Top 10 former Premier League players playing in MLS in 2024

For many years, former Premier League players looking for fresh challenges and possibilities in their football careers have been drawn to Major League Soccer (MLS). Even in 2024, the league continues to attract well-known players who have competed in England's top flight.

These former Premier League players are a fantastic asset to the MLS clubs because of their quality, experience, and star power. They excite fans and raise the bar for competition.

Their presence not only improves the calibre of play but also adds a glamorous and thrilling element to American football, enhancing MLS's standing as a top global talent draw. Let's examine the top 10 former Premier League players who are participating in MLS 2024 right now.

DeAndre Yedlin (FC Cincinnati)

DeAndre Yedlin has shown his adaptability and tenacity by coming up from the bench at Newcastle and Tottenham to the starting lineup at Inter Miami and now FC Cincinnati. Yedlin is a dynamic full-back who offers quickness down the wings, defensive stability and an attacking threat.

His leadership qualities from his time as the club captain make him a valuable asset both on the field and in the locker room. The popularity of Major League Soccer gets a boost with such star power and offers exciting action much like what one can experience through 10CRIC Football Betting.

Teemu Pukki (Minnesota United)

Teemu Pukki's move from Norwich City to Minnesota United is proof of his versatility and ability to succeed in a variety of football settings. Pukki's scoring prowess persisted in spite of Norwich's Premier League struggles.

Pukki, 33, has represented Norwich City in more than 120 games. Despite his age, he continues to score goals for Minnesota United, providing the team with invaluable experience and leadership. His ability to reach the back of the goal on a regular basis makes him a crucial component of Minnesota's MLS success story.

Ashley Westwood (Charlotte FC)

Ashley Westwood has extensive experience playing English football, whether it is in the EFL or Premier League. Having played for Burnley and Aston Villa, he has a wealth of experience that he undoubtedly brings to Charlotte FC.

As a stalwart in the midfield, Westwood's defensive responsibilities, tactical awareness, and passing range make him a consistent presence in the middle of the park. His seamless transition into Charlotte FC's starting lineup is evidence of his competence and adaptability as a player.

Brad Guzan (Atlanta United)

Brad Guzan, the veteran goalie for Atlanta United, keeps showcasing his impressive save percentage. Guzan's reflexes and still strong shot-stopping abilities make him a solid shot-stopper. Since returning to the league in 2017, Guzan has been a staple for Atlanta United, and he is on the verge of hitting the significant milestone of 200 games for the squad.

Aspiring goalkeepers and other teammates are motivated by his relentless drive to perfection, which is demonstrated by his leadership and consistent presence in goal.

Victor Wanyama (CF Montreal)

Victor Wanyama's arrival at CF Montreal fortifies their midfield. Wanyama, who spent time playing in Europe with Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur, is well-known for his strength and ability to halt opponents' attackers.

His combative style and leadership qualities, which anchor CF Montreal's defensive line and stabilise the midfield, make him an invaluable asset.

Maya Yoshida (LA Galaxy)

Maya Yoshida's arrival to LA Galaxy fortifies their defence by offering a capable centre defender. Yoshida has over 10 years of professional experience, which includes a successful stint with Southampton in the Premier League.

With his aerial power, he can effectively manage the defensive unit and thwart opposing attacks, making him a solid presence on defence. Yoshida's acquisition strengthens LA Galaxy's defence as they strive for MLS success.

Christian Benteke (DC United)

Christian Benteke has had little trouble adjusting to the challenging MLS environment since leaving Crystal Palace. His fantastic goal scoring record, which includes an astounding hat-trick against the New England Revolution, demonstrates his significance as a productive striker for his current side.

Benteke makes a strong case for himself to win the MLS Golden Boot. His knowledge of the Premier League has been invaluable to the DC United team.

Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire)

With the acquisition of Xherdan Shaqiri, the Chicago Fire embarked on a new phase in their attacking history. Shaqiri's explosive play style and versatility in the front line make him a significant menace to opposition defences.

He is also a skilled ball handler. His creativity and flair, coupled with his expertise from playing for top European teams, elevate the bar for Major League Soccer play and help the Chicago Fire become more proficient offensively.

Hugo Lloris (Los Angeles FC)

Lloris is a World Cup-winning goalie and a seasoned captain of Tottenham Hotspur who epitomises leadership and patience. His commanding presence in goals not only provides LAFC's defence with a solid foundation but also instils confidence in other team-mates, in addition to his exceptional shot-stopping and delivery skills. Just like cricket captains like Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma inspire their teams, Lloris's leadership is a major asset for LAFC.

Hugo Lloris's joining the Los Angeles FC has greatly benefited the MLS team. With Lloris joining the team, LAFC now has an iconic touch, proving that Major League Soccer is becoming more and more appealing to top players worldwide.

Luis Suarez (Inter Miami)

Luis Suarez, a former player for Liverpool, is still a dangerous attacker with a flair for scoring goals, even though his career may be coming to an end. His most recent stint with Gremio showed his continued potential, as he not only scored goals frequently but also significantly contributed with assists. Suarez is reunited with his former Barcelona teammates Messi, Busquets, and Alba after joining Inter Miami this season.

In addition to his on-field prowess, he provides the team with invaluable leadership and experience. His connection with Messi in particular has the ability to revitalise their explosive attacking style and make Inter Miami a major player in the MLS.

Conclusion

To sum up, the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) player inflow of former Premier League players highlights the league's increasing appeal on a global scale. These seasoned players elevate the calibre of play and spectator excitement by contributing not just their extraordinary skills but also a wealth of knowledge, leadership, and star power. Every player brings something special to their individual teams, from Luis Suarez's goal-scoring ability to DeAndre Yedlin's dynamic presence. This boosts competitiveness and promotes progress within Major League Soccer. Top players like Xherdan Shaqiri, Ashley Westwood, and Christian Benteke are drawn to the league, reinforcing its standing as the top location for football brilliance.

Content Provided by Adverloom

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #Football