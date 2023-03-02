 Top 3 Choose from the best hair transplant clinics available. : The Tribune India

Top 3 Choose from the best hair transplant clinics available.

Top 3 Choose from the best hair transplant clinics available.


Hair transplants keep rising. In today's world, a trichologist or clinic specializing in hair transplantation can be located practically anywhere. The ever increasing demand for hair transplants is one factor that may play a role in male pattern baldness (also known as androgenetic alopecia). People are more anxious than ever about their physical well-being in today's modern times. DHT has made it much simpler to treat hair loss because it does not call for any surgery, not even the tiniest amount, and does not cause discomfort. Here are some best options for you to choose from:

 

Sapphire Hair Clinic

Because of their innovative procedures and undetectable results, Sapphire Hair Clinic has garnered an outstanding reputation as a leading provider of hair transplantation services in the industry of hair restoration. In Turkey, it was the very first establishment of its kind to offer these types of services. One of the promises is that the hair transplant will have a high density and a natural appearance. In addition, the patient will receive VIP treatment and meticulous preparation. With an average cost of about 1,500 Euros, a hair transplant in Turkey has one of the most affordable prices in Europe.

The Asmed Clinic for Hair

ASMED Surgical Medical Center offers cutting-edge FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) hair transplant computerized technology for scalp examination and Coverage Value estimations to encourage customers to improve their appearance. This technology can be found in the center's hair transplant procedures.

 

Just two of Dr. Koray Erdogan's FUE innovations that have captured the attention of FUE surgeons all over the world are the KE-Bot robotic scanning system and the K.E.E.P. Embedding placers. Dr. Erdogan is a pioneer in the field of FUE. Dr. Erdogan is the inventor of both of these gadgets. After several live surgical procedures to alter his looks, he now has an entirely natural look.

Patients can accomplish whatever hair restoration goals they set for themselves with the help of this company's scientific, mathematical, and aesthetic procedure, supported by cutting-edge technology. The hair restoration clinic run by ASMED is not only one of the most successful of its kind anywhere in the globe but also one of the most successful in Turkey. ASMED stands out among other companies in its field because of its commitment to scientific and logical concepts, evolutionary training, patient empathy, education, and entire staff engagement without losing affordability.

 

In a world with a lot of incorrect information, they guide patients through making decisions that are in their best interests. They have set themselves the goal of being the first to develop novel surgical therapies for hair restoration, with the overarching objective of ensuring that they remain positioned as industry leaders. Their primary purpose is to enhance the people's living standards entrusted to our care. In hair transplant procedures, the donor's hair is frequently traded on a per-graft basis.

 

Buk Hair Transplant Clinic

People who require a hair transplant or restoration may find their best option to be the Dr. Bahadır Dr. Ahmet, which can be found in the işli neighborhood of Istanbul. People share this opinion. Patients who visit the clinic that has been awarded an A++ and a JCI accreditation receive hair transplant procedures of the best possible quality, which are of the utmost benefit. The cost of having hair transplant surgery performed often falls somewhere in the range of 2,500 and 3,000 Euros.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Rs 1-crore bid for scooter's fancy registration number in Shimla lands 3 non-serious bidders in trouble; Himachal Deputy CM orders FIR

2
Nation

BJP alliance returns to power in Tripura, Nagaland; Conrad Sangma's NPP ahead in Meghalaya

3
Nation

Rahul Gandhi sports new look at Cambridge University address, calls for new thinking for democratic systems

4
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Amit Shah on Ajnala clash

5
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Lurking menace in Punjab

6
Chandigarh

Commuters harried as Panchkula road blocked for six hours

7
Nation

Nithyananda’s fictional nation of ‘Kailasa’ worms way into UN panel discussion giving false impression

8
Trending

FIR filed against Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan in Lucknow over flat worth Rs 86 lakh

9
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

10
Punjab

Start direct flights to Canada, USA, Punjab minister urges Aviation Minister Scindia

Don't Miss

View All
Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Top News

PM Modi addressing party cadres at BJP headquarters after Assembly poll results of 3 northeastern states

PM Modi addressing party cadres at BJP headquarters after Assembly poll results of 3 northeastern states

EAM Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Qin Gang, discuss situation along LAC

EAM Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Qin; focus on border situation

Discussions on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers' m...

Counting of votes for Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly polls begins

BJP alliance returns to power in Tripura, Nagaland; Conrad Sangma's NPP ahead in Meghalaya

BJP-IPFT alliance won 31 seats in the 60-member Tripura asse...

Conrad Sangma sought Amit Shah’s support to form new govt in Meghalaya: Himanta

Conrad Sangma sought Amit Shah's support to form new govt in Meghalaya: Himanta

As EC website around 6.30 pm, the ruling National People’s P...

Hathras rape-murder case: UP court acquits 3, holds one guilty

Hathras rape-murder case: UP court acquits 3, holds one guilty

Victim's family to move High Court


Cities

View All

Illegal colonies in satellite towns of city on radar of PUDA officials

Illegal colonies in satellite towns of city on radar of PUDA officials

Teachers object to govt decision on changing principals under School of Eminence scheme

Post-Ajnala clash, Akal Takht panel to discuss norms for carrying Guru Granth Sahib 'saroop'

The GNDU order that wasn’t

New CP, Border Range DIG join office

Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

Bathinda: Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

City liquor vends to remain open till midnight, bars up to 3 am

Chandigarh liquor vends to remain open till midnight, bars up to 3 am

Chandigarh registers 5% GST growth in February

Administration to lay 38 km of new cycle tracks in Chandigarh this year

Will resolve fire NOC issue: Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta

Chandigarh MC to bring more owners within property tax ambit

DGCA officer, wife commit suicide at their Delhi home; had recently got married

DGCA officer, wife die by suicide at their Delhi home; had recently got married

JNU withdraws new rules stipulating fines up to Rs 50,000 for violence, dharna on campus

Delhi L-G approved panel to suggest ways to address unauthorised telephone communication in jails

Light showers, Delhi, Gurugram’s AQI improves slightly

New JNU rules: Up to Rs 50,000 fine for violence, dharna on campus; students term it 'draconian'

Farmers, labourers march against arrest of Latifpura morcha activist in Jalandhar

Farmers, labourers march against arrest of Latifpura morcha activist in Jalandhar

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests SHO, head constable in graft case

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: AAP likely to rope in new face

Councillor, SAD leader join AAP

Vajra Corps celebrates 73rd Raising Day at Jalandhar Cantt

39 govt schools sans teachers in Ludhiana dist

39 govt schools sans teachers in Ludhiana dist

Couple arrested with 2.1-kg heroin

Woman ends life; mother-in-law, husband, booked

Road dug up for laying sewer pipe troubles commuters

Urban Vihar Colony residents irked over rising dog bite cases

Dispute over ~3,500 power bill led to Navjot’s murder: Police

Dispute over Rs 3,500 power bill led to Navjot’s murder: Police

Zila Parishad employees found absent

Science Fest at Punjabi varsity concludes

PSPCL Director (Commercial) assumes charge

SSP told to conduct probe, register FIR against suspects