ChatGPT is the most popular AI-driven chatbot. Investors and traders globally ask it to analyze thousands of different cryptocurrencies. But when we asked what the best cryptos to invest in are, the AI gave Hedera (HBAR), Litecoin (LTC), and Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) the best selections. Today, we will jump into each altcoin to see why this is the case.

Summary

Hedera can reach $0.065 by the end of Q4, 2023

Litecoin to surge to $105.02 by the end of the year

Tradecurve Markets can spike by 50x in value at launch

Hedera (HBAR) is predicted to reach $0.065, according to ChatGPT

Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency that recently experienced a price decline. As a result, investors were curious as to why ChatGPT suggested holding the Hedera crypto in the first place. However, the Hedera transaction count reached 20 billion, indicating its usage is monumental.

Moreover, during the past week, the Hedera price traded between $0.04921394 and $0.052074. In addition, its price increased by 1.6% within the past two weeks. Based on the Hedera price prediction, the cryptocurrency can reach $0.065 by the end of the year, according to ChatGPT.

Litecoin (LTC) can recover in value to over $100, according to ChatGPT.

Big whales moved Litecoin (LTC) during the previous week while its price was low. Whales, holding 10,000 to 1 million coins, contributed to the recent price increase. From September 10 to September 14, Litecoin whales took advantage of the price drop and got 510,000 LTC coins. This boosted the total holdings from 38.94 million to 39.45 million LTC.

In the past year, Litecoin's price increased by 21.9%. The crypto traded between $63.09 and $67.98 during the past week. According to the Litecoin price prediction, it can reach $105.02 by the end of the year, based on ChatGPT data.

Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) to rise 50x based on ChatGPT

ChatGPT also pointed to Tradecurve Markets (TCRV), a newcomer in the crypto scene. Despite its young age, it made a significant wave among investor circles. It addresses key issues in online trading. Trading has been historically difficult, from high fees to mandatory KYC requirements.

Tradecurve Markets will be a hybrid exchange where anyone can trade from any location. They can maintain their privacy and anonymity. It eliminates the need for sign-up KYC checks. As a result, users can maintain greater privacy and anonymity.

In addition, Tradecurve Markets also establishes access to a wide range of derivatives, all from a single account. This, coupled with its AI-driven trading bots integration, can make it a dominant force in the market.

TCRV is offered at only $0.025. It's currently at Stage 5 and will soon rise by 20% at Stage 6 of its presale. It will also get listed on Tier-1 exchanges and the Uniswap DEX. At this rate, ChatGPT predicts that the crypto can climb by 50x at launch.

For more information about the Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) presale:

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

