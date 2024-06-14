Top 10 Hospitals for the Best Ayurvedic Treatment in India

Ayurveda is an ancient discipline of natural healing that has been in practise in India for centuries. It was the primary system of Medicare in the subcontinent till the advent of western medicine or allopathy in the last century. Yet Ayurveda remains the first choice medicine for millions of people in India, Srilanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Tibet etc even today.

In treating a lot of acute illnesses and surgical conditions, western medicine has progressed leaps and bounds in the past decades. It’s a testimony to the genius and perseverance of men that these modern discoveries have opened new vistas and multiple paths to address the varied health challenges that mankind face.

However, in the case of many achronic illnesses including autoimmune diseases and in several metabolic, musculoskeletal and neurologic conditions, Ayurveda eclipses western medicine hands down. While many of these conditions are presently classified as incurable and being studied and researched for a solution in western medicine, Ayurveda offers comprehensive cure which is far more profound and devoid of side effects.

The success of Ayurveda in curing many lifestyle diseases and healing so called incurable conditions has helped grow the repute of Ayurveda across the globe. Ayurveda is not just a medical science but also a guide to physical, emotional and spiritual health and wellbeing.

Today, Ayurveda is a multibillion dollar industry across multiple verticals.

For a seeker of true Ayurveda, it’s a huge challenge to differentiate or recognise the commercial and business entities in ayurveda (whose bottom line is just profit), from the genuine service providers and practitioners of traditional Ayurveda.

A criterion that one can look for is the year of establishment of the hospital or business. Most commercial entities have opened shop in the last 30 to 40 years, when ayurveda became a profitable industry. Before that it used be practised and propagated by people, who were mostly doing it out of their passion and devotion to the science.

Another criterion to look for is the people behind the institution. Most commercial ayurveda entities are owned and run by businessmen who have no background in ayurveda.

Government run ayurveda institutes are another option to receive genuine service and treatment. One just needs to look for the most competent and experienced physicians in such institutes as there will be hundreds of amateur doctors too plying their trade at these hospitals.

We have enlisted the Top Five Ayurveda Hospitals that offer the Best treatment options in India and Five others for Honourable mention.

Here are the Top Five Ayurveda hospitals in India.

AyurMana | Dharma Ayurveda Centre for Advanced Healing

Arya Vaidyasala, Kottakkal

The National Institute of Ayurveda

VaidyaratnamOushadhasala

Amala Ayurvedic Hospital and Research Center

AyurMana | Dharma Ayurveda Centre for Advanced Healing

Established in 1965 by Dr.Bahuleyan hailing from the revered dharma family - ayurvedic healers for generations, AyurMana is tantamount to Ayurveda in Kerala. Dharma healers have enjoyed legendary status due to their astonishing success in curing even the most severe of ailments using ancestral formulations and unique healing approaches. The centre is spread across beautiful hill country and offers various accommodation options from complimentary rooms to luxury categories with all modern amenities.

Address: Maruthummoodu-Aruvikkarakkonam Road, Uliyazhathura, Ayiroopara, Thiruvananthapuram 695584, Kerala India

Tel: 91-8281151515

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.ayurmana.in/

Arya Vaidyasala, Kottakkal

Established in 1902 by renowned physician P. S. Warrier, AryavaidyasalaKottakal is a name that is synonymous with Ayurveda. For over a century, the centre at Kottakkal has remained the most recognised Ayurveda hospital in India. Today they operate hospitals and clinics across 26 major cities in India. They also run an ayurveda college and a medicine manufacturing unit that produce over 550 different formulations. AryavaidyasalaKottakkal also offers accommodation facilities that range from budget to luxury options with all modern amenities.

Address: Arya Vaidya Sala Road, Kottakkal, Kerala 676503, India

Tel: +91 483 280 8000

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.aryavaidyasala.com

The National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Established in 1976 as an autonomous institute, National Institute of Ayurveda is an outstanding Ayurveda hospital in Jaipur. This 300-bed Ayurveda hospital has state-of-the-art treatment facilities and around 14 departments.

Address: Jorawar Singh Gate, Amer Road, Jaipur, Rajasthan, India – 302002

Tel: +91-1412631516

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.nia.nic.in

VaidyaratnamOushadhasala, Thaikkattussery

Established in 1941 by the famous physician E.T.NeelakandanMooss, who belonged to Ashtavaidya family of Kerala, VaidyaratnamOushadhasala offers state of the art healthcare facilities and treatment courses. The centre has grown over the years, and today runs several Nursing Homes, Ayurveda College, Medicine Manufacturing unit etc.

Address: VaidyaratnamRoad,Thaikkattussery P.O, Ollur, Thrissur, Kerala – 680306

Contact: +914872432700

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.vaidyaratnammooss.com

Amala Ayurvedic Hospital and Research Center

Established in 1983 by the visionary Carmelite priest Fr Gabriel Chiramel, Amala is renowned for its effective holistic treatment approach and facilities. One of the striking features is that the three medical systems – Western Medicine, Ayurveda and Homeopathy - are in the same campus, which makes it easy for patients to consult and adopt an approach most suitable to the condition and the patients.

Address: Amala Nagar PO, Thrissur – 680 555, Kerala, India

Contact: +91 487 230 3000

Website: www.amalaayurveda.org

Honourable Mention

All India Institute of Ayurveda

Address: Mathura Road, Gautam Puri, Sarita Vihar, Delhi - 110076

Tel: 011-26950401/402

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://aiia.gov.in/

Sri Sri Ayurveda Hospital

Address: 21st KM, KanakapuraRoad, Udayapura Post, Bengaluru – 560082

Tel: +918067976701

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.srisriayurvedahospital.org

Arya Vaidya Chikitsalayam Coimbatore

Address: 136,137, Trichy Road, Ramanathapuram, Coimbatore-641045

Tel: +91 422 4322888/2367200

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.avcri.org/

Keraleeya Ayurveda Samajam

Address: Shoranur, Palakkad 679 123, Kerala

Tel: 91 466 222 2403

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://samajam.org

Punarnava Ayurveda Hospital

Address: Edappally, Cochin,Kerala

Tel: +91 95446 05283

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://punarnava.net/

Disclaimer: The selection of hospitals was made by a team of industry specialists after extensive research and considering reviews from patients who have had firsthand experience at various ayurveda hospitals across India. There may be many other genuine centres that deserve to be mentioned but were omitted as we had to limit the centres to just ten of the topmost ones in India.

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.