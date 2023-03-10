Top Altcoins to Look Out For This Year: Big Eyes Coin, Tezos and OKB

Being a part of a crypto community can be an attractive feature for investors. Coins that offer community governance give users a chance to have a say in the decision-making processes of crypto coins. Consider Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Tezos (XTZ) and OKX (OKB) if governance and community are something you look for in an investment.

Big Eyes Coin - BIG on Community

Big Eyes Coin is a new meme coin currently enjoying a record presale. Big Eyes has big plans to make it to the top once it launches, and it's already off to a good start. When the coin first started its presale, the price was $0.0001, but the value had already risen to $0.00049.

Big Eyes Coin takes a community-first approach and aims to introduce decentralised finance (DeFi) to the mainstream. If you’re new to crypto, meme coins are a good way to get into the market because they are accessible and community-driven. Big Eyes Coin is exactly that platform which offers a strong and supportive community and will simplify the process with tutorials and how-tos. The coin will be powered by a DAO structure which will allow community members to collectively make decisions and actively participate in the development and direction of the project.

Members of the Big Eyes community will constantly earn rewards as the coin grows. One way that you can already benefit is by using the new Vault Pin. Use the Vault Pin ‘819’ to earn a complimentary 5,000% ROI loot box with your BIG purchase.

Generate Great Returns with OKB

OKX is a leading crypto exchange platform. The OKX blockchain is powered by the OKB utility token. OKB also acts as a governance coin and gives users voting rights and rewards just by being token holders.

The regular buy-back and burn initiative makes OKB a deflationary token. This is designed to keep the value of the coin high as the supply of tokens is continuously reducing. These features could help users generate significant returns. Users can also subscribe to the OKB savings scheme to earn more tokens and generate more returns.

OKB is currently continuing a downward trend. The coin is down 7.83% in the last week and down 3.15% in 24 hours, with a current price of around $47.17.

Tezos - The Platform Built to Evolve

The Tezos platform is described as ‘the blockchain designed to evolve’. The platform is upgradable and built to last. User participation and governance are central to the Tezos blockchain. The platform is designed to power Web3 with a user-governed and user-centric approach. Users can use the decentralised network to interact with each other and applications directly without the need for intermediaries. The native token, XTZ, can be used to interact with dApps, pay for fees and secure the network through staking.

Tezos have recently partnered with Google Cloud. The partnership will allow Google customers to deploy Tezos nodes and be able to build Web3 apps on the Tezos blockchain. This temporarily pushed the coin's price to a high, and analysts are expecting strong growth in the future. Tezos is currently priced at $1.12.

Governance tokens give users a more hands-on role in crypto. It gives buyers the power to have a say in the direction of the projects. Tezos, OKB, and Big Eyes Coin, in particular, are some of the writer's choices for the most exciting community-governed coins this year.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.