Top Crypto Events You Must Attend: October - December 2023

The world of cryptocurrency is constantly evolving, making it crucial for crypto startups, traders, and investors to stay updated by participating in leading industry events. These gatherings offer a wealth of insights, networking opportunities, and the latest developments in the crypto space. Here, we present a curated list of the top 10 crypto events for the final quarter of 2023, ranked by industry recognition:

Sea Summit Blockchain Economy Summit Blockchain Life 2023 European Blockchain Convention Next Block Expo Cryptoplaza State of Crypto: Policy and Regulation Zebu Live Block3000 DeGameFi

1. Sea Summit

Date: 14-23 December

Location: Mumbai-Dubai, At the Sea

Sea Summit is poised to become the largest cryptocurrency and Forex event in history, offering an unforgettable experience on the high seas. Imagine discussing the future of Bitcoin while lounging by the pool of a colossal cruise ship, three times the size of the legendary Titanic. Sea Summit is not just an event; it's a grand adventure.

Key highlights that make Sea Summit a must-attend:

A diverse community of 12,000 crypto and Forex enthusiasts.

Over 300 influential speakers sharing their insights.

200+ seminars, including live trading masterclasses hosted by the world's top 100 crypto and forex influencers.

Spotlight on crypto and Forex startups, connecting them with over 300 venture capitalists.

The ultimate crowdfunding opportunity with potential participation from 6,000 to 12,000+ premium crypto and Forex investors.

A star-studded cast featuring movie stars, artists, music legends, and international celebrities.

The presence of 500-1,000+ crypto and Forex startups.

Exclusive networking opportunities with VIPs from the crypto and Forex industry.

Government-level security measures ensure a safe and secure event.

An extravagant budget exceeding $40 million, setting new standards for crypto and forex events.

Safety is a top priority at Sea Summit, with a fleet of helicopters and hundreds of lifeboats on standby, ensuring your peace of mind during this historic crypto voyage.

Blockchain Economy Summit

Date: 4 – 5 October

Location: Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Center, Dubai

The Blockchain Economy Summit secures the second spot, renowned as the world's largest blockchain conference network. It brings together crypto industry leaders and experts to redefine the future of finance. With editions in the world's top three crypto and blockchain hubs, this event holds significant industry presence.

Blockchain Life 2023

Date: 24 – 25 October

Location: Dubai, UAE

Blockchain Life 2023, the 11th International Forum on cryptocurrencies, blockchain, and mining, attracts key industry players, government representatives, investors, and promising startups. With over 7,000 attendees from 120 countries, this event solidifies its place in the top three.

European Blockchain Convention

Date: 24 – 26 October

Location: Barcelona, Spain

The European Blockchain Convention (EBC) takes the fourth position, recognized as the continent's most influential blockchain event. With 5,000 attendees and 250 speakers, EBC offers a comprehensive three-day extravaganza and ample networking opportunities.

Next Block Expo

Date: 4 – 5 December

Location: Berlin

Next Block Expo (NBX) claims the fifth position as the Blockchain Festival of Europe. Anticipating 2,500+ attendees, 140+ speakers, and various special formats, NBX stands as a dynamic and engaging event in the heart of Berlin.

Cryptoplaza

Date: 23 – 24 November

Location: Spain

Cryptoplaza's 5th Edition event, positioned at sixth, continues to be a catalyst for Spain's crypto revolution. This immersive experience showcases the latest innovations and insights.

State of Crypto: Policy and Regulation

Date: 24 October

Location: Washington, DC

State of Crypto: Policy and Regulation ranks seventh, serving as a pivotal event for policymakers, regulators, and industry leaders to discuss crypto regulatory frameworks.

Zebu Live

Date: 5 – 6 October

Location: London, UK

Zebu Live, taking the eighth spot, offers a two-day experience focused on the Web3 revolution. Attendees can expect engaging conversations and gatherings with industry professionals.

Block3000

Date: 18 – 19 October

Location: Lisbon

Block3000 takes the ninth position with its distinctive "Blockchain Battle" format, emphasising audience engagement through discussions and debates.

DeGameFi

Date: 7 – 8 October

Location: Tbilisi, Georgia

DeGameFi rounds up the top ten, providing a global platform for blockchain enthusiasts and featuring diverse industry speakers.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.