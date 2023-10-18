Top 10 Online Casinos Not On GamStop in the UK (Tested and Verified)

Non-GamStop casinos are regarded by many as the top online casinos in the United Kingdom. Ask any player in the UK, and there’s a good chance they’ll have given a spin at some of the best casinos not on GamStop. We’ve created a list of the top gambling sites selected by trustworthiness, wide selection of games, and bonus structure.

10 Best Online Casinos Not on GamStop for UK Players

1. NonStop Casino - Best Overall

NonStop Casino, a newcomer to the online casino scene, was unveiled in April 2023. Despite its relative youth, it has rapidly risen through the ranks to become a favorite among UK players seeking an alternative to GamStop. A defining feature of NonStop Casino is its absence from GamStop, making it a welcoming destination for all UK players, including those who have previously self-excluded from gambling.

Game Selection

Slots: NonStop Casino boasts an extensive collection of slot games, encompassing classic, video, and progressive jackpot slots. Among the fan-favorites are titles like "Book of Dead," "Starburst," and "Gonzo's Quest." Whether you're a fan of time-honored classics or prefer the thrill of modern video slots, NonStop Casino has something for everyone.

Bonuses and Promotions

NonStop Casino greets its players with a generous welcome package. Newcomers are eligible for a staggering 950% bonus, extending up to £7,000, distributed across their initial five deposits. The generosity doesn't stop there, as the casino also presents a range of ongoing bonuses and promotions:

Reload Bonuses: Regular players can take advantage of reload bonuses, typically in the form of a percentage match on their deposits. This means that your bankroll gets a boost every time you make a deposit.

Beyond its promotional offerings, NonStop Casino prioritizes safety and fairness. The casino operates under the licensing and regulation of the Curacao Gaming Authority, ensuring that players' funds are secure, and gameplay is conducted fairly.

2. DamSlots - Best for Live Blackjack

DamSlots has garnered popularity for its extensive selection of live blackjack games. With over 20 different live blackjack tables, players can enjoy a variety of options, from classic blackjack to innovative variants like Infinite Blackjack and Power Blackjack. These live blackjack tables are streamed in high definition, providing an immersive gaming experience with professional dealers.

The casino's allure extends beyond its live blackjack offerings, as it also stands out for its generous bonuses and promotions. New players are greeted with a welcome bonus that can reach a remarkable €3,000. Moreover, players can benefit from regular reload bonuses, cashback offers, and engaging tournaments.

For peace of mind, DamSlots Casino is licensed and regulated by the Curaçao Gaming Authority, ensuring a fair and secure gaming environment.

DamSlots Casino Review:

Games: DamSlots Casino boasts a wide-ranging selection of games that includes online slots, table games, live casino games, and virtual sports. The casino collaborates with industry giants like NetEnt, Microgaming, and Evolution Gaming to provide an exceptional gaming experience.

DamSlots Casino offers an extensive range of payment methods, including Visa, Mastercard, Neteller, Skrill, and even Bitcoin. Customer Support: The casino ensures that players' queries are promptly addressed with 24/7 customer support via live chat and email.

Additional Details about DamSlots Casino:

Minimum Deposit: €25

€25 Minimum Withdrawal: €25

€25 Maximum Withdrawal: €7,000 per month

€7,000 per month Languages: English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese

English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese Currencies: EUR, USD, CAD, AUD, BTC

DamSlots Casino is an ideal choice for players in search of:

A wide selection of live blackjack games

Generous bonuses and promotions

A reputable and dependable casino

With its rich offering of live blackjack tables and enticing bonuses, DamSlots Casino caters to players seeking an engaging and rewarding gaming experience.

3. Blood Moon - Best for Slots

Blood Moon Casino, a rising star in the online casino scene, has swiftly captured the hearts of UK players, even though it isn't affiliated with GamStop. Its allure lies in the diverse range of games it offers, encompassing slots, table games, and an enticing live casino. However, what sets Blood Moon Casino apart is its extensive collection of over 2,000 slot games.

Game Selection and Software Providers

At Blood Moon Casino, you'll find an impressive array of games, all courtesy of renowned software giants like Microgaming, NetEnt, and Playtech. These partnerships ensure that players have access to the latest and most exciting slot games. Some of the crowd-pleasers at Blood Moon Casino include:

Starburst Book of Dead Bonanza Wolf Gold Gonzo's Quest Mega Moolah Beyond Slots

While Blood Moon Casino shines in the world of slots, it also offers a rich variety of other casino games, including classics like blackjack, roulette, poker, and baccarat. The real thrill, however, lies in their live casino, where players can immerse themselves in the excitement of competing against live dealers.

Safety and Responsibility

One of the reassuring aspects of Blood Moon Casino is its commitment to safety and responsible gaming. The casino is fully licensed and regulated, assuring players that their funds are secure, and the games are conducted fairly. To encourage responsible gambling, the casino provides helpful tools like deposit limits and cooling-off periods.

4. Rolletto - Most Reputable

When it comes to online casinos not on GamStop in the UK, Rolletto Casino has swiftly risen to prominence as one of the most reputable and innovative platforms. Despite being relatively new to the scene, Rolletto has made its mark as a licensed and regulated online casino, earning the trust of players from all corners of the gambling world.

Licensed and Regulated

What sets Rolletto Casino apart from the competition is its official license from the Government of Curacao, a well-known and respected gambling authority. This stamp of approval ensures that players can trust the platform to operate fairly and securely. Whether you're an experienced gambler or new to the online casino scene, this reassurance is invaluable.

A Diverse Gaming Experience

Rolletto Casino stands out with its vast selection of games, providing something for every type of player. From classic slot games that evoke nostalgia to thrilling table games and live dealer options, the casino has it all. Additionally, sports enthusiasts can try their luck in the sports betting section, making it a versatile platform catering to a wide range of preferences.

Embracing Cryptocurrency

One of Rolletto's standout features is its pioneering approach to cryptocurrency. Players can use various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, to deposit and withdraw funds. This flexibility aligns perfectly with the evolving trends in online transactions. Moreover, Rolletto Casino goes the extra mile by offering exclusive bonuses and promotions tailored for cryptocurrency users.

Bountiful Bonuses and Promotions

The allure of Rolletto Casino extends beyond its diverse gaming options and crypto-friendliness. New players are greeted with a generous welcome bonus - a 150% match bonus on their initial deposit, capped at $200. But the generosity doesn't stop there. Regular players can enjoy a plethora of ongoing bonuses and promotions, such as reload bonuses, cashback offers, and free spins. These perks not only enhance the gaming experience but also provide additional opportunities to win big.

Round-the-Clock Customer Service

Top-notch customer service is a hallmark of Rolletto Casino. Their dedicated support team is available 24/7 via live chat and email, ensuring that players receive assistance whenever they need it. The representatives are not only quick to respond but also friendly and knowledgeable, making troubleshooting a breeze.

5. Palm Casino - Highest Bonus

Palm Casino has rapidly climbed the ranks to become a top pick among UK players seeking an online casino experience not associated with GamStop. For those who have previously self-excluded from UK casinos, Palm Casino offers a compelling alternative. This enticing platform boasts a diverse array of games, encompassing slots, table games, live casino experiences, and even sports betting. What sets Palm Casino apart is its exceptionally generous welcome bonus, touted as the most substantial among online casinos not affiliated with GamStop.

Welcome Bonus

The welcome mat at Palm Casino is rolled out with a remarkable 200% match bonus on your initial deposit, up to a maximum of £50. What this means is that a £50 deposit magically transforms into £150 to fuel your gaming journey. Even better, the wagering requirement for this bonus stands at a relatively modest 40x, making it more attainable than many other online casino bonuses.

Games

Palm Casino's game selection is a treasure trove for players. Whether you fancy slots, classic table games, live casino thrills, or even sports betting, you're in for a treat. The slots library features beloved titles like Book of Dead, Starburst, and Gonzo's Quest. If table games are your preference, classics like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat are at your disposal. For those seeking the buzz of a live dealer, Palm Casino's live casino section partners with Evolution Gaming, a premier provider of live casino games. Sports enthusiasts can also place bets on a wide range of sports, including football, horse racing, and tennis.

Other Promotions

Palm Casino doesn't stop at the welcome bonus. It extends a welcoming hand with a range of other promotions. These encompass reload bonuses, cashback rewards, and enticing free spins. For those who pledge their loyalty, the casino's VIP program showers exclusive bonuses and rewards.

Customer Support

Palm Casino takes player satisfaction seriously, offering around-the-clock customer support through live chat and email. The support team is renowned for their friendly and helpful nature, eagerly addressing any queries or concerns that may arise.

Additional Information

Licensing and Regulation: Palm Casino operates under the authority of the Curacao Gaming Authority, ensuring a secure and regulated environment.

The casino is accommodating when it comes to payment methods, accepting options like Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, Skrill, and Neteller. Mobile Compatibility: Palm Casino's user-friendly website is fully responsive, making it accessible on smartphones and tablets for gaming on the go.

6. Seven Casino - New Casino

Seven Casino is a fresh face in the online casino arena, rapidly gaining traction in the UK, even without a GamStop affiliation. It boasts licensing and regulation from the Curacao Gaming Authority, ensuring players a secure and fair gaming environment. What makes Seven Casino particularly enticing is its robust lineup of games, generously offered bonuses, and a host of promotions.

A Stellar Welcome Bonus

For newcomers, Seven Casino extends an inviting 100% deposit match bonus up to £1,000, accompanied by 100 free spins on the popular slot game, Book of Dead. This welcome offer ranks among the most generous you'll find at any online casino. It provides new players with a substantial boost to their bankroll, increasing their chances of raking in substantial wins.

But the generosity doesn't end with the welcome bonus. Existing players can revel in a range of ongoing promotions and bonuses, including reload bonuses, cashback offers, and additional free spins bonuses. There's also a VIP program in place, recognizing and rewarding loyal players with exclusive benefits and enticing rewards.

A Wealth of Games

Seven Casino presents an expansive game library with over 2,900 options, encompassing slots, table games, live dealer games, and more. The casino showcases some of the world's most beloved slot titles, including Book of Dead, Starburst, and Gonzo's Quest. In addition to an impressive selection of slot games, players can explore a plethora of table games like blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker.

For those who seek the thrill of a land-based casino, Seven Casino offers a captivating live dealer experience. This section is powered by Evolution Gaming, a frontrunner in live dealer gaming, ensuring a top-tier real-time casino atmosphere.

Diverse Game Selection

Seven Casino's game offerings are as diverse as they are exciting:

Slots: The casino boasts a wide array of slot games from renowned software providers like NetEnt, Microgaming, and Play'n GO. With over 2,000 slot games, players can choose from classic slots, video slots, and progressive jackpot slots.

The live dealer casino, powered by Evolution Gaming, allows players to immerse themselves in their favorite table games, broadcast in real time from a land-based casino. Other Games: Seven Casino goes beyond traditional offerings, featuring games such as bingo, scratchcards, and keno.

Seven Casino is an excellent choice for UK players in search of a novel online casino with a welcoming bonus, a wide array of games, and a captivating live dealer casino. The casino's Curacao Gaming Authority license ensures your financial security while you enjoy an array of gaming experiences.

With its bountiful bonuses, extensive game selection, and VIP rewards, Seven Casino is positioning itself as an attractive option in the world of online gambling.

7. Gxmble - Trusted Brand

Gxmble is a noteworthy online casino that stands apart by not being affiliated with GamStop, allowing UK players to access and enjoy its games even if they have previously self-excluded from other gambling platforms. While Gxmble emerged on the scene in 2022, it has rapidly gained favor among UK players due to its extensive game library, enticing bonuses, and reliable customer support.

Game Selection

At Gxmble, players are welcomed by a diverse assortment of casino games, sourced from top-tier providers like NetEnt, Microgaming, and Pragmatic Play. Whether your preference lies in slots, table games, or live dealer experiences, Gxmble has you covered. Here are some of the most sought-after games available at Gxmble:

Slots: Immerse yourself in popular titles like Book of Dead, Starburst, Wolf Gold, Gonzo's Quest, and Bonanza.

Immerse yourself in popular titles like Book of Dead, Starburst, Wolf Gold, Gonzo's Quest, and Bonanza. Table Games: Sharpen your skills with classic games such as Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, and Poker.

Sharpen your skills with classic games such as Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, and Poker. Live Dealer Games: For a more interactive gaming experience, explore live versions of Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, and Poker.

Bonuses and Promotions

Gxmble extends a warm welcome to new players with a generous 100% match bonus, granting up to £200 on their initial deposit. Beyond the welcome bonus, Gxmble keeps the excitement alive for existing players by offering a range of bonuses and promotions, including reload bonuses, cashback rewards, and free spins.

Customer Support

In the realm of customer support, Gxmble truly shines. Their dedicated team is at your service 24/7, accessible via live chat and email. Expect a friendly and knowledgeable support crew that's always ready to assist with any questions or concerns you may encounter during your gaming journey.

Additional Information

License and Regulation: Gxmble operates under the licensing and regulation of the Curacao Gaming Authority, ensuring a safe and fair gaming environment.

The casino maintains a minimum deposit requirement of £10 and a minimum withdrawal threshold of £20. Withdrawal Processing: Gxmble takes pride in its fast and reliable withdrawal process, with most withdrawals being processed within a speedy 24-hour timeframe.

8. Freshbet - Fastest Paying

Freshbet, a newcomer to the online casino scene, made its debut in 2022 and swiftly ascended to popularity among UK players. This casino is celebrated for its expansive game selection, lightning-fast payouts, and bountiful bonuses.

Games

Freshbet boasts a staggering catalog of over 4,000 games, sourced from a diverse array of software providers that include NetEnt, Microgaming, Play'n GO, and Pragmatic Play. This extensive library covers a wide spectrum of gaming options, encompassing slot games, table games, and live dealer experiences.

Slot enthusiasts will find a treasure trove of options, with over 3,000 titles available. Among these, perennial favorites such as Starburst, Gonzo's Quest, and Book of Dead promise endless entertainment.

For aficionados of table games, Freshbet offers a plethora of choices. Variants of blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker cater to a variety of preferences. The casino also features a selection of progressive jackpot games, including the likes of Mega Moolah and Arabian Nights.

To replicate the genuine casino ambiance from the comfort of your own space, Freshbet presents a broad array of live dealer games by Evolution Gaming. The live offerings include blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker, offering an immersive gaming experience.

Payouts

What truly sets Freshbet apart is its reputation for swift payouts. The majority of withdrawal requests are processed within 24 hours, and some even receive instant processing. This efficiency is particularly appealing to players eager to access their winnings promptly.

Bonuses

For newcomers, Freshbet extends a warm welcome in the form of a generous bonus. UK players can avail themselves of a 150% bonus, up to £1,500, on their initial deposit. Beyond the welcome bonus, players can explore a range of other enticing promotions, including weekly cashback and reload bonuses.

Customer Support

Freshbet takes pride in offering round-the-clock customer support through live chat and email. The customer support team is renowned for its friendliness and helpfulness, always ready to address any queries or concerns you may have.

9. Velobet - Best for Table Games

Velobet, established in 2021, is a relatively new but increasingly popular online casino choice for UK players. What sets it apart is its exclusion from the GamStop program, making it accessible to those who've previously self-excluded from other UK casinos.

The casino operates under the regulatory umbrella of the Curaçao Gaming Authority, and it features a broad array of games from renowned software providers like NetEnt, Microgaming, and Evolution Gaming. Velobet distinguishes itself with a diverse and enticing selection of table games, encompassing blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker variants.

The casino also boasts a live casino section that brings the authentic casino experience to your screen, thanks to its collaboration with Evolution Gaming, a leading provider in the world of live casino gaming.

Velobet Welcome Bonus

Newcomers at Velobet can kick off their gaming journey with a 100% welcome bonus, granting them up to £500 on their initial deposit. Do keep in mind that this bonus is subject to a 40x wagering requirement.

Velobet Payment Methods

Velobet accommodates a broad spectrum of payment methods, catering to various preferences. These options include Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, Skrill, Neteller, and Paysafecard.

Velobet Customer Support

Customer support is a paramount aspect of any online casino experience, and Velobet delivers with 24/7 assistance available via live chat and email.

Velobet is an outstanding choice for UK players in search of an online casino offering a wide array of games, with a particular emphasis on table games. Its appealing welcome bonus and the flexibility of its payment methods further enhance the gaming experience.

Now, let's delve deeper into Velobet's table games section:

1. Blackjack

Velobet caters to blackjack enthusiasts with a plethora of options, including classic blackjack, European blackjack, American blackjack, and multi-hand blackjack. Players can also dabble in various blackjack side bets, such as insurance and perfect pairs.

2. Roulette

For roulette enthusiasts, Velobet presents an enticing variety of options, including European roulette, American roulette, and French roulette. Additionally, the casino offers several roulette side bets, such as red/black and odd/even.

3. Baccarat

The baccarat aficionados are not left behind either, as Velobet offers a diverse collection of baccarat games, encompassing classic baccarat, mini-baccarat, and punto banco.

4. Poker

Poker enthusiasts can revel in a range of poker games at Velobet, including classics like Texas Hold'em, Omaha, and Seven-Card Stud. The casino also extends its offerings to various poker variants, such as Caribbean Stud Poker and Three Card Poker.

5. Live Casino

Velobet's live casino takes the gaming experience to the next level with a plethora of table games, including blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker. This immersive feature is powered by Evolution Gaming, renowned for its top-tier live casino services.

10. Betti - High Deposit Limits

Betti Casino is a fresh addition to the online gambling scene, proudly standing outside the realm of GamStop, making it an appealing choice for players seeking a less restrictive gaming experience or those previously excluded from GamStop for various reasons.

At the forefront of Betti's allure is its remarkable high deposit limits, a magnet for high rollers. Players here can deposit up to a whopping £100,000 per day, and there are no burdensome monthly or weekly deposit ceilings to stifle your gaming experience. Additionally, Betti doesn't hold back when it comes to offering an array of high-limit games, spanning slots, blackjack, roulette, and baccarat.

Beyond its high deposit limits, Betti provides an array of enticing features tailored to UK players, including:

Wide Selection of Games: Betti showcases a comprehensive array of games sourced from premier providers such as NetEnt, Microgaming, and Playtech. The collection encompasses slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and even live casino games. High rollers will be pleased to know that Betti also caters to their preferences with a variety of high-limit games.

Betti rolls out the red carpet for high rollers with an enticing VIP program, brimming with exclusive rewards. VIP players relish perks like extended deposit limits, expedited withdrawals, and bonuses reserved exclusively for their tier. Round-the-Clock Customer Support: Betti ensures players are never left in the dark. Their 24/7 customer support via live chat and email is both friendly and responsive, ready to tackle any questions or concerns you may have.

Features:

High Deposit Limits: A haven for high rollers, Betti offers exceedingly high deposit limits for players.

A gratifying VIP program caters to high rollers, showering them with exclusive rewards. Round-the-Clock Customer Support: Betti keeps the lines of communication open with 24/7 customer support via live chat and email.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the world of online casinos in the United Kingdom has witnessed a significant shift with the emergence of non-GamStop casinos. These casinos offer players the opportunity to experience a wide array of games, generous bonuses, and, in some cases, high deposit limits, all outside the constraints of the GamStop self-exclusion scheme. The list of top 10 online casinos not on GamStop presented here has been carefully curated based on factors like trustworthiness, game selection, and bonus structures.

In the world of non-GamStop casinos, the options are diverse and exciting. Players can choose the casino that best aligns with their preferences, whether it's a vast selection of games, high bonuses, or a focus on table games. With strict regulations and commitment to player safety, these non-GamStop casinos provide a secure and enjoyable gaming experience for UK players, catering to a wide range of preferences and styles.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner. The Tribune does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof. User discretion with regard to understanding of and interaction with this article’s content is advised. The Tribune doesn't encourage/ promote such practices by any means. The Tribune shall not be responsible for any issue whatsoever arising out of this article.

