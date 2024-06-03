Top 3 Club Mahindra Resorts in India That are Worth Visiting in Summer

Summer presents the perfect opportunity to escape the daily grind and immerse yourself in a world where luxury meets nature. Club Mahindra Resorts, celebrated for their strategic locations and outstanding amenities, serve as the perfect havens for both relaxation and adventure. In this discussion, we spotlight the top 3 Club Mahindra Resorts in India, each promising an extraordinary summer getaway that beautifully combines comfort, excitement, and natural beauty.
Here are the top 3 Club Mahindra resorts particularly recommended for your summer holidays, each delivering an unparalleled blend of comfort, adventure, and tranquillity.
- Club Mahindra Virajpet, Coorg Resort, Karnataka
- Club Mahindra Tungi Lonavala Resort, Maharashtra
- Club Mahindra Mac Boutique Bangkok, Thailand
Club Mahindra Virajpet, Coorg Resort in Karnataka
Nestled in the lush greenery of Coorg, Club Mahindra Virajpet offers a serene getaway with a touch of spice-scented air and breathtaking vistas. This resort in Coorg is not only about the picturesque landscapes but also the experience that it offers.
Temperature in summer: 15°C to 35°C
Things to see near resort:
- Raja’s Seat
- Abbey Falls
- Dubare Elephant Camp
- Talacauvery
- Nagarhole Adventure Park
Activities:
- Jeep Safari
- Trekking
- Whitewater Rafting
- E-Cycle tour / Dance & Magic Workshop
Dining: Unwind Restaurant, Aromas Restaurant and Coorgenburg Restaurant
A range of dining options offering local Kodava and international cuisine.
Best for: Nature lovers, adventure enthusiasts, and anyone looking to unwind in the lap of nature.
How to reach:
- Nearest Airport: Kannur Airport (71.5 km away)
- Alternate Airport: Mangalore Airport (173 km away)
- Nearest Railway Station: Mysore Railway Station (116 km away)
- Road Connectivity: Well-connected by road to other states and cities
- Local Transport: Buses and taxis available to Virajpet
- Club Mahindra Tungi Lonavala Resort in Maharashtra
Perched on a hillside, the Club Mahindra Tungi Lonavala Resort is a picturesque location that captures the essence of the Western Ghats. This resort in Lonavala is perfect for those who enjoy panoramic views and a cool climate even during summer:
Temperature in summer: 25°C to 35°C
Things to see near resort:
- Pawna Lake
- Tiger’s Leap Point
- Shrivardhan Fort
- Karla Caves
- Celebrity Wax Museum
Activities:
- Paragliding
- Water Sports at pawna lake
- Fort Visits
- ATV Rides
Dining: Specialty restaurants serving delectable local and continental dishes.
Best for: Families and couples seeking a peaceful retreat or a romantic getaway.
How to reach:
- Nearest Railway Station: Lonavala Station; alternative is Pune Station, then local train to Lonavala.
- From Pune Airport: Hire a private taxi directly to the resort.
Alternatively, travel to Pune Station, take a local train to Lonavala.
Travel Note: Direct taxi from Pune Airport to the resort is longer but avoids transfers.
- Club Mahindra Mac Boutique Bangkok
Bangkok, renowned for its vibrant street life and exquisite shrines, is one of the world's premier holiday destinations. Nestled in the bustling business district, Mac Boutique Suites, Bangkok, offers a perfect setting for a family vacation.
Temperature in Summer: 26°C to 34°C
Things to see near Resort:
- Floating Market
- Hua Hin seaside Gateway
- Wat Arun temple
- Nightlife at Sukhumvit Soi 11
- Chatuchak Weekend market
Activities:
- Enjoy a relaxing Spa
- Sightseeing
- Walk to the Sky train and explore nearby places
How to reach Bangkok is well connected to the rest of the world by Flight. Guests can fly into either Suvarnabhumi Airport or Don Mueang Airport. From there, they have access to buses, taxis, and the railway link for convenient transportation.
Why Visit These Resorts?
Visiting Club Mahindra Resorts offers more than just a stay; it's an enriching experience. Whether exploring Coorg's rugged terrains, enjoying Lonavala's serene landscapes, or soaking in the Awe-inspiring grandeur of Bangkok these resorts cater to all preferences. The combination of local experiences and luxurious accommodations ensures a delightful vacation.
