a prestigious platform.This remarkable achievement is a result of the unwavering dedication and commitment of our players, coaches, and support staff”.

A Testament to Dedication and Training

The TIDA Badminton Academy extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the participating players for their outstanding performance. This exceptional accomplishment is a true reflection of their unwavering dedication, rigorous training, and unwavering support from their families and coaches.

This victory serves as a strong testament to the academy's commitment to nurturing young badminton talent. TIDA Badminton Academy remains dedicated to providing its students with the finest coaching, facilities, and training environment to help them excel in the sport and achieve their badminton dreams.

The Road Ahead

With the district championships concluded, the TIDA players now set their sights on the upcoming state championships. The academy hopes to replicate the success at the district level and return with more medals. With the depth of talent at TIDA, the future certainly looks bright.

Tida Sports has won multiple medals in various sports categories in the past. Their partner academies offer excellent coaching for a variety of sports, including volleyball, badminton, table tennis,swimming, and cricket.

