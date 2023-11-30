Full Stack Development is a software development approach that involves building end-to-end web applications. It is an important skill set for developers, as it allows them to manage both the front-end and back-end of the application. Full Stack Development is crucial in today's fast-paced digital world, enabling developers to build complex, scalable, responsive web applications. Some top full-stack development companies in India include BrainerHub, TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL, and Tech Mahindra. These companies provide a wide range of full-stack development services, including web application development, mobile app development, and enterprise software development.

Top 10 Full Stack Development Companies in India

Brainerhub Solutions

Year Established: 2017

2017 Location: Ahmedabad, Gujarat

As of March 2021, Brainerhub Solutions had a total workforce of 200+ employees. Detailed Description: BrainerHub Solutions is a company that specializes in providing software solutions to businesses. They offer web development, mobile development, and data management services in more than 20 countries and ranks amongst top web development companies in India as well. Their goal is to help businesses improve their efficiency and productivity through technology.

TCS (Tata Consultancy Services)

Year Established: April 1, 1968

April 1, 1968 Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra

Mumbai, Maharashtra Number of Employees: As of March 2021, TCS had a total workforce of 488,649 employees worldwide.

As of March 2021, TCS had a total workforce of 488,649 employees worldwide. Detailed Description: TCS is a multinational IT services company based in India. It provides services worldwide, including consulting, digital transformation, and outsourcing. It is one of the largest IT services companies in the world.

Infosys

Year Established: July 7, 1981

July 7, 1981 Location: Bangalore, Karnataka

Bangalore, Karnataka Number of Employees: As of March 2021, Infosys had a total workforce of around 259,619 employees worldwide.

As of March 2021, Infosys had a total workforce of around 259,619 employees worldwide. Detailed Description: Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. The company has a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and client-centricity. Infosys is serving clients in more than 50 countries. The company aims to help clients navigate their digital transformation journey with agility and innovation.

Wipro

Year Established: December 29, 1945

December 29, 1945 Location: Bangalore, Karnataka

Bangalore, Karnataka Number of Employees: As of March 2021, Wipro had a workforce of around 190,000.

As of March 2021, Wipro had a workforce of around 190,000. Detailed Description: Wipro is a global information technology, consulting, and outsourcing company. It has a presence in over 50 countries. Wipro offers various services, including digital strategy, business consulting, and IT services. The company has a strong focus on sustainability and corporate social responsibility.

HCL Technologies

Year Established: August 11, 1976

August 11, 1976 Location: Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Noida, Uttar Pradesh Number of Employees: As of March 2021, HCL Technologies had a total workforce of around 168,977 employees worldwide.

As of March 2021, HCL Technologies had a total workforce of around 168,977 employees worldwide. Detailed Description: HCL Technologies is a leading IT services company offering its clients a broad range of services. HCL Technologies is known for its commitment to delivering high-quality services and is a trusted partner for businesses worldwide.

Tech Mahindra

Year Established : October 24, 1986

: October 24, 1986 Location : Pune, Maharashtra

: Pune, Maharashtra Number of Employees: As of March 2021, Tech Mahindra had a total workforce of around 138,831 employees worldwide.

As of March 2021, Tech Mahindra had a total workforce of around 138,831 employees worldwide. Detailed Description: Tech Mahindra is a leading digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services provider. Tech Mahindra works across 90 countries and offers various IT services and solutions to clients in multiple industries. The company delivers innovative and customer-centric solutions to help businesses stay ahead in today's digital world.

Mindtree

Year Established: August 18, 1999

August 18, 1999 Location: Bangalore, Karnataka

Bangalore, Karnataka Number of Employees: As of March 2021, Mindtree had a total workforce of around 22,614 employees worldwide.

As of March 2021, Mindtree had a total workforce of around 22,614 employees worldwide. Detailed Description: Mindtree is a global technology consulting and services company that helps clients transform their businesses through digital solutions. They offer various services, including application development, infrastructure management, and data analytics. With over 25 years of experience, Mindtree has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality services to clients across various industries.

Mphasis

Year Established: June 2000

June 2000 Location: Bangalore, Karnataka

Bangalore, Karnataka Number of Employees: As of March 2021, Mphasis had a total workforce of around 30,000 employees worldwide.

As of March 2021, Mphasis had a total workforce of around 30,000 employees worldwide. Detailed Description: Mphasis is an IT services and solutions provider that offers a wide range of services, including application development, infrastructure management, and business process outsourcing. They strongly focus on digital transformation and have been recognized for their innovative AI, automation, and cloud solutions. With a global presence and a commitment to customer success, Mphasis is a trusted partner for many companies seeking to drive growth and efficiency through technology.

LTI (Larsen & Toubro Infotech)

Year Established: December 22, 1996

December 22, 1996 Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra

Mumbai, Maharashtra Number of Employees: As of March 2021, LTI (Larsen & Toubro Infotech) had a total workforce of around 34,782 employees worldwide.

As of March 2021, LTI (Larsen & Toubro Infotech) had a total workforce of around 34,782 employees worldwide. Detailed Description: Larsen & Toubro Infotech is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company. It offers services such as application development, cloud computing, automation, and analytics to clients in various industries. LTI has a strong presence in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions and has been recognized as a leader in several technology domains by industry analysts.

Persistent Systems

Year Established: May 30, 1990

May 30, 1990 Location: Pune, Maharashtra

Pune, Maharashtra Number of Employees: As of March 2021, Persistent Systems had a total workforce of around 13,800 employees worldwide.

As of March 2021, Persistent Systems had a total workforce of around 13,800 employees worldwide. Detailed Description: Persistent Systems is a global technology company that provides high-quality software engineering services and solutions to various industries, including healthcare, banking, and retail. They specialize in cloud computing, data analytics, and enterprise mobility, among other areas. With a strong focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Persistent Systems has become a trusted partner for businesses seeking digital transformation.

Please note that this is not an exhaustive list, and several other companies offer excellent full-stack development services in India.

Experienced and versatile full-stack development company can bring your mobile-first strategy to life by guiding you through the entire MVP (minimum viable product) life cycle, creating top-notch UI/UX designs, and developing fully functional applications. Hiring full-stack developers means any technology-focused business can unlock tremendous benefits and gain a competitive edge in today's fast-paced market.

