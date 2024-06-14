 Top 10 Hospitals for the Best Ayurvedic Treatment in India : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Impact Feature
  • Top 10 Hospitals for the Best Ayurvedic Treatment in India

Top 10 Hospitals for the Best Ayurvedic Treatment in India

The best ayurvedic hospitals we have listed are top places for an Ayurveda cure in India, offering genuine ayurvedic treatment and providing accommodation with modern amenities.

Top 10 Hospitals for the Best Ayurvedic Treatment in India


Ayurveda is an ancient discipline of natural healing that has been in practise in India for centuries. It was the primary system of Medicare in the subcontinent till the advent of western medicine or allopathy in the last century. Yet Ayurveda remains the first choice medicine for millions of people in India, Srilanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Tibet etc even today.

In treating a lot of acute illnesses and surgical conditions, western medicine has progressed leaps and bounds in the past decades. It’s a testimony to the genius and perseverance of men that these modern discoveries have opened new vistas and multiple paths to address the varied health challenges that mankind face.

However, in the case of many achronic illnesses including autoimmune diseases and in several metabolic, musculoskeletal and neurologic conditions, Ayurveda eclipses western medicine hands down. While many of these conditions are presently classified as incurable and being studied and researched for a solution in western medicine, Ayurveda offers comprehensive cure which is far more profound and devoid of side effects.

The success of Ayurveda in curing many lifestyle diseases and healing so called incurable conditions has helped grow the repute of Ayurveda across the globe. Ayurveda is not just a medical science but also a guide to physical, emotional and spiritual health and wellbeing.

Today, Ayurveda is a multibillion dollar industry across multiple verticals.

For a seeker of true Ayurveda, it’s a huge challenge to differentiate or recognise the commercial and business entities in ayurveda (whose bottom line is just profit), from the genuine service providers and practitioners of traditional Ayurveda.

A criterion that one can look for is the year of establishment of the hospital or business. Most commercial entities have opened shop in the last 30 to 40 years, when ayurveda became a profitable industry. Before that it used be practised and propagated by people, who were mostly doing it out of their passion and devotion to the science.

Another criterion to look for is the people behind the institution. Most commercial ayurveda entities are owned and run by businessmen who have no background in ayurveda.

Government run ayurveda institutes are another option to receive genuine service and treatment. One just needs to look for the most competent and experienced physicians in such institutes as there will be hundreds of amateur doctors too plying their trade at these hospitals.

We have enlisted the Top Five Ayurveda Hospitals that offer the Best treatment options in India and Five others for Honourable mention.

Here are the Top Five Ayurveda hospitals in India.

AyurMana | Dharma Ayurveda Centre for Advanced Healing

Arya Vaidyasala, Kottakkal

The National Institute of Ayurveda

VaidyaratnamOushadhasala

Amala Ayurvedic Hospital and Research Center

  1. AyurMana | Dharma Ayurveda Centre for Advanced Healing

Established in 1965 by Dr.Bahuleyan hailing from the revered dharma family - ayurvedic healers for generations, AyurMana is tantamount to Ayurveda in Kerala. Dharma healers have enjoyed legendary status due to their astonishing success in curing even the most severe of ailments using ancestral formulations and unique healing approaches. The centre is spread across beautiful hill country and offers various accommodation options from complimentary rooms to luxury categories with all modern amenities.

Address: Maruthummoodu-Aruvikkarakkonam Road, Uliyazhathura, Ayiroopara, Thiruvananthapuram 695584, Kerala India

Tel: 91-8281151515

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.ayurmana.in/ 

  1. Arya Vaidyasala, Kottakkal

Established in 1902 by renowned physician P. S. Warrier, AryavaidyasalaKottakal is a name that is synonymous with Ayurveda. For over a century, the centre at Kottakkal has remained the most recognised Ayurveda hospital in India. Today they operate hospitals and clinics across 26 major cities in India. They also run an ayurveda college and a medicine manufacturing unit that produce over 550 different formulations. AryavaidyasalaKottakkal also offers accommodation facilities that range from budget to luxury options with all modern amenities.

Address: Arya Vaidya Sala Road, Kottakkal, Kerala 676503, India

Tel: +91 483 280 8000

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.aryavaidyasala.com 

  1. The National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Established in 1976 as an autonomous institute, National Institute of Ayurveda is an outstanding Ayurveda hospital in Jaipur. This 300-bed Ayurveda hospital has state-of-the-art treatment facilities and around 14 departments.

Address: Jorawar Singh Gate, Amer Road, Jaipur, Rajasthan, India – 302002

Tel: +91-1412631516

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.nia.nic.in 

  1. VaidyaratnamOushadhasala, Thaikkattussery

Established in 1941 by the famous physician E.T.NeelakandanMooss, who belonged to Ashtavaidya family of Kerala, VaidyaratnamOushadhasala offers state of the art healthcare facilities and treatment courses. The centre has grown over the years, and today runs several Nursing Homes, Ayurveda College, Medicine Manufacturing unit etc.

Address: VaidyaratnamRoad,Thaikkattussery P.O, Ollur, Thrissur, Kerala – 680306

Contact: +914872432700

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.vaidyaratnammooss.com 

  1. Amala Ayurvedic Hospital and Research Center

Established in 1983 by the visionary Carmelite priest Fr Gabriel Chiramel, Amala is renowned for its effective holistic treatment approach and facilities. One of the striking features is that the three medical systems – Western Medicine, Ayurveda and Homeopathy - are in the same campus, which makes it easy for patients to consult and adopt an approach most suitable to the condition and the patients.

Address: Amala Nagar PO, Thrissur – 680 555, Kerala, India

Contact: +91 487 230 3000

Website: www.amalaayurveda.org 

Honourable Mention 

  1. All India Institute of Ayurveda 

Address: Mathura Road, Gautam Puri, Sarita Vihar, Delhi - 110076 

Tel: 011-26950401/402 

Email: [email protected] 

Website: https://aiia.gov.in/    

  1. Sri Sri Ayurveda Hospital 

Address: 21st KM, KanakapuraRoad,  Udayapura Post, Bengaluru – 560082 

Tel: +918067976701 

Email: [email protected] 

Website: www.srisriayurvedahospital.org    

  1. Arya Vaidya Chikitsalayam Coimbatore 

Address: 136,137, Trichy Road, Ramanathapuram, Coimbatore-641045 

Tel: +91 422 4322888/2367200 

Email: [email protected] 

Website: https://www.avcri.org/   

  1. Keraleeya Ayurveda Samajam  

Address: Shoranur, Palakkad 679 123, Kerala 

Tel: 91 466 222 2403 

Email: [email protected] 

Website: https://samajam.org   

  1. Punarnava Ayurveda Hospital 

Address: Edappally, Cochin,Kerala 

Tel: +91 95446 05283 

Email: [email protected] 

Website: https://punarnava.net/   

 

Disclaimer: The selection of hospitals was made by a team of industry specialists after extensive research and considering reviews from patients who have had firsthand experience at various ayurveda hospitals across India. There may be many other genuine centres that deserve to be mentioned but were omitted as we had to limit the centres to just ten of the topmost ones in India. 

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Ammy Virk defends Diljit Dosanjh’s decision of keeping his marriage a secret, it’s about ‘keeping family safe'

2
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

3
Trending

When you have Pakistani dad and Indian father-in-law to take to high-volatile India-Pakistan match together

4
India

Spymaster Ajit Doval reappointed National Security Adviser; PK Mishra to continue as Principal Secretary to PM

5
Punjab

Ahead of Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll, Bhagwant Mann may shift to rented abode near Jalandhar Cantt

6
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

7
Business

RIL’s Jio gets space regulator’s nod to launch satellite internet

8
Trending

‘Meloni namaste karna sikh gayi’: Italian PM welcomes guests with ‘namaste’ at G7 Summit in Italy

9
Trending

“State of emergency” on Pakistan’s elimination from T20 World Cup

10
Diaspora

Fire tragedy: Kuwait identifies bodies of 45 Indians, 3 Filipino nationals; New Delhi sending C-130J aircraft to bring back mortal remains of Indians

Don't Miss

View All
Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

Top News

IAF plane with 45 bodies of Indians takes off from Kuwait

IAF plane carrying bodies of 45 Indians killed in Kuwait fire lands in Kochi

One from Punjab and one from Haryana among dead

Punjab man who died in Kuwait fire tragedy was sole breadwinner of his family

Punjab man who died in Kuwait fire was sole breadwinner of his family

Hoshiarpur native Himat Rai was among those killed in a deva...

Punjab hikes power rates; 10 to 12 paise per unit increase for domestic users, 15 paise per unit for industry

Punjab hikes power rates; 10 to 12 paise per unit increase for domestic users, 15 paise per unit for industry

Industry has been demanding relief but gets a shock with the...

J-K Reasi attack: Terrorist didn’t stop firing at bus even after it fell in gorge, says survivor

J-K Reasi attack: Terrorist didn’t stop firing at bus even after it fell into gorge, says survivor

The terrorists were targeting the bus driver and the vehicle...

Supreme Court seeks response of Centre, NTA on plea for CBI probe into ‘irregularities’ in NEET-UG

Supreme Court issues notices to Centre, NTA on petitions seeking CBI probe into 'irregularities' in NEET-UG; hearing on July 8

A Vacation Bench led by Justice Vikram Nath also issues noti...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Gang of snatchers led by ‘US-return’ man busted

Amritsar: Gang of snatchers led by ‘US-return’ man busted

6 kiosks of migrants burnt, case registered; Aujla flays incident

Hold MC elections, clean up civic mess, BJP tells Punjab CM Mann

Hope for Ferozepur-Patti rail link revives after Ravneet Bittu’s elevation as MoS Railways

Farmers protest, want transformers replaced

Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Damdama Sahib

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

No free water, parking in Chandigarh as Purohit bins MC resolution

No free water, parking in Chandigarh as Banwarilal Purohit bins MC resolution

No double parking fee for outstation vehicles in Chandigarh

Won’t run unsold liquor vends, CITCO tells dept

Mohali: Student objects to assault on woman, stabbed

Finance Secy gets additional charge

Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea to be heard on June 19

Delhi excise 'scam': Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea to be heard on June 19

Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi High Court seeks police stand on Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar’s bail plea

Two tankers seized for stealing water from Munak canal in Delhi

Atishi meets Kejriwal in Tihar over water crisis

Tanker mafia active in Haryana, Delhi Govt tells top court

Speeding truck crushes 16-year-old boy to death

Speeding truck crushes 16-year-old boy to death

DC orders registration of FIRs against people indulging in illegal mining in district

Jalandhar West by-election: Candidates can file nomination papers from June 14 to 21

Undeterred by extreme heat, workers of Pendu Mazdoor Union stage dharna at DAC

Despite daytime entry ban, heavy vehicles ply on city roads causing traffic hazards

17 injured as truck hits bus in Ludhiana

17 injured as truck hits bus in Ludhiana

Narrow escape for Doraha jeweller as bike-borne youth open fire at shop

Massive fire breaks out at MC godown

Weather in city likely to stay dry

Acting Tough : GLADA launches drive against illegal structures

High Court imposes ECG machine rider to quash criminal complaint

High Court imposes ECG machine rider to quash criminal complaint

Bike rams into parked car, rider dead