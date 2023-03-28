 Top Cryptocurrency Picks for Investors: Collateral Network (COLT), ImmutableX (IMX), and Polygon (MATIC) : The Tribune India

Top Cryptocurrency Picks for Investors: Collateral Network (COLT), ImmutableX (IMX), and Polygon (MATIC)

In the current market, three cryptocurrencies stand out as top picks for investors: Collateral Network (COLT), ImmutableX (IMX), and Polygon (MATIC). Of these, Collateral Network is currently in Stage 1 of its public presale at a price of only $0.01, offering early investors the opportunity to get in on the ground floor of this promising project. Let's explore this further.

Collateral Network (COLT)

Collateral Network (COLT) is a groundbreaking crowdlending platform that turns physical assets into digital collateral in the form of asset backed NFTs. Borrowers on Collateral Network (COLT) can borrow funds by minting an NFT of their real-world assets. The NFT represents the physical version of the assets and is fractionalized into smaller pieces allowing anybody in the world to lend against this asset and receive a specified rate of interest.

 

Collateral Network (COLT) aims to democratize access to capital and offer lenders a new, more profitable asset class than traditional investments. By fractionalizing collateral, anyone can become a lender on Collateral Network (COLT), regardless of their available capital.

 

Collateral Network (COLT)'s smart contracts automate the entire process, simplifying interactions between borrowers and lenders while eliminating the need for middlemen and traditional banks.

 

The platform's utility token, COLT, is essential for unlocking the full potential of the platform. COLT token holders can enjoy staking rewards, discounts on borrowing fees, reduced trading fees and get governance rights on key project developments.

 

The buzz is building as the Collateral Network (COLT) presale goes live, drawing attention from all corners of the cryptocurrency industry. Early investors can secure COLT for just $0.01. Market analysts are predicting the price of the token could explode as high as $0.35. This is a 35x on your money if you purchase now. 

ImmutableX (IMX)

ImmutableX (IMX) is an innovative layer 2 scaling solution designed to bring unprecedented speed and scalability to the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. By leveraging the power of ZK-rollups, ImmutableX (IMX) maintains the security features of the Ethereum (ETH) network while significantly increasing transaction capacity.

 

ImmutableX (IMX) achieves this by bundling multiple transactions into one, effectively reducing the amount of data that needs to be stored. No longer do users have to wait hours for a transaction to be processed; ImmutableX (IMX) can process thousands of transactions in just a few seconds.

 

A host of prominent Web3 projects, including Illuvium, GameStop (GME), and Guild of Guardians, have already integrated ImmutableX (IMX) into their platforms. This trend is anticipated to continue in 2023 as more projects adopt ImmutableX (IMX) for its exceptional scalability benefits.

 

In terms of pricing, ImmutableX (IMX) has grown from $0.38 to over $1.23 in just eleven weeks. This impressive performance has earned ImmutableX (IMX) a spot on the radar of many investors, who can now purchase IMX tokens for trading or staking rewards.

 

Polygon (MATIC)

Finally, Polygon (MATIC) is a Layer 2 scaling solution designed to solve Ethereum (ETH)'s scalability and high gas fees issues. By allowing users to interact with the Polygon (MATIC) sidechain, developers can build highly scalable applications that leverage the security of the main Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.

 

Polygon (MATIC) is powered by the MATIC token, which is essential for accessing the Polygon (MATIC) network's features and rewards. MATIC tokens can be staked to earn ongoing rewards or used to pay fees on the Polygon (MATIC) network.

 

Polygon (MATIC) is about to release the zkEVM, a ZK-rollup that offers EVM equivalence with quicker transactions and virtually-zero costs. Polygon (MATIC)'s new product should further increase the adoption of Polygon (MATIC), adding to an already impressive partnership list that includes the likes of Adidas and Instagram.

Find out more about the Collateral Network presale here:

Website: https://www.collateralnetwork.io/

Presale: https://app.collateralnetwork.io/register

Telegram: https://t.me/collateralnwk

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Collateralnwk

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

