Top 5 Best Hair Transplant In Turkey And The Cost List 2023

Looking for the top hair transplant clinics in Turkey and their prices in 2023? Look no further. This article will provide you with a list of the top 5 hair transplant clinics in Turkey and their costs for 2023. Turkey has become a popular destination for hair transplant surgery due to its high-quality treatments and affordable prices.

With so many clinics, deciding which one to choose can be overwhelming. This list will help narrow your options and provide the information you need to make an informed decision.

1.Smile Hair Clinic

Smile Hair Clinic is in Istanbul and is known for providing high-quality hair transplant procedures. The clinic uses the latest techniques, such as FUE and DHI, to ensure minimal scarring and maximum hair growth. The price for a hair transplant at Smile Hair Clinic ranges from 2,500 to 3,500 Euros, depending on the number of grafts used. When you follow the Smile Hair Clinic , you will learn more about their treatment options, and you can even book a free online consultation.

2. Cosmedica

Cosmedica is another top-rated hair transplant clinic in Istanbul. The clinic is known for its experienced staff and modern facilities. They offer hair transplant procedures using the FUE technique and provide a lifetime service warranty. The price for a hair transplant at Cosmedica ranges from 1,800 to 2,900 Euros, depending on the number of grafts needed.

3. Hair Of Istanbul

Hair Of Istanbul is a popular hair transplant clinic in Turkey that uses the latest hair restoration techniques, such as Sapphire FUE and DHI. They have a team of experienced doctors and medical staff and provide personalized treatment plans for each patient. The price for a hair transplant at Hair Of Istanbul ranges from 2,500 to 3,500 Euros, dependent on the hair grafts used.

4. Dr. Serkan Aygın

Dr. Serkan Aygın is a renowned hair transplant specialist in Turkey who has provided hair transplant services for over 25 years. He uses the FUE technique and provides personalized treatment plans for each patient. The procedure cost with Dr. Serkan Aygın ranges is $1,600 and $3,600 per 4000 grafts.

5. Hermest Clinic

Hermest Clinic is a hair transplant clinic in Istanbul that offers a wide range of hair restoration services, such as FUE, DHI, and Sapphire FUE. They have a team of experienced doctors and medical staff and provide personalized treatment plans for each patient. The price for a hair transplant at Hermest Clinic ranges from 1,500 to 3,000 Euros for grafts needed.

Another key information is that you need to understand how it works before you get a hair transplant. A hair transplant is a surgical procedure in which hair follicles from one part of the scalp, known as the "donor site," are transplanted to another part of the scalp, known as the "recipient site," to restore hair growth. Once the hair follicles are transplanted to the recipient site, they will initially fall out before new hair growth begins. This is a normal process and typically takes 2-3 months.

Wrapping Up

It's important to note that the prices mentioned above are only estimates and can vary depending on several factors, such as the extent of hair loss, the number of grafts needed, the clinic's location, and the doctor's experience. It's always advisable to consult with the clinic directly to get an accurate quote based on your individual needs.

