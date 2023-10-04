Top 10 Best Microwave Ovens in India for Healthy and Effortless Cooking

Microwave ovens have become an indispensable kitchen appliance, making cooking and heating food a breeze. Whether you're a culinary enthusiast or simply looking for a convenient way to prepare meals, a good microwave oven can be a game-changer. To help you find the perfect microwave for your kitchen, we've compiled a list of the top 10 microwave ovens available in India, each offering its unique features and advantages.

What to look for before buying a microwave oven?

Capacity:

Determine the microwave's capacity based on your family size and cooking needs. Smaller capacities (20-25 litres) are suitable for small families, while larger ones (30 liters or more) are ideal for larger families.

Child Lock:

If you have children at home, a child lock feature can be essential for safety.

Reviews and Ratings:

Read customer reviews and ratings online to get insights into real-world experiences with the microwave model you're considering.

Additional Features:

Consider additional features like defrosting by weight or sensor cooking, which can simplify meal preparation.

Energy Efficiency:

Look for energy-efficient models with a good BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) rating to save on electricity bills.

By considering these factors and thoroughly checking the microwave oven, you can make an informed decision and select the one that best suits your needs and preferences.

Here is the list of Top 10 Microwave Ovens in India

SAMSUNG 28 L Convection & Grill Microwave Oven (MC28A5013AK, Black)

Prepare delectable feasts for your family with the Samsung 28 L Convection and Grill Microwave Oven. The Auto Cook menu offers a diverse selection of preprogrammed Indian recipes, making cooking a breeze. Take advantage of its advanced Fermentation function, which harnesses sophisticated fermentation technology to create fresh dough and yoghurt at the perfect temperature. Additionally, maximize the interior space of this microwave oven by deactivating the turntable function, allowing you to accommodate large square dishes effortlessly and enhance your cooking versatility.

Customer Ratings: 4.3

SAMSUNG 28 L Convection & Grill Microwave Oven (CE1041DSB3, Black)

Elevate your culinary prowess and delight your friends, family, and guests with the Samsung 28 L Convection and Grill Microwave Oven. Its Auto Cook menu offers a wide array of preprogrammed Indian recipes, simplifying the cooking process and expanding your menu options. Embrace healthier cooking with the integrated Slim Fry technology, enabling you to prepare crispy snacks with minimal oil usage. Furthermore, the microwave oven's innovative tandoor technology effortlessly replicates the traditional tandoor cooking method, allowing you to reach temperatures up to 200°C with a simple touch, enhancing your cooking versatility.

Customer Ratings: 4.4

Panasonic 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver)

Experience culinary exploration with the Panasonic 20 L Solo Microwave Oven as your trusted companion. Boasting a generous 20-litre capacity, it ensures uninterrupted cooking or heating of your favourite dishes. With an impressive selection of 51 auto menu options, this microwave oven empowers you to embark on culinary adventures, offering a multitude of menu choices for your creativity to thrive. Additionally, its user-friendly digital control panel simplifies access to its array of features, enhancing your cooking convenience.

Customer Ratings: 4.3

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black)

Whether your culinary adventures involve cooking, baking, roasting, grilling, toasting, re-heating, defrosting, or broiling, the IFB Microwave Oven is your versatile kitchen companion. Its ingenious design incorporates heating elements that generate ample heat, complemented by a 360-degree motorized rotisserie and convection fan, ensuring uniform heating and reliable outcomes. The oven swiftly preheats automatically, making your cooking endeavours more time-efficient. Embrace the joy of gourmet cooking in your daily life with this exceptional appliance.

Customer Ratings: 4.4

LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043BP, Black)

Transforming your daily routine into a healthier and more wholesome eating habit is as easy as welcoming the LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven into your kitchen. This indispensable kitchen appliance boasts LG's cutting-edge i-wave technology, ensuring swift and nutritious cooking. Its Anti Bacteria Cavity guarantees an interior that remains free from unpleasant odours, while the Even Reheat and Defrost Function simplifies your cooking endeavors, making meal preparation an effortless and enjoyable task.

Customer Ratings: 4.4

SAMSUNG 21 L Convection Microwave Oven (CE73JD-B1/XTL, Black)

The Samsung Microwave Oven is a stylish and efficient convection microwave oven designed to cater to your culinary needs. With a capacity of 21 litres and a sleek black finish, it complements your kitchen decor effortlessly. The microwave oven features a user-friendly touch keypad control panel and an LED display for clear and precise operation. The package includes essential accessories such as a glass turntable, wire rack, and a quick guide label to assist you in using the oven effectively. Whether you're baking, grilling, or reheating, the samsung microwave oven offers versatility and convenience in a freestanding design, making it a valuable addition to your kitchen.

Customer Ratings: 4.4

LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black)

The LG’s Conventional Oven Microwave is a sophisticated convection microwave oven with a generous 32-litre capacity, designed to streamline your cooking experience. Its sleek black exterior adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen decor. Featuring tactile button controls and an LED digital display, it offers easy and precise operation. The package includes essential accessories such as a roller ring, glass turntable, grill rack, and a user manual with a warranty card, ensuring you have everything you need for versatile cooking. Whether you're grilling, baking, or reheating, the microwave lg oven is a reliable choice that combines style and functionality in one appliance.

Customer Ratings: 4.4

Panasonic 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-SM25JBFDG, Black)

The Panasonic 20 L Solo Microwave Oven is a sleek and reliable solo microwave oven, perfect for various cooking tasks. With a 20-litre capacity and a stylish black exterior, it complements any kitchen decor. This 2020 model is equipped with a user-friendly mechanical knob control for easy operation. The package includes a microwave oven, tray roller, instruction manual, and warranty card, ensuring you have all you need for convenient usage and peace of mind. Whether you're reheating leftovers or preparing quick meals, the Panasonic NN-SM25JBFDG offers a practical and efficient solution for your culinary needs.

Customer Ratings: 4.3

Whirlpool 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MAGICOOK PRO 20SE, Black)

The Whirlpool MAGICOOK PRO in elegant black is a versatile solo microwave oven designed for countertop use. With a capacity of 20 litres, it offers ample space for a variety of cooking tasks. The feather-touch control panel and digital display provide a modern and user-friendly interface. This 2020 series microwave oven is equipped with essential features to simplify your cooking experience. Whether you're reheating, defrosting, or preparing meals, the Whirlpool MAGICOOK PRO 20SE is a reliable and stylish addition to your kitchen.

Customer Ratings: 4.2

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846SL, Silver)

The LG Convection Microwave Oven, with its 28-litre capacity and sleek silver design, offers a user-friendly cooking experience. It features a touch keypad and LED digital display, and operates at 2450 MHz frequency. The package includes essential accessories and a starter kit, making it ideal for beginners. LG provides a free demo service for a detailed explanation of the oven's functionalities, and it comes with a 1-year product warranty and an impressive 5-year magnetron warranty. With preheat, timer, defrosting options, and 5 power levels, it provides versatile cooking capabilities. Its extensive auto-cook menu of 251 options, including 175 for Indian cuisine, and cooking categories such as beverages and sweets, cater to various tastes. The stainless steel cavity ensures durability, while the glass turntable ensures even cooking. While it lacks a child lock, it includes a grill rack and offers features like "Keep Warm" and "Custom Cook," making it a valuable addition to any kitchen.

Customer Ratings: 4.4

FAQs

Which brand offers the best convection and grill microwave oven in India?

Ans. Samsung is renowned for its high-quality convection and grill microwave ovens, such as the MC28A5013AK and CE1041DSB3 models.

Are there reliable solo microwave options available among the top brands?

Ans. Yes, brands like LG and Panasonic offer dependable solo microwave ovens, including the LG MS2043BP and Panasonic NN-ST26JMFDG.

What features make the IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven stand out?

Ans. IFB's 30BRC2 convection microwave oven stands out with its versatile cooking options, including roasting, grilling, and baking, along with a 360-degree motorized rotisserie.

Does the LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven come with a comprehensive accessory package?

Ans. Yes, the LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven includes essential accessories such as a roller ring, glass turntable, grill rack, and a user manual with a warranty card, providing everything you need for versatile cooking.

Which brand offers a user-friendly microwave oven with a mechanical knob control panel?

Ans. Panasonic's NN-SM25JBFDG solo microwave oven features a user-friendly mechanical knob control panel, making it easy to operate and ideal for various cooking tasks.

