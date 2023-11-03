Top 5 most famous Ayurvedic doctors in India

Ayurveda is an ancient natural healing system that originated in India over 5000 years ago. Incursions by foreign invaders who looted the country and attempted to destroy its rich and unrivalled heritage, came hard on the master healers of the land. Many were killed, tortured and others were banned from practicing their healing art. Ayurveda was labelled as black magic and dark art. The onslaught by modern science and methods of treatments followed until the last century. However, like every genuine reality that eventually excels, ayurveda rose from the ashes and driven by the faith of millions of people, is today growing at a blistering CAGR of 15%. The global Ayurvedic market size valued at US$ 9 billion in 2022/23, is projected to reach 26.1 billion by 2032.

As much as in the wellness, nutrition and beauty industry, the healing treatments and the powerful cures of Ayurveda are also making waves in the medical field. Studies are revealing that Ayurveda as a system of medicine can be effective in dealing with a lot of chronic and autoimmune conditions which are presently considered incurable in western medicine. Leading this renaissance of the sacred science of healing in various parts of the globe are masters who carry generations of family wisdom and refinement in their revered practice.

We pay our respects, gratitude and admiration to those great personalities, who have dedicated their service in reviving and propagating this unrivalled healing science for the benefit of all mankind.

Several Ayurvedic doctors in India have gained recognition over the recent years for their contributions to this traditional medicine system.

Here we have enlisted 5 of the top Ayurvedic doctors in India today.

Top Ayurvedic Doctors in India

If you want to get the best Ayurvedic treatment for your health issues, you don’t need to look beyond these 5 doctors each of whom have specific strengths and specialties in their practice. And understandably, they are also the most famous ayurvedic doctors in India today.

1. Dr. Jayaprakash Bahuleyan

Dr. Jayaprakash belongs to a family practicing Ayurvedic for over 9 generations. Influenced by the family tradition, Jayaprakash also developed keen interest and passion in this field from childhood. He was initiated into healing at an early age by his father – renowned master healer Dr.Bahuleyan, who passed on many of the phenomenal Ayurvedic skills and healing techniques practiced by dharma family through the ages.

As he grew up, he opted to study Ayurvedic medicine and surgery to pursue this field formally. He always wanted to bring the traditional aspects of Ayurveda to the modern world. It has helped him get the recognition he has received today worldwide.

He has also written a book titled "Doctors Vest Book of Indian Medicine." It was published in 1995 and became a top-tier reference book for Ayurvedic practitioners.

Above all, his commitment to exploring and furthering research and development in all strata of ayurvedic practitioners including tribal healers, makes him special and one of the most famous ayurvedic doctors in India and worldwide.

2. Dr. Vaidya Trigunaji

Dr. Triguna Ji belongs to a Vedic Pandit family from Punjab. Vaidya Pandit Gokul Chand Ji taught him ayurvedic medicine in Ludhiana. Here he learned about:

The identification of medicinal plants

The diagnosis art by pulse reading

Conventional drug manufacturing

The art of physical examination and more.

He has also played a prominent role in Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth's establishment. Besides that, he was also instrumental in establishing various Panchakarma and Ayurvedic clinics globally.

3. Dr. David Frawley

Dr. David, recipient of the popular Padma Bhushan award, is a familiar Vedic doctor and teacher in India. He has also studied with great Indian Ayurvedic doctors for about 40 years. Now, he presents people with his vast wisdom gained over the years, which is multidimensional and can open up new paths and vistas to work with.

Additionally, he has also written multiple publications on Vedic knowledge’s importance.

Dr. David is also a pioneer in taking ayurvedic medicine to the western world. Arguably, he is the most popular ayurveda scholar and teacher in India.

4. Dr. Balendu Prakash

Dr. Balendu who was an honorary physician to the Indian President, founded Vaidya Chandra Prakash Cancer Research Foundation for ayurvedic research. The treatment protocols followed by him were subjected to studies in International Journal of Interdisciplinary and Multidisciplinary Studies in 2014. He has published several articles in alternative medicine research journals about his findings, covering the treatment of cancer.

He studied science and graduated with honors in early life. Then, he went to study Ayurvedic medicine at Maharshi Dayanand University. His father taught him Rasa Shastra during his education days.

He has also served in different advisory committees and got recognition from there.

5. Dr. Vikram Chauhan

Dr. Vikram Chauhan is one of the top Ayurvedic doctors in India. He is an MD in this field, having more than 16 years of experience in the Ayurvedic medicine industry.

His key expertise includes Ayurvedic consultation and diagnosis. Additionally, he is also very knowledgeable about herbs and their medicinal uses for different ailments. He is the Founder of the company Planet Ayurveda.

Dr. Vikram has presented studies and given lectures at many international forums and congresses.

Final Remarks:

So, that completes our list of the best 5 Ayurvedic doctors in India. Hopefully, you will get an idea as to what makes them most recognized. You can pick any doctor and get the treatment you want as they are all experienced to produce good results.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner