Top 10 Best Hair Transplant In Turkey And The Cost List


A hair transplant involves removing hair follicles from a donor site and implantation in the balding area. Turkey has become a popular destination for hair transplants due to its high-quality service, advanced technology, and affordable prices. This article will discuss Turkey’s top 10 best hair transplant clinics and their associated cost list.

Nim Clinic:

Nim Clinic is a leading hair transplant clinic in Turkey that provides high-quality services using the latest technology. With three experts onboard, the clinic offers FUE and DHI techniques, and a hair transplant costs from $1,900 to around $4,500.

Smile Hair Clinic

The renowned hair transplant center Smile Hair Clinic offers an outstanding range of all-inclusive services to patients worldwide. The cost of a hair transplant at the facility is Fue, DHI, Manuel Fue, and Sapphire Fue treatments ranging $2690– $7290.

ASMED Hair Transplant Clinic

Dr. Koray Erdoğan is a world-renowned hair transplant surgeon who has performed over 15,000 successful hair transplants. He founded ASMED Hair Transplant Clinic, and hair transplant costs are based on the number of grafts you need. One graft is approximately $3.50.

Sapphire Hair Clinic

Sapphire Hair Clinic is a leading hair transplant clinic that uses the latest techniques to provide natural-looking results to patients. Depending on the treatment, a hair transplant at Sapphire Hair Clinic costs $2,000. They also offer unique treatments for HIV patients at $3900 and people that want beard and eyebrow restoration on an enquire basis.

Dr Serkan Aygın Clinic

Dr. Serkan Aygın is a famous hair transplant surgeon with over 25 hours of successful hair transplant years. He is the founder of Dr. Serkan Aygın Clinic, and a hair transplant costs starting from $4,000.

HLC Clinic

HLC Clinic is a world-renowned hair transplant clinic that provides hair restoration, hair plugs, and PRP services to patients from all walks of life. The hair transplant costs are based on the number of grafts you use, from $2.90 to $3.30 per graft.

Hair Of İstanbul

Hair Of Istanbul is a leading multi-faceted hair transplant clinic that provides high-quality afro, beard, and women’s hair restoration services using the latest technology. The clinic’s cost of a hair transplant starts at $3000.

Now Hair Time

All of Now Hair Time’s clients receive only VIP service. Patients have something to look forward to with top-notch care and accommodations from this clinic. Depending on the surgery, the clinic’s late hair transplant prices start at $4000.

Cosmedica

Cosmedica Hair Treatment Center, led by Dr. Levent Acar, with 16 years of experience, offers hair transplant treatments starting from approximately $2,700 to $4,700. In the UK, hair transplant operation costs range between $5,600 and $28,000 or even more. Cosmedica’s prices are highly competitive while maintaining exceptional quality standards.

Blue Magic Clinic

This world-famous group prides itself on using the latest innovative technologies, such as High-Quality MICRO FUE SAPPHIRE and DHI CHOI PEN, for hair transplant procedures. Their treatments are second to none, and the costs range from $2000 to $4000.

Bottom Line

Turkey is a popular destination for hair transplants due to its high-quality service, advanced technology, and affordable prices. Suppose you are looking for the best hair transplant clinic in Turkey. In that case, you can choose from the top 10 clinics, including Nim Clinic.

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

 

